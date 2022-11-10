President Joe Biden has implied that last week's midterm elections were a repudiation of former President Donald Trump's inward-focused "America First" foreign policy agenda. "The election held in the United States, [which] still leaves a little bit uncertain, has sent a very strong message around the world that the United States is ready to play," Biden told reporters on Monday in Bali, Indonesia. "The United States, the Republicans who survived along with the Democrats, are of the view that we're going to stay fully engaged in the world and that we, in fact, know what we're about."

