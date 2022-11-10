ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/14

LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

3 guns in 3 days at JCPS schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There were three guns found in three days at JCPS schools last week, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. One gun was located on a student from Western High School. The other two guns were found at Fern Creek High School. This brings the total number of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UPS unveils construction on $220 million project to build new aircraft hanger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS announced construction of a multi-million dollar project being built in Louisville to maintain the company’s fleet of 747 freighters. On Monday, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer and other local leaders met at the new hangar site which will be located at 4500 Crittenden Drive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Final cow located after group of cattle escape near Cherokee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The final cow has been located nearly three weeks after a group of cattle escaped following a minor crash. On Oct. 21, Louisville officers were called to the Dog Hill area of Cherokee Park after livestock were seen walking around the golf course and near the park lake.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Bicyclist seriously injured in crash on National Turnpike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after his bicycle was hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon, Louisville Metro Police confirmed. Around 3:30 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of National Turnpike at Farmers Lane on reports of a bicyclist...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

First snow in WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday morning WAVE Country got the first taste of winter weather and woke up to snow on their yards. Here are some photos you all shared with us of what you saw when you looked outside Saturday. Some saw over an inch of snow this morning!
MADISON, IN
Wave 3

2 people sent to hospital after rollover crash near Cardinal Stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were injured in a rollover crash near Cardinal Stadium on Monday afternoon. Officers were called to a crash at the intersection of South Third Street and Central Avenue around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Topgolf Louisville announces opening date

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The opening date for Louisville’s newest golf attraction has been released. Topgolf Louisville, located at Oxmoor Center, will welcome golfers for the first time on Friday, November 18. The facility, which features more than 100 heated hitting bays, will be open from 10 a.m. to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UofL student injured in shooting near Belknap Campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A University of Louisville was injured after a shooting Saturday morning on Third Street south of Belknap Campus. According to a letter sent to students, the student was attending a party at a house near Central Avenue around 1a.m. Witnesses said that some people were asked...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Make Ends Meet: Handling a 401(k) in a bear market

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many are looking forward to retirement, but how many have properly prepared for it?. People who have a 401(k) may already know we are officially in a bear market. When people talk about their hard-earned cash, emotions come into play. Often fear and panic also get...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Who is responsible for removing graffiti from public property?

WWE Monday Night RAW will be coming to Louisville with several highlight matches. Breaking employment barriers for formerly incarcerated people. Breaking employment barriers for formerly incarcerated people. ‘It really is hurtful:’ UofL students shaken up after classmate shot near campus. Updated: Nov. 13, 2022 at 8:20 AM EST. UofL...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

16-year-old in hospital after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 16-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 10a.m. officers were told about a shooting victim who was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by private means. Preliminary investigation showed that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Clark County vote county error takes away election win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When Republican Scott Hawkins went to sleep on Election Night, he was 35 votes ahead of incumbent Democrat Rita Fleming for Indiana State Representative for District 71. After making sure each ballot was counted, he’s now 155 votes behind. The Clark County Election Board found...
CLARK COUNTY, IN

