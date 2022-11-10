Caitlin Patricia Reynolds, 17, of Pawling, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, after a short battle with leukemia. Caitlin was sweet, witty, loving, and loved. Caitlin was born on October 3, 2005, a Junior at Pawling High School and a communicant of St. John’s Church. She was a long-time Girl Scout who loved her family and her two dogs, Buddy and Duke.

PAWLING, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO