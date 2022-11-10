Read full article on original website
Bomb rocks avenue in heart of Istanbul; 6 dead, dozens hurt. ISTANBUL (AP) — Authorities say a bomb has exploded on a major pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul, killing six people and wounding dozens. Emergency vehicles rushed to the scene on Istiklal Avenue. That's a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants that leads to the iconic Taksim Square. In one video posted online, a loud bang could be heard and a flash seen as pedestrians turned and ran away. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Sunday's blast a “treacherous attack” and said its perpetrators would be punished. Istanbul's governor tweeted that six people were killed and another 53 were wounded.
Katie Hobbs declared winner of Arizona Governer race
ARIZONA - Democrat candidate Katie Hobbs has maintained the lead against Republican candidate Kari Lake, and MSNBC has called the race for Hobbs. With 98 percent of votes counted, Hobbs received 1,265,331 votes (50.4%), and Lake received 1,244,850 votes (49.6%). AP News also officially called the race around 6:30 p.m....
Republican Williams elected to Congress in central New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Tech entrepreneur Brandon Williams has been elected to Congress in a district in central New York, becoming the 11th Republican to win a House race this fall in a state where Democrats usually dominate. Williams defeated Democrat Francis Conole in the contest to pick a successor to U.S. Rep. John Katko, a Republican who is retiring from office. He had declared victory last week, but the gap between the two candidates was small and The Associated Press was unable to call a winner until late Monday. A Texas native and devout Christian, Williams is almost certain to be a more conservative voice in Washington than Katko, a moderate Republican who prized bipartisanship and was able to win repeatedly in a swing district.
Race called but Kent doesn’t concede in Washington’s 3rd House District
(The Center Square) – Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez has been declared the winner in Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District by the Associated Press. That would flip the seat from Republican to Democratic control and make it harder for the Republicans to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
US Navy: 70 tons of missile fuel from Iran to Yemen seized
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy said Tuesday it found 70 tons of a missile fuel component hidden among bags of fertilizer aboard a ship bound to Yemen from Iran, the first-such seizure in that country’s yearslong war as a cease-fire there has broken down. The Navy said the amount of ammonium perchlorate discovered could fuel more than a dozen medium-range ballistic missiles, the same weapons Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have used to target both forces allied to the country’s internationally recognized government and the Saudi-led coalition that supports them. The apparent rearming effort comes as Iran has threatened Saudi Arabia, the United States and other nations over the monthslong protests calling for the overthrow the Islamic Republic’s theocracy. Tehran blames foreign powers — rather than its own frustrated population — for fomenting the protests, which have seen at least 344 people killed and 15,820 people arrested amid a widening crackdown on dissent there. The Houthis could not be immediately reached for comment. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
