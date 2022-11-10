Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 2,200 pounds of drugs seized in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness building closed due to flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness main building at 400 E. Gray St. will be closed until further notice due to flooding within the building. The notice was sent out Tuesday afternoon by the Department of Public Health and Wellness, who said employees were sent...
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/14
3 guns in 3 days at JCPS schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There were three guns found in three days at JCPS schools last week, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. One gun was located on a student from Western High School. The other two guns were found at Fern Creek High School. This brings the total number of...
Learn about home renovations from the experts with My Southern Home University
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Are you looking to renovate your kitchen or your bathroom? It can be a lot of work! Experts from the TV show “My Southern Home” are teaming up to offer one-on-one help for the first time ever on Saturday, November 19. The My Southern...
UPS unveils construction on $220 million project to build new aircraft hanger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS announced construction of a multi-million dollar project being built in Louisville to maintain the company’s fleet of 747 freighters. On Monday, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer and other local leaders met at the new hangar site which will be located at 4500 Crittenden Drive.
Final cow located after group of cattle escape near Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The final cow has been located nearly three weeks after a group of cattle escaped following a minor crash. On Oct. 21, Louisville officers were called to the Dog Hill area of Cherokee Park after livestock were seen walking around the golf course and near the park lake.
Woman arrested after staying in a Bullitt County hotel room for days with a deceased man
LMPD: Bicyclist seriously injured in crash on National Turnpike
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after his bicycle was hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon, Louisville Metro Police confirmed. Around 3:30 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of National Turnpike at Farmers Lane on reports of a bicyclist...
First snow in WAVE Country
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday morning WAVE Country got the first taste of winter weather and woke up to snow on their yards. Here are some photos you all shared with us of what you saw when you looked outside Saturday. Some saw over an inch of snow this morning!
Louisville man arrested in connection to homicide in Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in connection to the shooting death of a man in the Buechel neighborhood in September. Joe Richard Lewis III, 26, from Louisville was arrested and charged with murder on Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police. The shooting happened around 12 a.m....
2 people sent to hospital after rollover crash near Cardinal Stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were injured in a rollover crash near Cardinal Stadium on Monday afternoon. Officers were called to a crash at the intersection of South Third Street and Central Avenue around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Topgolf Louisville announces opening date
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The opening date for Louisville’s newest golf attraction has been released. Topgolf Louisville, located at Oxmoor Center, will welcome golfers for the first time on Friday, November 18. The facility, which features more than 100 heated hitting bays, will be open from 10 a.m. to...
UofL student injured in shooting near Belknap Campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A University of Louisville was injured after a shooting Saturday morning on Third Street south of Belknap Campus. According to a letter sent to students, the student was attending a party at a house near Central Avenue around 1a.m. Witnesses said that some people were asked...
Make Ends Meet: Handling a 401(k) in a bear market
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many are looking forward to retirement, but how many have properly prepared for it?. People who have a 401(k) may already know we are officially in a bear market. When people talk about their hard-earned cash, emotions come into play. Often fear and panic also get...
Ask WAVE: Who is responsible for removing graffiti from public property?
KSP: Washington County man charged with criminal abuse of 1-month-old
SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A Washington County man is facing several charges after police accused him of physically abusing an infant. On Sunday, Kentucky State Police were called after a one-month-old baby arrived at Spring View Hospital emergency room in Lebanon with signs of possible physical abuse. The infant had...
16-year-old in hospital after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 16-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 10a.m. officers were told about a shooting victim who was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by private means. Preliminary investigation showed that...
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by car on Westport Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a car at Westport Road and Goose Creek Road Monday night. Louisville Metro officers were called to respond around 9 p.m. and found a male in his late teens to early 20s in critical condition. LMPD...
Clark County vote county error takes away election win
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When Republican Scott Hawkins went to sleep on Election Night, he was 35 votes ahead of incumbent Democrat Rita Fleming for Indiana State Representative for District 71. After making sure each ballot was counted, he’s now 155 votes behind. The Clark County Election Board found...
