Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Adult Activity Center to host National Health and Fitness Fair on Nov. 19

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Adult Activity Center will host a National Health and Fitness Fair on Saturday, November 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, local agencies and businesses will provide tips and information on healthcare, lifestyle and coping with chronic illnesses such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Wayland esports raises funds for UMC Children’s Hospital Lubbock

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Exceeding expectations and their own previous record, Wayland’s ESports raised $1,260 for UMC Children’s Hospital Lubbock and Children’s Miracle Network during a marathon 12-hour game night. Wayland ESports teamed up with Extra Life to play from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Nov....
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Salvation Army seeks holiday volunteers

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - While some may think it is still a little early to unpack the holiday decorations, The Salvation Army has been hard at work, planning Christmas programs for several months. Now, as the red kettles are appearing outside stores and Angel Trees are being set up, volunteers are needed to help ensure our community’s men, women, and children in need experience the joys of Christmas.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

This Might Be the Most Extravagant Home For Sale in Lubbock

Who says Lubbock is a boring place to live? Definitely not the people that live in this extravagant Lubbock home. With masonry in nearly every room, highly specialized design choices, and more, this Lubbock home is unlike anything I've ever seen in the Hub City. Keep scrolling to take a look inside.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

East Lubbock Art House receives largest donation from local music festival

LUBBOCK, Texas– Every year Lubbock Live Festival donates a percentage of it’s proceeds to local art organizations. This year’s recipient was East Lubbock Art House receiving a $13,539.03 contribution. East Lubbock Art House Executive Director, Danielle Demertria East says this is the largest donation they have ever...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

There Is Now An Ice Skating Rink For More Fun In Lubbock This Season

The weather outside might not be frightful and snowing here in Lubbock but you still will be able to ice skate. For the first time ever, Adventure Park will be adding a new attraction for the holiday season that we have never seen before. You will be able to ice skate with your kids, have a date night, have friends get together, whatever you would like.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

TTU School of Music presents IGNITE! at the Buddy Holly Hall

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - THE TEXAS TECH SCHOOL OF MUSIC INVITES YOU TO IGNITE! A fast-paced performance featuring the diversity, energy, and artistry of the Texas Tech School of Music. THE CONCERT WILL BE a transient showcase of various ensembles such as the Goin’ Band from Raiderland, Mariachi Los...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock man Found Deceased in Home, $5,000 Reward Being Offered

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is currently investigating the death of a Lubbock man and is asking for the publics help in the case. Officers with the Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit were dispatched to a residence in the 5400 block of Interstate 27 on Friday, November 11, at 3:45 p.m. on reports of a body.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Red Raider family breaks Guinness World Record

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Wuensche family bloodline has been attending Texas Tech since 1952, with graduates ranging from Wilson, Texas all the way to Chicago. But, eight years ago the family realized just how many family members had graduated as Red Raiders. Wendy Wuensche Armes says, “I noticed that...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

New additions to honor veterans at TTU Memorial Circle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University broke ground Friday on two new additions to honor Red Raiders who have fought for our country. The former Dean of the School of Law, Vietnam veteran, Walt Huffman, says these men and women were willing to answer our nation’s call, no matter what happened.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Nov. 13-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of November 13th through 19th. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information, please...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

New Outdoor Store Coming to Lubbock: They Have Everything

Calling all adventure and outdoor lovers, a new place in Lubbock is coming for you. There is a new store coming called Baker Outdoors that will offer an outdoor, paddlesports, and travel retailer bringing an innovative outdoor lifestyle to West Texas. The Baker family loves to seek adventure and finding...
LUBBOCK, TX

