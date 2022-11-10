HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was found dead, and police are looking for a suspect in a shooting on Saturday morning in Hillsboro. The Hillsboro Police Department said around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast Tenth Avenue and Southeast Walnut Street. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot on the sidewalk outside of the Dunes Motel. Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but he died at the scene.

