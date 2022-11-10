ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Metro Detroit animal shelters are facing overcrowding crisis

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Animal shelters across Metro Detroit are sounding the alarm with no space for any more animals. Capacities are maxed out, making it hard to help pets in need. Renee Hammac is taking Sir Barton home - this is the third time she's fostering a dog from...
Upcoming dates for 'Faust' at the Detroit Opera

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The opera show 'Faust' is being performed at the Detroit Opera. The next showings are Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets to see 'Faust' begin at $29. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.detroitopera.org.
Manhunt at Oakland University • Symptoms of RSV • Couple killed in Northville rollover

MONDAY NEWS HIT - Residents staying at or near Oakland University were asked to stay indoors Monday morning due to a search for multiple armed suspects being near the campus. The school confirmed that at least two armed men were spotted near East Campus and had been chased by police from Grand Blanc Township near an auto dealership. The manhunt is connected to a stolen vehicle investigation out of Genesee County that ended on I-75 where multiple vehicles crashed.
Video shows car plowing into DDOT bus after running stop sign

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A driver was seriously hurt after crashing into a D-DOT bus, and it was all caught on camera. The crash happened on last Thursday evening on Rosa Parks, between I-75 and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The driver of a Cadillac blew through a stop sign slamming...
FOX 2 Detroit announces partnership with Woodward Sports Network

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE By: Fox 2 Detroit and Woodward Sports Network. As social media and all things digital continue to be an important part of any successful marketing campaign, FOX 2 Detroit and Woodward Sports Network are excited to announce a strategic partnership that will truly redefine the landscape of multimedia. FOX 2 will start airing weekly broadcast segments during Sunday morning’s Lions GameDay LIVE featuring Woodward Sports Network and its premiere talent lineup. This new segment will offer in-depth insight leading into game time that will excite viewers and fans with a fresh and innovative approach. FOX 2 will also start streaming Woodward Sports Network’s #1 show, Ermanni and Edwards, LIVE Monday through Friday from 2pm to 4pm on FOX2Detroit.com and the FOX 2 mobile app.
Recycle your electronics for free at the Detroit Zoo's E-Recycling Event Saturday

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo is hosting an E-Recycling Event on Saturday to divert waste from local landfills. Electronics, both large and small, are being collected at the Detroit Zoo's E-Recycling Event. Participating drivers will receive a complimentary admission ticket to the Detroit Zoo. Additional tickets will be provided for those who carpool.
Local Snowboarder Stars in Warren Miller Movie

Farmington Michigan native Brian Rice moves closer to his dream of becoming an Olympic snowboarder. He was recently featured in the Warren Miller movie, Daymaker. In this Weather or Not, we catch up to FlyinBrian at his movie premier.
Detroit police investigating after 3 people shot on city's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured three people late Friday night. The shooting happened at around 11:20 p.m. in the 8400 block of Abington. According to police, three people were inside the home when an unknown suspect fired shots. The victims —ages 21, 23,...
Saline school bus driver crashes into elementary school

SALINE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Saline Area School bus driver crashed into an elementary school on Sunday. School officials say a local business was using the Saline Area Schools bus to shuttle passengers to an event. During the transportation, the bus crashed into Harvest Elementary. The only occupant of...
Snow expected this week as freezing temperatures kick off Monday

(FOX 2) - The cold is here to start the week with temperatures down even further with some spots fading into the 20s this morning. High pressure is expected to build in and skies will clear a bit, offering partly sunny skies eventually. Our next system slips in tomorrow morning...
