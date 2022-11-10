Read full article on original website
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s ‘Absolute Best’ Nachos Are at This Restaurant
Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Michigan we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Smoked pork tacos, baby back ribs on the menu at Pit Boss Smokehouse
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Residents looking for a bite of smoked pork tacos or baby back ribs can give the items at Pit Boss Smokehouse a try. The food truck that travels around Genesee County is owned by Brent Thomas. Among the tasty options include a smoked pork sandwich, smoked...
Chonk Alert: These Michigan Squirrels Have Definitely Not Missed A Meal
Growing up my mom always told me you're not supposed to feed animals human food because it's not good for them. After looking at pictures posted online of some chonky squirrels on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor it definitely appears to be true. The Reddit Ann Arbor...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Moonlight Madness shopping returns to Ann Arbor’s State Street in December
ANN ARBOR – On Friday, Dec. 2, shoppers will flock to downtown Ann Arbor for discounts and specials during the annual Moonlight Madness holiday event. State Street District restaurants and businesses will keep their doors open late and offer event sales, art promotions and specials. The Moonlight Madness website...
WILX-TV
Sparrow at capacity with young RSV patients
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Hospital is asking for the community’s help as a surge of viral cases has their pediatric beds at full capacity. The surge in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in children has caused the pediatric bed shortage at the University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children’s Center and longer than usual wait times at E.W. Sparrow Hospital’s Emergency Department.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after semi carrying 80,000 pounds of corn hits SUV head-on in west Michigan
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person died after they were hit by a semi-truck carrying 80,000 pounds of corn Friday in west Michigan. Michigan State Police said the truck was driving west on 14 Mile Road at 14 Mile Court in Kent County's Courtland Township when the driver tried to pass a turning vehicle on the shoulder.
thelascopress.com
Anticipation Builds for New Fenton Restaurant
The name is on the building, the Facebook page is gathering followers, and everyone is awaiting the news of an opening date announcement. Fenton foodies are eager to try out The Tavern Kitchen & Bar. The Lasco Press reported back in April that the owners of the 15th Street Tavern in Clarkston, Michigan, had acquired a location in Fenton to bring their popular drinks, tavern food, and entertainment mix to our area.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ono to deliver first leadership address as University of Michigan president on Thursday
ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan president Santa J. Ono will deliver his first major address in his new role to the campus community on Thursday. The Leadership Welcome will be livestreamed starting at 8:30 a.m. for the general public to view. In-person attendees to the event will have received private invitations.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Artist applications open for the 2023 Ann Arbor Original Street Art Fair
ANN ARBOR – Artists interested in participating in one of the largest juried art fairs in the United States can now submit applications for the Ann Arbor Original Street Art Fair. The Original Fair, established in 1960, is one of the three fairs that make up Tree Town’s annual...
4 Michigan Cities Have Same Names, Including 1 In Genesee County
When Michigan was initially settled, people had free reign to make city names however they wanted. Keep in mind, the Internet didn't exist, of course. People couldn't tell if another city or village had the same name. And that's how Michigan has so many "twin name" cities & villages. Here, you'll see five of them, including one right here in Genesee County and another just to our north in Tuscola County.
Lansing homeless shelters at capacity as cold weather looms
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Homelessness is on the rise nationwide and shelters in Lansing are having no choice but to refuse dozens of people every day With a cold front on the way, many homeless shelters across Michigan are beginning to panic. The National Alliance to End Homelessness reports that in Lansing, it’s estimated that […]
Light’N Up Cannabis Co. to gift 1K turkeys on Thanksgiving
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI – Looking for a free Thanksgiving meal, and a chance to meet a former Detroit Red Wings star?. Light’N Up Cannabis Company is offering 1,000 turkeys to people in the Flint-area for the second year in a row. The veteran-owned cannabis company is providing...
As the traffic congestion is worse than before in Lansing, what means of transport do you prefer now?
Rising traffic congestion is an inescapable condition in large and growing metropolitan areas across the world, from Los Angeles to Tokyo, from Cairo to Sao Paolo. Peak-hour traffic congestion is an inherent result of the way modern societies operate. What’s the most convenient means of transport now in your opinion?
fox2detroit.com
Manhunt at Oakland University • Symptoms of RSV • Couple killed in Northville rollover
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Residents staying at or near Oakland University were asked to stay indoors Monday morning due to a search for multiple armed suspects being near the campus. The school confirmed that at least two armed men were spotted near East Campus and had been chased by police from Grand Blanc Township near an auto dealership. The manhunt is connected to a stolen vehicle investigation out of Genesee County that ended on I-75 where multiple vehicles crashed.
Where can I find some Thanksgiving volunteering opportunities in Lansing?
I’m wondering if there are any volunteer opportunities this Thanksgiving in our city. I am going to bring my daughter along for this brave social practice. Thanks in advance.
WILX-TV
CDC adds color purple for new highest level of flu outbreak
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has added a new color to its flu outbreak chart. The color purple is not typically seen on the flu map. However, some states have jumped from a “high” activity level (light red) to a “very high” activity level (purple).
WILX-TV
Now Desk: From record-breaking warmth to snow, and discovering a legendary queen’s tomb
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki says we’re going from record-breaking warmth to snowflakes in the forecast. We talk about a wild proposal in Texas, space wreckage found at the bottom of the ocean, and how some say the tomb of a legendary queen may be found. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday Season
Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Two Christmas trees will be decorated in honor of Dee Ann Warner this season and you can be a part of keeping her spirit alive. Dee Warner, mother of five and grandmother to six, was reported missing from her rural Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021. Since then, the family has been desperate for answers. If you are unfamiliar with the case, you can learn more here.
Does anyone know where can I buy cheap and good-quality clothes in Lansing?
Purchasing on line is full of uncertainty and unpredictability. I want to touch and try on the clothes before I pay the bill. So where can I buy cheap and good-quality clothes in Lansing? Please give me some suggestions.
10 Black-Owned Clothing Stores in Saginaw Michigan
The holiday season is the perfect opportunity to shop local to find the a gift as unique as the person you’re shopping for. It’s also a chance for you to support the local economy by Shopping Black. In Saginaw, MI there are a handful of local Black-owned clothing stores that are helping make it possible […] The post 10 Black-Owned Clothing Stores in Saginaw Michigan appeared first on BLAC Media.
