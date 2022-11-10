ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

activenorcal.com

Meet the Man Who Drives His Car on the Sacramento River

“Wild” Bill Hill lives in Roseville, California, and just like any outdoor lovers in Northern California, he likes to spend his summer days on the river. The only difference between Bill and other river enthusiasts? He drives his car right into the water. John Bartell of Bartell’s Backroads profiled...
ROSEVILLE, CA
elkgrovetribune.com

The Almighty Food Co & Milestone In El Dorado Hills Are Worth The Drive!

I had a chance to visit The Almighty Food Co, as well as their sister restaurant Milestone recently, and I will say right off the bat that I was pretty blown away by the high quality of the food and the warm and inviting atmosphere. The Almighty Food Co prides itself on having a gluten free menu. They use a lot of local fresh produce and proteins from local farms.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Elk Grove Opens Nature Park

Residents in Elk Grove and surrounding areas now have a place to experience nature and wildlife habitat. The city recently completed a 2.7-acre park on its wetland environment. Elk Grove Nature Park is the city’s 102nd park and lets visitors enjoy a small grove that includes walking paths, a boardwalk,...
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento-area businesses get boost from ice rinks opening

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's opening weekend for ice rinks in the Sacramento area. Both the downtown Sacramento and Folsom ice rink are up and running for the season. Both ice rinks are surrounded by businesses reaping the benefits of the crowds coming in with cash. Clara Kelly, 6, and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Day Hiker: Devil's Postpile - strange enough to make one stare

This is more of a driving adventure than a hike but worth the off-road miles to see this unique site. To be fair, the road is in very good condition, paved most of the way. About two miles from the trail, there was a rough spot in the road that would make low-profile vehicles think twice or stop and turn around. You could easily hike in from this point.
NEVADA CITY, CA
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Lodi, CA

Ready to find out the 16 best restaurants in Lodi, CA? Lodi is both referenced in the title of a Creedence Clearwater Revival song and a nationally awarded wine region. Known for its zinfandels, in 2015 Wine Enthusiast Magazine gave Lodi the “2015 Wine Region of the Year” award. This is going to be reflected in this list of the Best Restaurants in Lodi, but it won’t be all you see. Lodi has a lot to offer.
LODI, CA
villagelife.com

Cameron Park home offers beautiful views

This stunning, four-bedroom home sits on a beautiful corner lot showcasing breathtaking Marble Valley views. The single-story house has a lovely, custom front door that opens into the spacious floor plan featuring high ceilings, upscale lighting, fresh paint inside and out, crown moulding, new luxury vinyl flooring throughout and natural light flooding in through large picture windows.
CAMERON PARK, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Folsom Café undergoes a 'reset' as original owners bid farewell

Reset, Folsom’s popular café by day and wine bar at night, has undergone its very own “reset.” After two years of ownership, locals John and Tahni Voelz have announced they have sold the establishment at 727B Sutter St. "As you can imagine, it's not one thing...
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

Roseville business fire quickly extinguished

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A commercial fire was stopped and kept from spreading to nearby businesses on Thursday by the quick actions of Roseville Firefighters. The first arriving crew saw smoke coming from the business and forced entry into the building. While the initial fire attack, using a watering can, was being conducted, a hose […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS News

Raging Waters Sacramento closing after 15 years

SACRAMENTO - Raging Waters Sacramento is closing down. On Tuesday, the company that operates the water park, Palace Entertainment, announced in a written statement that the park, which has been in business since 2007 at Cal Expo, wouldn't be opening in 2023. The statement reads, in part:. "Today, we made...
SACRAMENTO, CA

