KUTV
2nd arrest made in connection to deadly shooting at Millcreek 7-Eleven
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Sunday arrested a second suspect in connection to a shooting at a gas station in Millcreek that left one teen critically injured and another teen dead. The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, when two groups of men arrived...
KUTV
Donate to Tooele County School District for KUTV's Holiday Food Drive
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — The KUTV Eye on Your Money Holiday Food Drive happens the week of November 14-18. 2News will be in the Tooele County School District to collect donations on Monday, Nov. 14. Wages are not keeping up with inflation and working families all over Utah struggle...
KUTV
Man arrested after brandishing gun at unmarked officer while driving in Salt Lake County
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police said he brandished a gun at an unmarked officer while driving in West Valley City. They said Taylor Bradley, 29, was traveling northbound on 5600 West approaching 4100 South at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Monday. According to...
KUTV
Video captures thief stealing from non-profit in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A surveillance camera captured the moment a thief was spotted stealing a large container from a non-profit organization in West Jordan. Pretty Tough Ladies is dedicated to empowering and helping women escaping domestic violence. They also help women who are in recovery or who are struggling with mental health, since sometimes that goes hand-in-hand.
KUTV
Three boys missing after leaving home in American Fork, believed to be heading south
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Three boys missing since October left their home in American Fork and are believed to be heading to Southern Utah, police said. Officials shared on Monday that Denver Barlow, 15, Manden Barlow 14, and Truson Barlow, 12, were last seen on Oct. 29. According...
KUTV
3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County felt from Salt Lake to Logan
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — A 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook the ground in an area of Box Elder County about six to seven miles west of Interstate 15. The minor quake struck at 6:45 a.m. Saturday about five miles southwest of Corinne and nine miles west of Brigham City. According to...
KUTV
One killed in crash with cement truck on Redwood Road
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person has died after a crash involving a passenger car and cement truck on Redwood Road. Lehi City officials said the the driver of the passenger vehicle died. They were the only occupant in the car when the incident occurred near 2090 North Redwood Road on Saturday.
KUTV
Crews responding to an off-campus natural gas line rupture in Logan
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — Crews are responding to an off-campus natural gas line rupture in Logan. Officials said the incident was reported in the area of 1400 North 800 East a short time after 6:30 p.m. The leak is said to be coming from a five to eight-inch line,...
KUTV
Overdue snowmobiler found in 'great condition' after 3 hour search in Wasatch County
HEBER, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue crews were called out after family member became concerned about an overdue snowmobiler who went into the backcountry area by himself. Crews were dispatched to the Mill Hollow Reservoir area, about 24 miles east of Heber, around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials with...
KUTV
Utah experts say magnitude 3.6 earthquake is reminder to prepare for the future
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — Utah experts said while a magnitude 3.6 earthquake that struck in Box Elder County was a minor one, it was a reminder that something much more intense could be on its way. Hundreds reported feeling the initial 3.6-magnitude earthquake at 6:45 a.m. near Corinne on...
KUTV
Cabin a total loss after officials respond to fire above Midway
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Wasatch Fire officials said they are investigating after a cabin was lost to a fire above Midway. They said the fire occurred in a remote area near Guardsman/ Bonanza Flats. More from 2News. Officials first shared that the fire was active and firefighters were...
KUTV
GALLERY: GingerBread Lane coming to Salt Lake City for 2022 holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — GingerBread Lane, a sweet holiday tradition, is coming to Salt Lake City in 2022. Artist Jon Lovitch works throughout the year to build a Christmas scene made entirely of candy, icing and gingerbread. According to his website, GingerBread Lane will be at the Leonardo...
KUTV
GALLERY: Korean War Veterans honored during 67th annual Veterans Day Concert
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Friday night was the 67th Annual Veterans Day Concert. The show was held at the Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City. This year's show honored the Korean War Veterans. The Utah National Guard's 23rd Army band played and a combined Granite School...
KUTV
Madsen scores 25, Utah dumps Cal State Bakersfield 72-44
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabe Madsen scored 25 points, making 6 of 9 3-pointers, and Utah cruised past Cal State Bakersfield 72-44 on Friday night. Utah's 16-2 run to open the second half turned a 13-point halftime lead into a 52-25 blowout with 13:42 remaining. Madsen, who scored 14 points in the first half, added seven points in that run.
KUTV
Talkin' Utes: 10th Ranked Utah Gearing up for the Ducks
November 13, 2022 — KUTV - The Utes have a massive game with Oregon Saturday night in Eugene and the winner will go to the Pac12 Championship Game. On this edition of Talkin' Utes, DJ and PK talk with Karene Reid and Micah Bernard about the showdown. One of them has a very specific memory of last year's game at Rice-Eccles Stadium that surpasses even his Rose Bowl memories. Plus, Karene lists all the ways his name has been mispronounced. Watch Talkin' Utes right here and join Cam Rising and Clark Phillips III next Sunday night at 11 after the Oregon game.
KUTV
Legas, Tyler Jr. lead Utah State to 41-34 win over Hawaii
HONOLULU (AP) — Cooper Legas threw three touchdown passes — including one to Calvin Tyler Jr., who finished with 25 carries for 113 yards and a TD — to help Utah State beat Hawaii 41-34 Saturday night. Legas completed 16 of 25 for 238 yards with no...
