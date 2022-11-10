Read full article on original website
klcc.org
Increase in RSV has Oregon officials worried about ICU beds for children
The number of children hospitalized with RSV in Oregon more than doubled last week. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common childhood illness that causes cold symptoms for most kids but can cause serious complications, particularly in young infants. The Oregon Health Authority tracks weekly hospitalizations associated with RSV...
Respiratory Viruses Reacher Higher Levels
Oregon Health Authority warns of more respiratory viruses spreading in the community.
kptv.com
Washington couple hoping for improvement in 3-month-old twins hospitalized with RSV
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Washington State Health Officials say they are overwhelmed by pediatric patients who are getting sick with RSV. Cases of the respiratory illness have been on the rise in Oregon and Washington. It’s also being compounded by an increasing number of people getting sick with the flu and COVID-19 as more people spend time indoors and near others.
yachatsnews.com
Residents of 25 counties and 112 cities in Oregon vote to block or ban the start of psilocybin treatment centers
Thousands of voters across Oregon have decided to ban or block the rollout of psilocybin treatment centers. But two counties bucked that trend: In Deschutes and Jackson counties, voters rejected the proposed bans and chose to move ahead with Measure 109, which passed statewide in 2020 and legalized the limited use of psilocybin in state-regulated treatment facilities. The measure allowed local authorities to opt out of Measure 109 by forwarding to voters either two-year moratoriums or bans on psilocybin services.
philomathnews.com
Oregon prepares for a potential surge of COVID-19 cases and other viral infections
Oregon public health officials are keeping an eye on a trifecta of illnesses as winter approaches and Oregonians spend more time indoors: COVID-19, a respiratory virus that’s affecting children and influenza. This will not be a respiratory illness season like the last two, when the focus was on COVID-19,...
thelundreport.org
Health Official Wants Oregonians To Mask Up, Brace For Viruses
A top Oregon public health official wants people to mask up and wash their hands, saying it could be a rough winter. Dr. Tom Jeanne, deputy state health officer said at an online press conference Nov. 10 that Oregonians face not only increases of COVID-19 during the coming months, but also the flu and RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus.
opb.org
Majority of Oregon counties vote against psilocybin therapy
Oregonians voted in 2020 to legalize psilocybin therapy in supervised facilities. The hallucinogenic drug has gained traction in recent years as a viable treatment for PTSD, severe depression and substance use disorder. But the majority of the state’s 36 counties have reservations about the therapy — 25 counties voted against allowing psilocybin use last week, along with several municipalities. Jefferson Public Radio reporter Jane Vaughan joins us to talk about those bans and what they could mean for the future of psilocybin in Oregon.
opb.org
Oregon’s sole native crayfish faces new invasive threat
In May, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife received a tip that an unusual-looking crayfish was spotted in a creek around Lithia Park in Ashland. Biologists from the state agency laid out traps and confirmed the presence of Northern crayfish which are native to the Midwest. It marks the fourth invasive species of crayfish now found in Oregon waterways. Sampling conducted by ODFW scientists found that Northern crayfish had moved from the Ashland canal to Bear Creek near Medford, 15 miles away, and they could already now be in the Rogue River. Rick Boatner is the invasive species coordinator for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. He shares with us how the aggressive crustaceans are proliferating in Southern Oregon and the threat they pose, not only to native Signal crayfish but also to endangered steelhead and salmon.
focushillsboro.com
Wlnsvey Campos Is Oregon’s Youngest State Senator
Wlnsvey Campos: On Tuesday, voters in Oregon chose Wlnsvey Campos, a Democratic state representative from Aloha, to represent Senate District 18. Campos is the state’s youngest-ever state senator. In addition, this marks the second occasion on which Campos has attained a political landmark connected to his age. Wlnsvey Campos...
Social Security increase will help ease the pain of inflation in Oregon
photo of money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that inflation is currently costing Oregon residents hundreds of dollars more--as much as $700 dollars more per household--each month. (source) Thankfully, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States. That's the number of individuals who will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. On average, Social Security benefits will increase by more than $140 per month. (Source)
How have Oregon crops fared this year?
Corn, sugar beet numbers are forecasted to decline year over year, as is egg production, but alfalfa numbers are expected to increase The irrigation waters have stopped flowing and the cold weather is turning vegetation throughout Crook County different fall shades. Amidst the conclusion of the growing season, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released its recent Agri-Facts data, which highlights the performance of a variety of different crops throughout the Pacific Northwest. Among the data compiled are statistics on milk and egg production as well as crops like alfalfa, corn and sugar beets. A D V E R T...
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion with a loved one.
kmvt
11 of 15 Eastern Oregon Counties Have Already Voted for a “Greater” Idaho
OREGON (KMVT/KSVT) —The Greater Idaho movement continued its winning streak in eastern Oregon for the fifth election cycle in a row by winning elections in Morrow County, where the town of Boardman is located, and Wheeler County. The movement aims to convince state legislatures to move the Oregon/Idaho border to make conservative counties of Oregon into counties of Idaho, which is a red state.As of this morning, the state website shows Greater Idaho measures passing in Morrow County with 60% of the vote, and in Wheeler County with 58% of the vote. May election results in all three counties that voted on the issue improved by four percentage points after election night due to the slow counting in Oregon elections and the tendency of proponents to vote on election day, according to greateridaho.org, the movement’s website.
When will Oregon Measure 114′s gun limits start: Uncertainty reigns
Backers of Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 declared a major victory this week, but uncertainty lies ahead with months of legal wrangling and rule-making likely to delay the start well into next year, if ever. State police, lawmakers and proponents must write the regulations for the state’s first-ever permits...
KTVZ
Number of Oregon households with bank and credit union accounts continues to rise, agency says
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The number of unbanked households in Oregon dropped from 3.8 percent in 2019 to just 1.8 percent in 2021, according to a study by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. This is significant for many Oregonians because it means they can avoid paying for expensive alternative...
klcc.org
Oregon gun access measure narrowly passes, bringing joy and sadness
Juniper Rook, 17, is too young to vote. But that didn’t keep her from constantly refreshing the vote totals for Measure 114, which she campaigned for in the hopes that it would keep her and her classmates safe. When the lead of the Yes on Measure 114 campaign in Bend texted her to say it passed, she cried.
Readers respond: Job one: repair Oregon elections
Now that we have successfully dodged the Betsy Johnson bullet, Oregon Democrats have a new task in front of them: get Phil Knight -- and every other mercenary, God-complex billionaire -- out of Oregon politics forever. (“Nike co-founder Phil Knight changes course, donates $1 million to Republican governor candidate Christine Drazan,” Oct. 6)
kptv.com
More Oregon sheriffs vow not to enforce high capacity gun magazine ban if Measure 114 passes
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At least two more Oregon sheriffs have said they do not intend to enforce Measure 114 if it passes and becomes law. Michelle Duncan, the sheriff of Linn County, announced on the organization’s Facebook page on November 9, the day following Election Day, that she would not enforce the magazine capacity limit.
canbyfirst.com
Conservative Leads Solidify in Local, County and Federal Races
The so-called “red wave” that many Republicans and commentators predicted in the midterms last week largely failed to materialize on the national level, with Democrats holding onto the Senate and control of the House still up for grabs, but the story was a little different for conservative candidates in Oregon and Clackamas County.
