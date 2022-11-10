Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
#IMOMSOHARD | An Evening Out for MomsBrennon HightowerChicago, IL
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: 2 women in stolen U-Haul van caught stealing items worth $1,320 at Meijer; police arrest Royal Oak woman in hit-and-run
Two women shoplifters at Meijer fail to make getaway in stolen U-Haul van. Two Detroit women loaded up their shopping carts with $1,320 worth of liquor, pans, a trash container, air fryer and other items they tried to steal, but were caught before they could make their getaway in a stolen U-Haul van.
fox2detroit.com
Peteet's Famous Cheesecakes reopens after fire forced popular bakery to start over
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - More than a year ago, a fire forced Peteet's Famous Cheesecakes in Oak Park to close. The popular bakery on Nine Mile was forced to start over after the fire, which also ruined thousands of baked goods that were already cooked on June 29, 2021.
fox2detroit.com
Suspects steal 13 vehicles from Flint lot, flee to Metro Detroit
A group of about 30 suspects stole 13 vehicles from a vehicle lot in Flint. They fired at an armed security guard before fleeing and heading to Metro Detroit, where some of the vehicles were found.
Car rolls over, slams into tree, killing married Northville couple
Omar Salamen, 46, and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry, were killed when their car slammed into a tree in the Steeplechase subdivision shortly after midnight Saturday, according to Northville police officials.
fox2detroit.com
Shelter in place order lifted at Oakland University as search for armed car thieves continues
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A shelter in place order was lifted at Oakland University after armed suspects involved in vehicle thefts out of Genesee County fled onto the campus. Authorities had asked residents staying at or near the school to stay indoors while they searched for two suspects...
Driver killed in crash into tree off Pontiac Trail, Oakland Co. Sheriff's Office investigating
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash, early Monday morning in Lyon Township. Alcohol and drugs may have been a factor.
Police searching for woman who disappeared after leaving church in Ferndale on Sunday
Have you seen Pauline Hester? Police are hoping that someone has seen an elderly Detroit woman who went missing after leaving church in Ferndale on Sunday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How a deadly crash on I-75 at Joslyn Road is linked to search for suspects at Oakland University
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A deadly crash on southbound I-75 at Joslyn Road in Auburn Hills involved a Ford Mustang that had been stolen out of Genesee County, officials said. Crews were dispatched to the fiery crash at 4 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 14) after the vehicle crashed on the exit ramp. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they have not yet identified the driver.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man shot multiple times by known suspects at Allen Park Motor Lodge
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Allen Park Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Allen Park Motor Lodge Saturday evening. On Saturday around 11:06 p.m, police were dispatched to the Allen Park Motor Lodge (14887 Southfield Rd, Allen Park) for shots fired, police said. When officers arrived, they found one adult man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
Shelter-in-place lifted at Oakland University after witness comes forward, tells police gunmen fled the area
Following reports that two armed suspects were seen getting in a vehicle and driving away, police lifted a shelter-in-place order for Oakland University and the surrounding area.
Detroit firefighters rescue 2 dogs trapped inside burning home after owner escapes flames on the city's east side [VIDEO]
A Detroit man was reunited with his two dogs Thursday morning after a devastating fire ripped through their home for the second time in two weeks.
fox2detroit.com
Video shows car plowing into DDOT bus after running stop sign
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A driver was seriously hurt after crashing into a D-DOT bus, and it was all caught on camera. The crash happened on last Thursday evening on Rosa Parks, between I-75 and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The driver of a Cadillac blew through a stop sign slamming...
abc12.com
Ex-Flint firefighter can't believe he missed room where children were found in Pulaski fire
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One of the two Flint firefighters disciplined after they didn't find two children in a house fire is speaking out for the first time, telling ABC12 he is not a liar. He was the first firefighter that arrived at the Pulaski Street home in Flint on...
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
fox2detroit.com
Supporters eye bus routes to Twelve Oaks Mall, Bloomfield Hills after millage approval
(FOX 2) - Thomas Yazbek wasn't just happy with the passage of the public transit millage in Metro Detroit. He was ecstatic. "This is a pretty incredible moment. This went beyond our wildest expectations," he said. Expanding public transit has been a passion for Yazbek for years. He started the...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit dogs escape torched remains of home, run circles around owner and firefighters
As a home was destroyed by a fire early Thursday morning, the owner of two dogs inside feared the worst. After the fire was put out and the home was burned, the two faithful friends found their way out.
Allen Park police investigating after man shot at motel
The Allen Park Police Department is investigating after a man was hospitalized following a shooting at Allen Park Motor Lodge Saturday evening.
Shelter in place lifted at Oakland University, officials say
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the shelter in place at Oakland University has been lifted.
nbc25news.com
Chase involving stolen cars and gunshots goes through Genesee and Oakland counties
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Flint Police Department reported many vehicles were stolen on November 14 at around 3:00 a.m. at S Saginaw St and Atherton Rd in Flint. Flint Police said a witness reported that suspects rammed the front gate driving through a dealership storage lot, leaving the lot with an undetermined of vehicles.
fox2detroit.com
Couple killed in Northville Township rollover crash
NORTHVILLE TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - A Northville couple was killed in a rollover crash early Saturday morning. The crash happened at 12:17 a.m. on Bayberry Way, which is located in the area of Seven Mile and Napier roads in Northville Township. Police say the vehicle was attempting to navigate...
Comments / 0