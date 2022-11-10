Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRA.com
Community update on new I Street Bridge construction set for Monday evening
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nearly three years after a design was selected, the community is getting an update on theconstruction of the new I Street Bridge. The bridge will connect the railyards in downtown Sacramento with the Washington neighborhood in West Sacramento. The new state-of-the-art bridge will replace the...
activenorcal.com
Meet the Man Who Drives His Car on the Sacramento River
“Wild” Bill Hill lives in Roseville, California, and just like any outdoor lovers in Northern California, he likes to spend his summer days on the river. The only difference between Bill and other river enthusiasts? He drives his car right into the water. John Bartell of Bartell’s Backroads profiled...
Popular Folsom café and bar undergoes 'reset' with new owners
FOLSOM, Calif. — Reset in Folsom is a coffee house by day, and wine and beer bar by night with great food in between. The popular café is currently undergoing some major changes. Owners John and Tahni Voelz announced their farewell to the business after less than three...
elkgrovetribune.com
The Almighty Food Co & Milestone In El Dorado Hills Are Worth The Drive!
I had a chance to visit The Almighty Food Co, as well as their sister restaurant Milestone recently, and I will say right off the bat that I was pretty blown away by the high quality of the food and the warm and inviting atmosphere. The Almighty Food Co prides itself on having a gluten free menu. They use a lot of local fresh produce and proteins from local farms.
Resilient bear cub rescued in South Lake Tahoe before winter storm
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A bear cub was rescued in South Lake Tahoe before this week’s storm by the BEAR League, who were very familiar with this particular survivor. The cub was rescued in South Lake Tahoe just before this week’s storm started to ramp up and was given his first meal in […]
7x7.com
Winter in Grass Valley and Nevada City: Gold Rush Lore, Modern Luxury + Old-Fashioned Holiday Fun
Nevada County, that swath of the Sierra Nevada mountains that is home to historic neighboring towns of Nevada City and Grass Valley (and, of course, Truckee), is rife with Gold Country narrative. Those mountain towns have real Wild West charm, with echoes of rollicking whisky-filled nights and glittering gold nuggets.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Elk Grove Opens Nature Park
Residents in Elk Grove and surrounding areas now have a place to experience nature and wildlife habitat. The city recently completed a 2.7-acre park on its wetland environment. Elk Grove Nature Park is the city’s 102nd park and lets visitors enjoy a small grove that includes walking paths, a boardwalk,...
KCRA.com
Sacramento-area businesses get boost from ice rinks opening
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's opening weekend for ice rinks in the Sacramento area. Both the downtown Sacramento and Folsom ice rink are up and running for the season. Both ice rinks are surrounded by businesses reaping the benefits of the crowds coming in with cash. Clara Kelly, 6, and...
goldcountrymedia.com
Day Hiker: Devil's Postpile - strange enough to make one stare
This is more of a driving adventure than a hike but worth the off-road miles to see this unique site. To be fair, the road is in very good condition, paved most of the way. About two miles from the trail, there was a rough spot in the road that would make low-profile vehicles think twice or stop and turn around. You could easily hike in from this point.
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Lodi, CA
Ready to find out the 16 best restaurants in Lodi, CA? Lodi is both referenced in the title of a Creedence Clearwater Revival song and a nationally awarded wine region. Known for its zinfandels, in 2015 Wine Enthusiast Magazine gave Lodi the “2015 Wine Region of the Year” award. This is going to be reflected in this list of the Best Restaurants in Lodi, but it won’t be all you see. Lodi has a lot to offer.
villagelife.com
Cameron Park home offers beautiful views
This stunning, four-bedroom home sits on a beautiful corner lot showcasing breathtaking Marble Valley views. The single-story house has a lovely, custom front door that opens into the spacious floor plan featuring high ceilings, upscale lighting, fresh paint inside and out, crown moulding, new luxury vinyl flooring throughout and natural light flooding in through large picture windows.
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom Café undergoes a 'reset' as original owners bid farewell
Reset, Folsom’s popular café by day and wine bar at night, has undergone its very own “reset.” After two years of ownership, locals John and Tahni Voelz have announced they have sold the establishment at 727B Sutter St. "As you can imagine, it's not one thing...
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County Conservation Program acquires over 1,400 acres for preservation
Auburn, Calif. – More than 1,400 acres of land in the Sheridan area, boasting hundreds of acres of wetlands and vernal pools, have been acquired by the Placer County Conservation Program in the name of conserving lands that are critical to the survival of sensitive species and their habitat.
Missing California girl found dead in wooded area
Authorities say a missing 16-year-old California girl has been found dead in a wooded area less than a mile from the where she was last seen.
Freezing temperatures possible overnight in Sacramento, other parts of Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of the Sacramento Valley, Sierra Nevada foothills and toward the Bay Area will be under a Minor Frost Advisory during the early morning hours of Friday. The advisory begins at midnight as temperatures are expected to get as low as 38 to 30 degrees. It will remain in effect until […]
Woman, four dogs rescued after vehicle falls 130 feet in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — With the help of three Caltrans District employees, a woman and her four dogs were saved after their vehicle went down an embankment along State Route 32 on Nov. 3. Tina Milberger and her four dogs were traveling on State Route 32 at around 11:30 p.m. when she lost control […]
Roseville business fire quickly extinguished
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A commercial fire was stopped and kept from spreading to nearby businesses on Thursday by the quick actions of Roseville Firefighters. The first arriving crew saw smoke coming from the business and forced entry into the building. While the initial fire attack, using a watering can, was being conducted, a hose […]
Missing Nevada County girl found dead near area where she was last seen
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A 16-year-old reported missing in Nevada County was found dead not far from where she was last seen, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said. The girl, Trinity, was reportedly last seen walking away from a home on the 1800 block of Kentucky Ravine Road on Wednesday night. According to the […]
CBS News
Raging Waters Sacramento closing after 15 years
SACRAMENTO - Raging Waters Sacramento is closing down. On Tuesday, the company that operates the water park, Palace Entertainment, announced in a written statement that the park, which has been in business since 2007 at Cal Expo, wouldn't be opening in 2023. The statement reads, in part:. "Today, we made...
Washington Examiner
Missing California teenager left home without shoes and hasn't been seen since
A missing California teenager left home without shoes on Thursday night and has not returned since, her family said. Trinity Backus, 16, was last seen wearing pajamas and a maroon robe without any shoes on, according to a Facebook post from her aunt, Ashley Bjorklund. Backus is described as 5...
Comments / 1