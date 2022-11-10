November 13, 2022 — KUTV - The Utes have a massive game with Oregon Saturday night in Eugene and the winner will go to the Pac12 Championship Game. On this edition of Talkin' Utes, DJ and PK talk with Karene Reid and Micah Bernard about the showdown. One of them has a very specific memory of last year's game at Rice-Eccles Stadium that surpasses even his Rose Bowl memories. Plus, Karene lists all the ways his name has been mispronounced. Watch Talkin' Utes right here and join Cam Rising and Clark Phillips III next Sunday night at 11 after the Oregon game.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 22 HOURS AGO