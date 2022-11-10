Read full article on original website
Never again Trumpers: Republicans say disappointing midterm elections poor reflection on Donald
The blame game for the Republicans' tepid showing in the midterm elections is in full swing, and many lawmakers are landing on former President Donald Trump as the prime target. Coupled with Trump's tantrum over Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-FL) wipeout reelection and a bizarre swing at Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA),...
The basement benefit: Biden knows when to get out of the way and Trump doesn't
Give President Joe Biden credit for this much, especially in contrast with former President Donald Trump. He knows where he’s not wanted and when it is time to go away. That’s why Democrats overperformed in the midterm elections and Republicans more closely resemble a Trump-led circular firing squad than a confident governing majority, however narrow.
The Trump delusion has finally started wearing off
Maybe the system is working after all. In a democracy, being equivocal about democracy turns out to carry a price. In Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Maryland — all over the country — candidates who went along with the claim that the 2020 election had been stolen were rejected. Voters were prepared to listen to Liz Cheney when she endorsed such Democrats as Elissa Slotkin and Abigail Spanberger.
Adrian Fontes beats Trump-endorsed election denier to become Arizona secretary of state
Democratic attorney Adrian Fontes has defeated Republican election denier Mark Finchem to become Arizona's next secretary of state. The winner is second in the line of succession for governor and has the power to upend how elections are handled, which could play an important role in the 2024 presidential contest.
Trump judge assigned to former president's Jan. 6 subpoena case
Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit last week seeking to block a subpoena from the congressional panel investigating the riot at the Capitol last year, a move that will likely run out the legal clock on compelling him to testify. On Monday, one of the former president's judicial appointees,...
The Washington Post writes a puff piece for the alleged UVA shooter
You would think that the most important fact about Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is that he allegedly killed three University of Virginia football players and injured two more students in a shooting. But the Washington Post also wants you to know that Jones “flourished” despite a “tumultuous childhood,” up until...
Biden: Democrats and Republicans who 'survived' elections reject 'America First'
President Joe Biden has implied that last week's midterm elections were a repudiation of former President Donald Trump's inward-focused "America First" foreign policy agenda. "The election held in the United States, [which] still leaves a little bit uncertain, has sent a very strong message around the world that the United States is ready to play," Biden told reporters on Monday in Bali, Indonesia. "The United States, the Republicans who survived along with the Democrats, are of the view that we're going to stay fully engaged in the world and that we, in fact, know what we're about."
Pence says Trump ‘endangered me and my family’ with 'reckless' Jan. 6 behavior
Former Vice President Mike Pence said former President Donald Trump's rhetoric leading up to and on Jan. 6 was "reckless" and "endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol." Pence made the comments in an upcoming interview with ABC's World News Tonight, snippets of which were released on...
Republicans won in Arizona while Masters flopped and Lake flounders
In case you do not have enough examples of how terrible GOP candidates cost the party the red wave it was expecting in the midterm elections, you need only look at how the results played out in Arizona. Blake Masters, the GOP candidate for Senate, was evidently one of the...
How Stitt overcame dark money, tribal revolt, and former GOP aide to retain OK governorship
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) fended off an onslaught of political challenges to his reelection on Tuesday, defeating a former GOP aide who switched parties to run against him, millions spent on dark money ads, and a strong rebuke from leaders of the state's most prominent Native American tribes. Stitt,...
The numbers don't lie — Mitch McConnell did not cause Republicans' humiliating midterm performance
With the late breaking news that both Adam Laxalt and Blake Masters lost their hotly contested Senate races to Democratic incumbents, Republicans are officially in an even worse place politically than they were two years ago. Democrats have secured 50 seats in the Senate — a majority thanks to the swing vote of Vice President Kamala Harris. Republican hopes of merely reclaiming their 50-seat minority in the chamber now depends on Herschel Walker's Dec. 6 runoff against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) in Georgia.
A 'red wave' hit those few states with good state parties and local leaders; it skipped the ones that leaned on Trump
The news that Democrats have maintained Senate control is an immense disappointment. Also disappointing is that Republican House control, if it is even in the cards, will be extremely tenuous. At best, Republicans will serve as a placeholder, preventing Democrats from getting everything they want by blocking their legislation. That is a far cry from promoting a positive and forward-looking conservative agenda.
Trump lawyers compare former president to Galileo in Twitter lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers compared him to famed Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei in a Twitter lawsuit. The 96-page brief submitted to the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals argues that Twitter violated the First Amendment in suppressing certain perspectives regarding COVID-19 and information about the 2020 election, both of which Twitter considered misinformation. The brief utilizes a variety of arguments to make Trump's point, perhaps the most notable of which compares the former president to the pioneer of heliocentrism: Galileo.
Kellyanne Conway Claims GOP Didn’t ‘Scare the Voters’ During Midterms
Former Trump White House aide Kellyanne Conway on Monday tried to salvage some positive takeaways from the GOP’s lackluster showing in the midterm elections, claiming on Fox News that Republicans did not “lie and scare the voters in our closing arguments” to voters.As part of a segment on The Ingraham Angle that saw Conway and Laura Ingraham differ on the effectiveness of congressional Republicans’ agenda as drawn up by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) over the summer, Conway pointed out instances where she believed party leaders were slow to form a unified front.Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “said...
On Trump vs. DeSantis, Ronald Reagan shows the way
Looking ahead to 2024, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican Party should take their cues from former President Ronald Reagan. After Republicans’ disappointing midterm performance, a showdown between DeSantis and former President Donald Trump seems certain. Trump has already begun taking shots at DeSantis, calling for him to disavow a 2024 run as a sign of “loyalty” and to “wait his turn.”
Trump obsession clouds midterm analysis
TRUMP OBSESSION CLOUDS MIDTERM ANALYSIS. Remember when the conventional wisdom was that abortion would be a huge issue in the midterm elections? Then the election came, and a lot of data pointed to the fact that yes, abortion did indeed play a big role. But now, the subject most people are talking about is...former President Donald Trump.
WATCH: Kaylee McGhee White says midterm elections called Trump endorsement into question
The Washington Examiner's Kaylee McGhee White explained that lackluster performances from candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump calls into question his once-coveted seal of approval. "It raises the question of Trump’s endorsements in general. Herschel Walker was hand-picked by Trump. As we’ve seen, a lot of his other hand-picked...
Decline is a choice
Following an abysmal showing in the 2022 midterm elections, the Republican Party has every reason to jettison former President Donald Trump and his thrice-failed MAGA agenda in favor of a younger, more serious, disciplined, and base-approved alternative. But Tuesday's results aren't just a reason; they're also an opportunity. The party...
Lara Trump warns DeSantis not to run for president in 2024
The daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump urged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to postpone his presidential dreams until 2028, warning that a 2024 run would fracture the “MAGA movement.”. “I think that Ron DeSantis is very smart,” Lara Trump told Sky News host Erin Molan. “There will be...
Clark County responds to Trump’s social media criticism in election update
(The Center Square) – Nevada’s Clark County responded to former President Donald Trump Thursday after he criticized the county’s voting system as “corrupt” on Truth Social. “Clark County, Nevada, has a corrupt voting system (be careful Adam!), as do many places in our soon to...
