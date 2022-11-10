Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Lower Mount Bethel plan deals with development pressure, growth, LVPC says
Lower Mount Bethel Township, a small community of about 3,100 people, is rural, and it wants to stay that way. An update to the township's comprehensive plan emphasizes saving green space and keeping farms. LMBT is big in size but with a small population, and its proposed update would help...
multihousingnews.com
Pennrose JV Begins Public Housing Redevelopment
The first phase of the Allentown, Pa., project is slated for completion in 2023. A joint venture between Pennrose and Allentown Housing Authority has broken ground on the two-phase redevelopment of the Little Lehigh public housing complex in Allentown, Pa. Following the revamp, the 1970s-era property will become an amenity-rich, 95-unit affordable community. The project’s Phase I is slated for completion in 2023.
Limerick Township residents vote against earned income tax increase to preserve open space amid influx of development
Limerick Township residents opposed increasing earned income tax to preserve open space, according to Montgomery County’s unofficial election results. The township would have used the money to acquire more open space and historic land and to create more recreational areas, park land, and trails. Only about 200 more voters...
Batch of unrecorded votes helps GOP’s cause in too-close-to-call Pa. House seat
Republicans in Pennsylvania got some good news Monday in their surprisingly shaky quest to maintain a majority in the state House of Representatives. Joseph Hogan, the GOP candidate in the 142nd state House District in Bucks County, was the beneficiary of an adjusted in-person vote count that has taken him from the position of trailing Democratic candidate Mark Moffa by two votes, to holding a 114-vote lead.
The biggest local takeaways from a tense 2022 midterm election | Armchair Lehigh Valley
Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
WFMZ-TV Online
DA: Video yields clues about body found at recycling plant
EXETER TWP., Pa. — Authorities said they have found no evidence of foul play being involved in the case of a New Jersey man who was found dead at a recycling facility in Berks County over the weekend. The body of Kellen J. Bischoff was found shortly after 8:30...
Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races
Monday proved true what Melissa Cerrado said she told voters on thousands of doorsteps during her campaign for a Pennsylvania House seat in Montgomery County: Every vote counts. Cerrado, the Democratic candidate challenging Republican incumbent state Rep. Todd Stevens in the 151st Legislative District, held on to a 14-vote lead nearly a week after the […] The post Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
sanatogapost.com
Local Road Milling, Repaving Projects Set Next Week
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Portions of roads that cross five western Montgomery County municipalities, as well as one in northern Chester County, will be Pennsylvania Department of Transportation targets for milling and paving operations next week, the agency said. The work schedule it announced included …. In western...
WJAC TV
Control of Pennsylvania state House down to two races too close to call
(WJAC) — It was not the red-wave republicans expected in Pennsylvania. Instead, it was a blue wave. But there will be some challenges ahead for liberals in Harrisburg. Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis will be sworn in on January 17th. Before that though, the current Lieutenant Governor, John Fetterman, will have a new job on January 3rd as a U.S. Senator.
Luzerne County Councilman questions no-interference ban
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County Councilman Matthew Mitchell said it deeply concerned him that a no-interference ban prohibited council from intervening and assisting during widespread Nov. 8 general election problems. The county’s home rule charter says no council member shall publicly or privately give...
wkok.com
PennDOT Sued By Family of Schuylkill Motorcycle Wreck Victim
HARRISBURG – NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… PennDOT is being sued in Schuylkill County after an unrepaired road ditch was a factor in a motorcycle fatality. The civil lawsuit has been filed after the death in Auburn last year. Leslie Gingrich, a mother of three who was training to get her commercial driver’s license, was riding her motorcycle to class along a narrow, twisty state highway in early June when she hit a ditch left by a PennDOT crew weeks earlier. She had no warning and no chance to avoid it, her family says. PennDOT “ignored the danger” it created and put Gingrich and many other motorists at risk, attorney Albert Evans, who filed the suit on behalf of Gingrich’s children, said Friday in a phone interview.
New Lehigh Home Depot To Open By Summer 2023
A new Home Depot is slated to open in Lehigh County sometime in summer 2023, developers have announced. Workers broke ground at the site of the new store in Lower Macungie Township on Monday, Nov. 14, said development company RD Management. The 136,000-square-foot store will include a full garden department,...
homenewspa.com
Northampton County upcoming roadwork
Municipality: Lower Saucon / Bethlehem Township / Williams Township. Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309) Restriction: No restriction for shoulder work. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Will rain cause delays? Yes. Municipality: Lower Saucon / Bethlehem Township / Williams...
Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek missing Pottsville man
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Police are looking for a missing man in Schuylkill County. Zachary Vidal, 27, has not talked to his family for several weeks, said Pottsville police. He is believed to be homeless, and has extensive mental health issues and drug and alcohol problems, police said. He often walks...
Lehigh Valley weather: Up to 2 inches of snow for Poconos on Tuesday night, mostly rain here
The Poconos will see accumulating snow Tuesday night. The Lehigh Valley? Maybe some flurries amid the rain. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for central and northern Pennsylvania, including points north of the Lehigh Valley. Schuylkill, Carbon and Monroe counties all fall under the advisory; so does Sussex County in New Jersey.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wine bar, cafe and grocery store nearing completion in downtown Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A new destination for unique wines and delicious snacks is nearing completion in downtown Easton. Kabinett Wine Bar + Garden, offering premium wine and small plates, is expected to open in the coming weeks at 125 Northampton St., according to an online announcement. The business is owned...
These Bucks County Towns Have Some of the Most Expensive Homes in Pennsylvania
Several local towns and boroughs in Bucks County recently made the list for having some of the most expensive homes in the state. Staff writers at Stacker wrote about the local homes. With data collected from Zillow, these are some of the local areas that have the most expensive housing,...
WFMZ-TV Online
SUV hits hay bale, catches fire in Lower Milford
L. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A bale of hay in the road caused a car fire in Lehigh County. An SUV hit the hay bale just before 6 p.m. Sunday on Limeport Pike in Lower Milford Township, state police said. The car then turned onto Chestnut Hill Church Road, where...
WFMZ-TV Online
May takes back concession, claims Luzerne County has to 'count thousands of ballots'
Republican James May on Thursday walked back his concession in the 118th state House District election, claiming in a Facebook message that Luzerne County still has to “count thousands of ballots” in the district. According to the unofficial vote count, Democrat Jim Haddock won Tuesday’s election with 14,285...
