Proposed business power rate increases If the 2023 PG&E general rate case is approved by the state Public Utilities Commission as submitted, the average bundled rates would increase by these amounts next year: • Small commercial customers: 4.85 cents per kilowatt-hour, or 16.4% • Medium commercial: 3.04 cents per kilowatt-hour, or 11.6% • Large commercial (all classes): 2.35 cents per kilowatt-hour, or 10.5% Source: PG&E general rate case update, February 2022.

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO