Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
South Carolina patient fights back against hospital garnishment, case dismissed
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WBTV) - Henrietta Goode has confidence in who she is and what she’s willing to stand up for. She’s willing to admit when she’s wrong, but she’s also willing to pull up her sleeves and fight when she knows she’s right. That’s what...
WRDW-TV
Rebates now being sent out to South Carolina taxpayers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue has begun issuing 2022 individual income tax rebates for eligible taxpayers. The amount is based on 2021 tax liability, up to a cap of $800. Filers who submitted their return by Oct. 17 will receive their rebate by the end...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in South Carolina
The Palmetto State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Horry County, you might just want to visit.
South Carolina rebate checks are coming. When can you expect to get it and how much it will be?
If you are a South Carolina taxpayer, a rebate check might be hitting your mailbox soon.
Marion County man sentenced to 23 years in prison for 2020 murder near Socastee
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County man was sentenced to 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter on Monday, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office in Horry County. Diamantae Currie, 22, shot and killed Jeffrey Monnett in November 2020 near the Socastee area of Horry County, the solicitor’s office said. […]
Murder rate in South Carolina highest since 1991, SLED reports
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released its Crime In South Carolina Annual Report for 2021 on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. While the overall trend was a decrease in violent crime in South Carolina, the murder rate did increase by 0.89% from 2020 to 2021 -- with 566 murders committed in 2021 -- the highest it’s been since 1991.
4 Pee Dee counties among South Carolina’s worst for violent crime in 2021, SLED report shows
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Four of the six counties in the News13 viewing area had the highest rates of violent crime in South Carolina in 2021, according to statistics in a report by SLED that also said the state’s murder rate is the highest since 1991. Dillon County had the state’s highest violent crime rate […]
Cities with the most home value appreciation in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Carolina using data from Zillow.
WLTX.com
It comes once a month, but some women say they can't get what they need
CAYCE, S.C. — It’s uncomfortable to talk about but for women, like it or not, it comes every month. According to the Alliance for Period Supplies, one in four women struggle to purchase period products due to a lack of income. In South Carolina, one in five women...
Rock Hill mom speaks out after alarming data released on murders
ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released new numbers showing in 2021, murders reached a 30 year high in South Carolina. The alarming data shows the rate of murder is at its highest since 1991. Laquata Wilson is a Rock Hill mother who said she...
SLED report: 99 murders in 6 Grand Strand, Pee Dee counties in 2021
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 18% of all the murders recorded in South Carolina in 2021 happened in the six counties included in the News13 viewing area, according to a 304-page report released on Thursday by SLED. The agency’s annual Crime in South Carolina report showed that 99 of the state’s 566 murders were […]
WLTX.com
Pay raises for 6 South Carolina elected officials are coming in January
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A day after the election, six South Carolina elected officials were given big salary increases with pay for two of those officials more than doubling. A state commission made up of eight lawmakers and three Governor appointees approved the raises Wednesday. When Attorney General Alan Wilson...
WRDW-TV
South Carolina gives GOP a ruby-red bright spot in midterms
COLUMBIA, S.C.(AP) - The crowd at South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s election night party chanted along with the Republican incumbent as he closed his victory speech with a Tim McGraw lyric: “I like it, I love it, I want some more of it.”. It was a fitting tune...
Upstate coroner warns of dangers of xylazine
A report from DHEC states xylazine is often in drugs without a person's knowledge and can increase the risk of overdose and death.
WOKV.com
Man arrested after bodies of baby and woman reported missing found in South Carolina
Man arrested after bodies of baby and woman reported missing found in South Carolina A man was arrested on Nov. 10 after two bodies were found in a South Carolina home. (NCD)
WLTX.com
'This was a lab': Prosecutors lay out case after massive fentanyl bust in South Carolina
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — On Oct. 24, 2022, the York County Sheriff's Office announced that a year-long investigation resulted in a major bust of a fentanyl production lab. At the time, Sheriff Kevin R. Tolson said six suspects had produced enough of the deadly drug to theoretically kill the entire county population.
WRDW-TV
State house elects Jon Burns as speaker, joining Burt Jones as new Senate leader
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - House Majority Leader Jon Burns was elected the new speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives on Monday. Burns represents District 159 in southeast Georgia, including Effingham and Bulloch counties. While keeping his seat as a state representative from Dalton, Ralston resigned as speaker...
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the State
Two SC cities were named the "Best Places To Retire" in the state.Only in Your State. South Carolina is popular for a lot of things. People enjoy the great weather, beaches, BBQ, and too many other things to name. It's no surprise that the state is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the country. However, one of the biggest reasons people fall in love with the state is because they feel it is a great place to retire. One major national publication just released an article named, "The Best Places To Retire In Each State" for 2022, and they named two places in South Carolina that they feel would be a good fit for people to live after retirement. In this article, we will take a look at which two cities the publication named and why they think those places are the best fit for retirees.
wgac.com
7 Crazy South Carolina Laws
Recently, we took a look at 7 Georgia laws that are a bit out there. And now it’s time to check out these 7 crazy South Carolina laws. As we all know, laws are created for various reasons. And they vary around the country. But it’s amazing to see that some states have created what seem like the most random laws. You have to wonder where these even came from. What happened to make them say, “Yes, we need to create a law to keep people from putting their horse in a bathtub”?
Comments / 1