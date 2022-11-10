ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 10

Karey Anne Gamino
4d ago

probably a drug addict. I worked right there on that corner for 6 months this year and the drrlug addicts run out in the streets assault people and the busses

q13fox.com

Semi-truck crash blocks Edgar Martinez Dr. in Seattle

SEATTLE - A semi-truck crash blocked Edgar Martinez Drive at Fourth Avenue Monday afternoon. Surveillance photos from WSDOT shows the semi-truck was coming south from the I-5 off-ramp when it appeared to have crossed the intersection and struck the barrier. Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) closed the road while they...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

State exploring new airport, locals line up to fight it

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Puget Sound is growing, and if projections hold local airports won’t meet demand for passengers or cargo for the region. The state legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission (CACC) to combat the problem. The group – made up of various interest groups, and locals – have been tapped to determine what options are on the table moving forward.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspect found dead in apartment after shootout with Federal Way police

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man who shot his sister was found dead after an exchange of gunfire with Federal Way police Sunday evening, according to officers. At 6:25 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to reports of a shooting at the Park at Dashpoint Apartments on 50th Lane Southwest. Officers arrived and found that a man had shot his sister when she arrived at his apartment to check on his well-being.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KXL

Child Shot During Suspected Road Rage Incident Near Seattle

RENTON, Wash. (AP) – The Washington State Patrol says a child was shot and has life-threatening injuries after an incident involving two vehicles in suburban Seattle. Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter Friday afternoon that the shooting happened on northbound State Route 167 in Renton near Interstate 405 and that the child was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Seattle police arrest man after he shoots through neighbor's door

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police arrested a man on Friday afternoon after he fired several shots into a neighbor’s apartment while in a state a crisis. Around 1 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Yesler Way to a call of a bullet coming through the door of his apartment. Following that call, the suspected shooter also called to say that he would meet police in the lobby with his unloaded gun.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle students flood City Hall in walkout following deadly school shooting

SEATTLE — Days after a student was gunned down in a hallway at Ingraham High School, classmates are demanding more mental health resources within Seattle Public Schools (SPS). Students on Monday walked out of class and over to City Hall to push for millions in funding for school counselors, plus other safety measures.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Witness of Renton road rage shares story

RENTON, Wash. — A road rage shooting in Renton on Friday afternoon sent a 9-year-old boy to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Family of Isaiah Johns, the boy shot, tell KIRO 7 before 7 p.m. Friday he was in surgery at the hospital, and are optimistic he will be OK.
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Numerous homes vandalized in northeast Tacoma with thousands of dollars in damages

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police have released photos of suspects who vandalized numerous homes in northeast Tacoma late last month. On Oct. 30, teenage suspects who were recorded by surveillance cameras, as well as other suspects, broke decorations and threw pumpkins at house windows, causing thousands of dollars in damage, according to a post on the Tacoma Police Department’s Facebook page.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Rollover crash shuts down roadway in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating what caused a rollover crash in Federal Way that shut down a roadway early Thursday morning. The Federal Way Police Department was called for a rollover crash just after midnight along South 348th Street and 16th Avenue South. The department said there were serious injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
FEDERAL WAY, WA

