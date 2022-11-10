Bad candidates and Democrats who were “more fired up” were the reasons former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie gave as to why the GOP fared so badly on Nov. 8. “I think the way you explain it is that there are a number of factors that got Democrats more fired up than people thought and that the poll demonstrated,” the Republican said about the GOP's lackluster midterm performance during the Nov. 13 episode of This Week on ABC.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO