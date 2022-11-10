Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
#IMOMSOHARD | An Evening Out for MomsBrennon HightowerChicago, IL
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit animal shelters are facing overcrowding crisis
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Animal shelters across Metro Detroit are sounding the alarm with no space for any more animals. Capacities are maxed out, making it hard to help pets in need. Renee Hammac is taking Sir Barton home - this is the third time she's fostering a dog from...
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
fox2detroit.com
Upcoming dates for 'Faust' at the Detroit Opera
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The opera show 'Faust' is being performed at the Detroit Opera. The next showings are Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets to see 'Faust' begin at $29. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.detroitopera.org.
fox2detroit.com
Suspects steal 13 vehicles from Flint lot, flee to Metro Detroit
A group of about 30 suspects stole 13 vehicles from a vehicle lot in Flint. They fired at an armed security guard before fleeing and heading to Metro Detroit, where some of the vehicles were found.
fox2detroit.com
Supporters eye bus routes to Twelve Oaks Mall, Bloomfield Hills after millage approval
(FOX 2) - Thomas Yazbek wasn't just happy with the passage of the public transit millage in Metro Detroit. He was ecstatic. "This is a pretty incredible moment. This went beyond our wildest expectations," he said. Expanding public transit has been a passion for Yazbek for years. He started the...
fox2detroit.com
Manhunt at Oakland University • Symptoms of RSV • Couple killed in Northville rollover
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Residents staying at or near Oakland University were asked to stay indoors Monday morning due to a search for multiple armed suspects being near the campus. The school confirmed that at least two armed men were spotted near East Campus and had been chased by police from Grand Blanc Township near an auto dealership. The manhunt is connected to a stolen vehicle investigation out of Genesee County that ended on I-75 where multiple vehicles crashed.
fox2detroit.com
Video shows car plowing into DDOT bus after running stop sign
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A driver was seriously hurt after crashing into a D-DOT bus, and it was all caught on camera. The crash happened on last Thursday evening on Rosa Parks, between I-75 and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The driver of a Cadillac blew through a stop sign slamming...
fox2detroit.com
FOX 2 Detroit announces partnership with Woodward Sports Network
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE By: Fox 2 Detroit and Woodward Sports Network. As social media and all things digital continue to be an important part of any successful marketing campaign, FOX 2 Detroit and Woodward Sports Network are excited to announce a strategic partnership that will truly redefine the landscape of multimedia. FOX 2 will start airing weekly broadcast segments during Sunday morning’s Lions GameDay LIVE featuring Woodward Sports Network and its premiere talent lineup. This new segment will offer in-depth insight leading into game time that will excite viewers and fans with a fresh and innovative approach. FOX 2 will also start streaming Woodward Sports Network’s #1 show, Ermanni and Edwards, LIVE Monday through Friday from 2pm to 4pm on FOX2Detroit.com and the FOX 2 mobile app.
fox2detroit.com
Recycle your electronics for free at the Detroit Zoo's E-Recycling Event Saturday
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo is hosting an E-Recycling Event on Saturday to divert waste from local landfills. Electronics, both large and small, are being collected at the Detroit Zoo's E-Recycling Event. Participating drivers will receive a complimentary admission ticket to the Detroit Zoo. Additional tickets will be provided for those who carpool.
fox2detroit.com
Local Snowboarder Stars in Warren Miller Movie
Farmington Michigan native Brian Rice moves closer to his dream of becoming an Olympic snowboarder. He was recently featured in the Warren Miller movie, Daymaker. In this Weather or Not, we catch up to FlyinBrian at his movie premier.
fox2detroit.com
Let Your Light Shine Charity Gala Nov. 17 helps Macomb County teens in need
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit organization is hoping you will help light up the lives of our underserved youth. Newway Works which provides academic and social resources for students is hosting the Let Your Light Shine charity gala. All proceeds from the gala will go support...
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County Lightfest at Hines Park opens for the season this week
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - The lights go on this week at the Wayne County Lightfest. Every year, more than 100,000 lights are set up in Hines Park. This year's fest kicks off with a celebration at Merriman Hollow Park at 7651 N. Merriman Rd. at 6 p.m. Thursday. The...
fox2detroit.com
Police, school leaders warn students to stop threatening schools
On Monday, numerous schools in Metro Detroit received threats. In Ferndale, a teen girl was arrested for making threats against the high school.
fox2detroit.com
King's Bakery: Serving up amazing mediterranean gourmet sandwiches
Owner of King's Bakery, Hassan Houssaiky joined the show this morning to explain what a "Manouwich" is all about. They are located in Dearborn, MI. Check out their instagram page: @kings_bakery.
fox2detroit.com
Farmington snowboard star Brian Rice makes film debut in Warren Miller's 'Daymaker'
FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Not every person gets to check off a life goal, but for 17-year-old Michigan native Brian Rice, one of his dreams came to fruition this week. That's his name on the marquee of Farmington Civic Theatre, the red carpet is for him. Snowboarder Brian Rice...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police investigating after 3 people shot on city's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured three people late Friday night. The shooting happened at around 11:20 p.m. in the 8400 block of Abington. According to police, three people were inside the home when an unknown suspect fired shots. The victims —ages 21, 23,...
fox2detroit.com
Saline school bus driver crashes into elementary school
SALINE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Saline Area School bus driver crashed into an elementary school on Sunday. School officials say a local business was using the Saline Area Schools bus to shuttle passengers to an event. During the transportation, the bus crashed into Harvest Elementary. The only occupant of...
fox2detroit.com
Girl arrested after threat against Ferndale High School; sheriff issues warning about making threats
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 16-year-old girl was arrested Monday after authorities say she made threats that closed Ferndale middle and high schools. Authorities said she made threats toward the high school, so the middle school that is on the same property was also closed. Oakland County Sheriff Mike...
fox2detroit.com
Police investigating ethnic intimidation, assault against University of Michigan student
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The University of Michigan Police Department is investigating ethnic intimidation and assault against a student. The incident happened around 2:20 p.m. on November 12, on North Campus near Baits Field. Police say a U-M student was walking on the path between Baits Housing and...
fox2detroit.com
Snow expected this week as freezing temperatures kick off Monday
(FOX 2) - The cold is here to start the week with temperatures down even further with some spots fading into the 20s this morning. High pressure is expected to build in and skies will clear a bit, offering partly sunny skies eventually. Our next system slips in tomorrow morning...
Comments / 0