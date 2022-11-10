Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Saturday. The crash happened on Quaker Avenue, north of South Loop 289 at around 2:42 p.m.
fox34.com
3 injured in Central Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a black Honda Civic and a white Ford in the westbound lanes of 34th Street and Elgin Avenue. Lubbock PD received the call at 8:22 p.m. Two moderate injuries and one minor injury have...
fox34.com
4 vehicle crash at N. Loop and Slide Road
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a four-vehicle crash on the northeast access road of North Loop 289 and Slide Road. LPD received the call at 3:17 p.m. The vehicles involved are a silver Dodge Ram, tan Cadillac, silver Toyota Tundra, and a black Chevy.
fox34.com
LPD conducting 3 follow-up crash investigations on Monday
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct three follow-up crash investigations on Monday, November 14th. The unit will start their investigations at 9:00 a.m. on the west bound access road of the 4800 block of South Loop 289. The Slide Road exit for the westbound main lanes of the South Loop will be closed. Westbound traffic from Quaker Avenue on the access road will be diverted eastbound onto 67th Street. South bound traffic on Utica Avenue will be turned back north at the access road. The parking lot driveways that feed out on to the westbound access road will be closed between 67th Street and just to the west of Utica Avenue.
$25K reward offered for semi-truck driver in deadly hit-and-run crash near Andrews
A Lubbock-based law firm announced a reward for information that leads to the conviction of the driver in a hit-and-run crash that took the life of 87-year-old Soledad Rodriguez Gonzalez on November 9, according to a press release.
fox34.com
Saturday morning top stories: Truck hits parked car, house before driving off
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. A family was awoken by the sounds of crash out their front door early Friday morning. A white truck crashed into a car and the home of Brenna Wiles. No one was harmed, but it did cause extensive damage to one of...
fox34.com
1 injured in three vehicle crash on Quaker Avenue
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person sustained moderate injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Quaker Avenue just north of South Loop 289. LPD received the call at 2:42 p.m. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes and involved a white passenger car, a green passenger car, and a tan pickup truck.
1 Person Dead, Another Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Yoakum County (Lubbock, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened on State Highway 214, north of Denver City, around 2:14 p.m.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 50 People Still Being Held at the Lubbock County Detention Center
Last week just flew by with all the cloudy days we had but when will the cold and gloom last. It's November and still warm during the day but I want cold temperatures so I can bring out my tiger blanket, get some soup, and watch Jerry Springer all day. I know I am not the only one that would stay home from school sick and that's all you would do to get better.
everythinglubbock.com
One injured in early morning crash at 50th Street and University, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas – One person had moderate injuries after a single-vehicle crash initially reported as a rollover, according to the Lubbock Police Department. This occurred on 50th Street and University Avenue just after 2:30 a.m., LPD said. LPD was continuing to investigating the cause of the crash.
fox34.com
1 hurt in crash involving pedestrian
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person sustained moderate injuries after being struck by a black Chevy Equinox on 66th Street near Quaker Avenue. LPD received the call at 9:28 p.m. Our KCBD photographer confirms that the pedestrian has been taken to the hospital. Motorists are advised to avoid the area...
The 10 Least Expensive Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022
We looked at the most expensive neighborhood in Lubbock, as well as the safest, but what about the least expensive?. If you are looking for an inexpensive home that has plenty of potential but might need a little tender love and care, these neighborhoods could be a good option. With media real estate prices ranging from $55,774 to $96,887, these are the 10 least expensive neighborhoods in Lubbock and the least expensive house currently for sale in each.
fox34.com
Lubbock man dies days after crash near Denver City
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kyle Ryan Strube, 34, died at 10:35 a.m. on Friday, November 11 from injuries he sustained in a crash on Monday, November 7. At 2:14 p.m., troopers with the Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash on SH 214, three miles north of Denver City. Strube was driving southbound in his Ford F-150 when Martha Madero Trejo, 39, of Denver City, was driving north.
KCBD
House fire reported in Arnett-Benson area
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people are displaced after a house fire in North Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue was called just after 3 a.m. to an area near Bates and Indiana, in the Arnett-Benson area. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported. This...
fox34.com
Arson threats posted online lead to federal indictment for Lubbock man
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man had been federally indicted after allegedly threatening to burn down a building on Texas Tech campus. In February of this year, Ian James Farrell posted the threat on social media app Yik Yak, according to federal documents. Court documents say Farrell posted this:
This Might Be the Most Extravagant Home For Sale in Lubbock
Who says Lubbock is a boring place to live? Definitely not the people that live in this extravagant Lubbock home. With masonry in nearly every room, highly specialized design choices, and more, this Lubbock home is unlike anything I've ever seen in the Hub City. Keep scrolling to take a look inside.
One seriously injured after crash with motorcycle Wednesday night, LPD said
One person had serious injuries after a crash between a car and a motorcycle near 50th Street and Slide Road on Wednesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
fox34.com
Few light wintry showers possible
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another cold front moves through the South Plains area this morning. Lubbock area temperatures generally will peak around midday, and then gradually fall through the afternoon. Also falling, potentially, rain drops and snow flakes. Sprinkles and even a few snowflakes may fall in and near Lubbock...
fox34.com
Colder weather to remain through the week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Clear skies and cold temperatures again overnight for all the South Plains. Temps in the teens will blanket the north and northwest counties while the remainder of the region will experience lows from 20 to 28 degrees. Tuesday will be less windy, sunny, and slightly warmer...
fox34.com
Fundraiser planned to help Allen ‘Tiny’ Gray, who spent 62 years as a first responder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Allen ‘Tiny’ Gray started his public service career as a volunteer firefighter in Idalou at 17-years-old and spent the next 62 years as a first responder. Tiny even helped train and inspire future EMTs, including his friend of 42 years, Gary Vaughn. “When we...
Comments / 0