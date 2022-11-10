ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Michigan’s ‘Absolute Best’ Nachos Are at This Restaurant

Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Michigan we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Moonlight Madness shopping returns to Ann Arbor’s State Street in December

ANN ARBOR – On Friday, Dec. 2, shoppers will flock to downtown Ann Arbor for discounts and specials during the annual Moonlight Madness holiday event. State Street District restaurants and businesses will keep their doors open late and offer event sales, art promotions and specials. The Moonlight Madness website...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Sparrow at capacity with young RSV patients

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Hospital is asking for the community’s help as a surge of viral cases has their pediatric beds at full capacity. The surge in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in children has caused the pediatric bed shortage at the University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children’s Center and longer than usual wait times at E.W. Sparrow Hospital’s Emergency Department.
LANSING, MI
thelascopress.com

Anticipation Builds for New Fenton Restaurant

The name is on the building, the Facebook page is gathering followers, and everyone is awaiting the news of an opening date announcement. Fenton foodies are eager to try out The Tavern Kitchen & Bar. The Lasco Press reported back in April that the owners of the 15th Street Tavern in Clarkston, Michigan, had acquired a location in Fenton to bring their popular drinks, tavern food, and entertainment mix to our area.
FENTON, MI
1470 WFNT

4 Michigan Cities Have Same Names, Including 1 In Genesee County

When Michigan was initially settled, people had free reign to make city names however they wanted. Keep in mind, the Internet didn't exist, of course. People couldn't tell if another city or village had the same name. And that's how Michigan has so many "twin name" cities & villages. Here, you'll see five of them, including one right here in Genesee County and another just to our north in Tuscola County.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Lansing homeless shelters at capacity as cold weather looms

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Homelessness is on the rise nationwide and shelters in Lansing are having no choice but to refuse dozens of people every day With a cold front on the way, many homeless shelters across Michigan are beginning to panic. The National Alliance to End Homelessness reports that in Lansing, it’s estimated that […]
LANSING, MI
MLive

Light’N Up Cannabis Co. to gift 1K turkeys on Thanksgiving

MT. MORRIS TWP., MI – Looking for a free Thanksgiving meal, and a chance to meet a former Detroit Red Wings star?. Light’N Up Cannabis Company is offering 1,000 turkeys to people in the Flint-area for the second year in a row. The veteran-owned cannabis company is providing...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Manhunt at Oakland University • Symptoms of RSV • Couple killed in Northville rollover

MONDAY NEWS HIT - Residents staying at or near Oakland University were asked to stay indoors Monday morning due to a search for multiple armed suspects being near the campus. The school confirmed that at least two armed men were spotted near East Campus and had been chased by police from Grand Blanc Township near an auto dealership. The manhunt is connected to a stolen vehicle investigation out of Genesee County that ended on I-75 where multiple vehicles crashed.
ROCHESTER, MI
WILX-TV

CDC adds color purple for new highest level of flu outbreak

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has added a new color to its flu outbreak chart. The color purple is not typically seen on the flu map. However, some states have jumped from a “high” activity level (light red) to a “very high” activity level (purple).
LANSING, MI
Tracy Stengel

Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday Season

Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Two Christmas trees will be decorated in honor of Dee Ann Warner this season and you can be a part of keeping her spirit alive. Dee Warner, mother of five and grandmother to six, was reported missing from her rural Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021. Since then, the family has been desperate for answers. If you are unfamiliar with the case, you can learn more here.
TECUMSEH, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

10 Black-Owned Clothing Stores in Saginaw Michigan

The holiday season is the perfect opportunity to shop local to find the a gift as unique as the person you’re shopping for. It’s also a chance for you to support the local economy by Shopping Black. In Saginaw, MI there are a handful of local Black-owned clothing stores that are helping make it possible […] The post 10 Black-Owned Clothing Stores in Saginaw Michigan appeared first on BLAC Media.
SAGINAW, MI

