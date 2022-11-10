ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Obituary, Verlina Marie (Sutherland) Cunningham

Verlina Marie (Sutherland) Cunningham, of Millbrook, NY passed away on November 9, 2022. She was born in Detroit, Michigan May 8, 1946 to the late Norman J Sutherland and Elinor I (Briggs) Sutherland. She is also predeceased by her sister Toni Sutherland and brother David Sutherland. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend.
MILLBROOK, NY
Obituary, Caitlin Patricia Reynolds

Caitlin Patricia Reynolds, 17, of Pawling, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, after a short battle with leukemia. Caitlin was sweet, witty, loving, and loved. Caitlin was born on October 3, 2005, a Junior at Pawling High School and a communicant of St. John’s Church. She was a long-time Girl Scout who loved her family and her two dogs, Buddy and Duke.
PAWLING, NY

