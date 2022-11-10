Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Never again Trumpers: Republicans say disappointing midterm elections poor reflection on Donald
The blame game for the Republicans' tepid showing in the midterm elections is in full swing, and many lawmakers are landing on former President Donald Trump as the prime target. Coupled with Trump's tantrum over Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-FL) wipeout reelection and a bizarre swing at Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA),...
Washington Examiner
Republicans won in Arizona while Masters flopped and Lake flounders
In case you do not have enough examples of how terrible GOP candidates cost the party the red wave it was expecting in the midterm elections, you need only look at how the results played out in Arizona. Blake Masters, the GOP candidate for Senate, was evidently one of the...
Washington Examiner
The basement benefit: Biden knows when to get out of the way and Trump doesn't
Give President Joe Biden credit for this much, especially in contrast with former President Donald Trump. He knows where he’s not wanted and when it is time to go away. That’s why Democrats overperformed in the midterm elections and Republicans more closely resemble a Trump-led circular firing squad than a confident governing majority, however narrow.
Washington Examiner
Adrian Fontes beats Trump-endorsed election denier to become Arizona secretary of state
Democratic attorney Adrian Fontes has defeated Republican election denier Mark Finchem to become Arizona's next secretary of state. The winner is second in the line of succession for governor and has the power to upend how elections are handled, which could play an important role in the 2024 presidential contest.
Washington Examiner
How Stitt overcame dark money, tribal revolt, and former GOP aide to retain OK governorship
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) fended off an onslaught of political challenges to his reelection on Tuesday, defeating a former GOP aide who switched parties to run against him, millions spent on dark money ads, and a strong rebuke from leaders of the state's most prominent Native American tribes. Stitt,...
Washington Examiner
Biden: Republicans 'going to have to decide who they are' after midterm losses
Republicans need to take stock of their party after Democrats defied history and held onto the Senate after this week's midterm elections, according to President Joe Biden. Biden offered the advice during an impromptu press briefing with reporters in Phnom Penh, Cambodia after Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) defeated former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt (R-NV). The president had congratulated Cortez Mastro and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) earlier on the telephone.
Washington Examiner
Andy Biggs jumps into race for House speaker against Kevin McCarthy
Former House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs (R-AZ) is jumping into the Republican brawl for the speaker's gavel. Biggs debuted his challenge against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) during an appearance in the evening on Newsmax, potentially torpedoing the California representative’s long-running endeavor to ascend to the speakership.
Washington Examiner
The numbers don't lie — Mitch McConnell did not cause Republicans' humiliating midterm performance
With the late-breaking news that both Adam Laxalt and Blake Masters lost their hotly contested Senate races to Democratic incumbents, Republicans are in an even worse place politically than they were two years ago. Democrats have secured 50 seats in the Senate — a majority thanks to the swing vote of Vice President Kamala Harris. Republican hopes of merely reclaiming their 50-seat minority in the chamber now depend on Herschel Walker's Dec. 6 runoff against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) in Georgia.
Washington Examiner
House Freedom Caucus weighs rules changes ahead of leadership elections
Members of the House Freedom Caucus met Monday to weigh rules changes they plan to put forward to shift power away from the speaker of the House in a Republican majority as Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) runs for the top leadership post. The caucus is hoping to capitalize on...
Washington Examiner
Midterm results a 'rejection of extremism,' says New Hampshire governor
Recently reelected Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Sunday that the outcome of the midterm elections was a “rejection of extremism.”. “Candidate quality matters,” and a lot of Republicans were painted as extremists, Sununu said on ABC’s This Week. “When you have a product, you can’t let the...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Samantha-Jo Roth says GOP is pointing to candidate quality after midterm elections
The Washington Examiner's Samantha-Jo Roth said unhappy Republicans are pointing the finger at candidate quality following poor midterm election performances. She explained that she is hearing from "a lot of Republicans who are very unhappy with how things went, and they’re pointing to candidate quality," giving the example of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
Washington Examiner
Chris Christie: 'Bad candidates' and Democrats 'fired up' reasons for GOP loss in midterms
Bad candidates and Democrats who were “more fired up” were the reasons former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie gave as to why the GOP fared so badly on Nov. 8. “I think the way you explain it is that there are a number of factors that got Democrats more fired up than people thought and that the poll demonstrated,” the Republican said about the GOP's lackluster midterm performance during the Nov. 13 episode of This Week on ABC.
Washington Examiner
On Trump vs. DeSantis, Ronald Reagan shows the way
Looking ahead to 2024, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican Party should take their cues from former President Ronald Reagan. After Republicans’ disappointing midterm performance, a showdown between DeSantis and former President Donald Trump seems certain. Trump has already begun taking shots at DeSantis, calling for him to disavow a 2024 run as a sign of “loyalty” and to “wait his turn.”
Washington Examiner
Only one incumbent Democratic governor was unseated in the midterm elections
On Friday night, the first governor to lose his seat in 2022 conceded his race. That would be Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. The fact that he is the only sitting Democratic governor to lose — and will remain so even if Kari Lake wins in Arizona — is a reflection of Republicans' disappointing year. The victor is Republican Joe Lombardo, Clark County's sheriff.
Washington Examiner
White House Report Card: National division is a win for Biden
This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden leading what now appears to be a permanently divided nation. Despite his promises of unity, voters this week stuck with their team, the Republicans unable to bring over enough independents and Democrats to prove that their message and that of MAGA are dominant and liberals holding on with the help of single women and younger voters.
Washington Examiner
Decline is a choice
Following an abysmal showing in the 2022 midterm elections, the Republican Party has every reason to jettison former President Donald Trump and his thrice-failed MAGA agenda in favor of a younger, more serious, disciplined, and base-approved alternative. But Tuesday's results aren't just a reason; they're also an opportunity. The party...
Washington Examiner
GOP forced to recast pitch in Georgia runoff after Democrats hold Senate majority
Republicans were left pondering how to motivate grassroots turnout for Herschel Walker in a December runoff versus Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) after Democrats preserved their majority with wins in Nevada and Arizona. For days since the midterm elections, Republicans flooded inboxes with email fundraising appeals imploring grassroots conservatives to support...
Washington Examiner
Liberal Media Scream: Sunny Hostin says GOP wants to raise voting age to save party
This week’s Liberal Media Scream finds some Democratic media celebrities just unable to sit back and savor the party’s escape from near death in the elections last week. Exhibit A is The View’s Sunny Hostin, who claimed that younger voters, who “saved this country,” are being targeted by Republicans in some made-up bid to raise the voting age to 28.
Washington Examiner
JD Vance says Trump isn't to blame for midterm losses
Ohio Sen.-elect J.D. Vance argued Monday that the Republican Party should use, not abuse, Donald Trump and claimed that faulting the former president for the party's underwhelming performance in the midterm elections does more harm than good. The Hillbilly Elegy author defeated Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) for an open Senate...
Washington Examiner
Can we finally stop listening to election pollsters?
A New York Times poll revealed that the Democratic candidate was leading the Republican candidate, 44 to 38. Another New York Times poll, taken days before the election, showed the candidates were running about even nationally. The results were horribly wrong. For New York voters, the Republican candidate won 47 to 44. Nationally, the candidates were far from even. The Republican defeated the Democrat 51 to 41.
