Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Ahead of our next system moving through early Tuesday, we will begin to see our clouds increase throughout the rest of the evening and through the night. This system will bring showers starting overnight and lasting well into Tuesday. We will see widespread showers for our morning and evening commutes, but our rain will taper off by Tuesday night. Winds will begin to pick up tonight, gusting up to 20 mph tomorrow and into Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO