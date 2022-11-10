Read full article on original website
Karey Anne Gamino
4d ago
probably a drug addict. I worked right there on that corner for 6 months this year and the drrlug addicts run out in the streets assault people and the busses
q13fox.com
Semi-truck crash blocks Edgar Martinez Dr. in Seattle
SEATTLE - A semi-truck crash blocked Edgar Martinez Drive at Fourth Avenue Monday afternoon. Surveillance photos from WSDOT shows the semi-truck was coming south from the I-5 off-ramp when it appeared to have crossed the intersection and struck the barrier. Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) closed the road while they...
q13fox.com
Students stage walk out throughout Seattle school district, demand safety changes after shooting
Hundreds of Seattle students walked out of class Monday and gathered outside City Hall to demand leaders to take action in keeping them safe at schools. This was in response to last week's shooting at Ingraham High School that left one student dead. Two teens were arrested in connection with the shooting.
2 people in their 80s found dead inside Mercer Island home
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Two people in their 80s have been found dead inside a home on Mercer Island. Shortly before 10 a.m., Mercer Island police and fire personnel went to a home in the 5500 block of West Mercer Way for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they...
Community unites around 9-year-old shot in suspected Renton road rage incident
BURIEN, Wash. — The young boy who was shot during a suspected road rage incident Friday afternoon is recovering at Harborview Medical Center. Police are still looking for the person who shot the boy. Nine-year-old Isaiah Johns' parents say he is still in the ICU, but did get his...
Troopers searching for suspect after 74-year-old woman carjacked in Kent
KENT, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is searching for a suspected carjacker who stole a 74-year-old woman’s car after he caused a four-car collision in Kent on Saturday. The incident occurred at about 8:15 p.m. on northbound Interstate 5 near 288th Street. The suspect was traveling in...
q13fox.com
State exploring new airport, locals line up to fight it
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Puget Sound is growing, and if projections hold local airports won’t meet demand for passengers or cargo for the region. The state legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission (CACC) to combat the problem. The group – made up of various interest groups, and locals – have been tapped to determine what options are on the table moving forward.
capitolhillseattle.com
Students walk out over gun violence following deadly shooting on Seattle school campus — UPDATE
The students at North Seattle’s Ingraham High School will lead a walkout across the district Monday morning with students from Capitol Hill area schools including Garfield High School expected to make the trek to City Hall to call on officials to address gun violence. The Seattle Student Union advocacy...
Search continues for Renton road rage shooter; young victim improving
A 9-year-old boy is still hospitalized after he was shot in the face and chest during a road rage incident on state Route 167 in Renton. Isaiah Johns is improving, although he is still in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center. The search is on for whoever shot him Friday...
ilovekent.net
Troopers seeking public’s help finding suspect who carjacked 74-year-old woman in Kent
Washington State Patrol Detectives are seeking the public’s help finding a suspect wanted in connection with a carjacking robbery on Friday, Nov. 12, 2022, at about 8:15 p.m. on northbound I-5 near 288th Street in Kent. Troopers say that an unknown suspect was in a white passenger car when...
q13fox.com
Investigation underway into deadly bus crash in Seattle
Police are searching for surveillance video that shows a deadly crash involving a King County metro bus. It happened Thursday in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood.
Suspect found dead in apartment after shootout with Federal Way police
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man who shot his sister was found dead after an exchange of gunfire with Federal Way police Sunday evening, according to officers. At 6:25 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to reports of a shooting at the Park at Dashpoint Apartments on 50th Lane Southwest. Officers arrived and found that a man had shot his sister when she arrived at his apartment to check on his well-being.
KOMO News
Rainier Valley residents grow concerned for pedestrian safety following deadly hit-and-run
SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors in Rainier Valley are growing concerned about a dangerous intersection where a woman was just killed in a hit-and-run in October. Residents claim this is not the first time this has happened. So far this year, 13 pedestrians have died in crashes on city streets,...
KXL
Child Shot During Suspected Road Rage Incident Near Seattle
RENTON, Wash. (AP) – The Washington State Patrol says a child was shot and has life-threatening injuries after an incident involving two vehicles in suburban Seattle. Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter Friday afternoon that the shooting happened on northbound State Route 167 in Renton near Interstate 405 and that the child was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
KOMO News
Seattle police arrest man after he shoots through neighbor's door
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police arrested a man on Friday afternoon after he fired several shots into a neighbor’s apartment while in a state a crisis. Around 1 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Yesler Way to a call of a bullet coming through the door of his apartment. Following that call, the suspected shooter also called to say that he would meet police in the lobby with his unloaded gun.
q13fox.com
Seattle students walk out in response to shooting at Ingraham HS; demand safety changes
SEATTLE - Hundreds of Seattle students walked out of class Monday and gathered outside City Hall to demand leaders to take action in keeping them safe at schools. This is in response to last week's shooting at Ingraham High School that left one student dead. Two teens were arrested in connection with the shooting.
KOMO News
Seattle students flood City Hall in walkout following deadly school shooting
SEATTLE — Days after a student was gunned down in a hallway at Ingraham High School, classmates are demanding more mental health resources within Seattle Public Schools (SPS). Students on Monday walked out of class and over to City Hall to push for millions in funding for school counselors, plus other safety measures.
Witness of Renton road rage shares story
RENTON, Wash. — A road rage shooting in Renton on Friday afternoon sent a 9-year-old boy to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Family of Isaiah Johns, the boy shot, tell KIRO 7 before 7 p.m. Friday he was in surgery at the hospital, and are optimistic he will be OK.
q13fox.com
Burn bans in effect in Whatcom, Pierce and Snohomish Counties
A Stage 2 burn ban has been issued for parts of Whatcom County and a Stage 1 burn ban is in place for certain parts of Pierce and Snohomish County. Residents could be fined up to $1,000 for violations.
Numerous homes vandalized in northeast Tacoma with thousands of dollars in damages
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police have released photos of suspects who vandalized numerous homes in northeast Tacoma late last month. On Oct. 30, teenage suspects who were recorded by surveillance cameras, as well as other suspects, broke decorations and threw pumpkins at house windows, causing thousands of dollars in damage, according to a post on the Tacoma Police Department’s Facebook page.
Rollover crash shuts down roadway in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating what caused a rollover crash in Federal Way that shut down a roadway early Thursday morning. The Federal Way Police Department was called for a rollover crash just after midnight along South 348th Street and 16th Avenue South. The department said there were serious injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
