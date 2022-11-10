ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

3 injured in Central Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a black Honda Civic and a white Ford in the westbound lanes of 34th Street and Elgin Avenue. Lubbock PD received the call at 8:22 p.m. Two moderate injuries and one minor injury have...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

4 vehicle crash at N. Loop and Slide Road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a four-vehicle crash on the northeast access road of North Loop 289 and Slide Road. LPD received the call at 3:17 p.m. The vehicles involved are a silver Dodge Ram, tan Cadillac, silver Toyota Tundra, and a black Chevy.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

LPD conducting 3 follow-up crash investigations on Monday

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct three follow-up crash investigations on Monday, November 14th. The unit will start their investigations at 9:00 a.m. on the west bound access road of the 4800 block of South Loop 289. The Slide Road exit for the westbound main lanes of the South Loop will be closed. Westbound traffic from Quaker Avenue on the access road will be diverted eastbound onto 67th Street. South bound traffic on Utica Avenue will be turned back north at the access road. The parking lot driveways that feed out on to the westbound access road will be closed between 67th Street and just to the west of Utica Avenue.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 injured in three vehicle crash on Quaker Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person sustained moderate injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Quaker Avenue just north of South Loop 289. LPD received the call at 2:42 p.m. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes and involved a white passenger car, a green passenger car, and a tan pickup truck.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

One injured in early morning crash at 50th Street and University, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas – One person had moderate injuries after a single-vehicle crash initially reported as a rollover, according to the Lubbock Police Department. This occurred on 50th Street and University Avenue just after 2:30 a.m., LPD said. LPD was continuing to investigating the cause of the crash.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 hurt in crash involving pedestrian

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person sustained moderate injuries after being struck by a black Chevy Equinox on 66th Street near Quaker Avenue. LPD received the call at 9:28 p.m. Our KCBD photographer confirms that the pedestrian has been taken to the hospital. Motorists are advised to avoid the area...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

The 10 Least Expensive Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022

We looked at the most expensive neighborhood in Lubbock, as well as the safest, but what about the least expensive?. If you are looking for an inexpensive home that has plenty of potential but might need a little tender love and care, these neighborhoods could be a good option. With media real estate prices ranging from $55,774 to $96,887, these are the 10 least expensive neighborhoods in Lubbock and the least expensive house currently for sale in each.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock man dies days after crash near Denver City

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kyle Ryan Strube, 34, died at 10:35 a.m. on Friday, November 11 from injuries he sustained in a crash on Monday, November 7. At 2:14 p.m., troopers with the Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash on SH 214, three miles north of Denver City. Strube was driving southbound in his Ford F-150 when Martha Madero Trejo, 39, of Denver City, was driving north.
DENVER CITY, TX
KCBD

House fire reported in Arnett-Benson area

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people are displaced after a house fire in North Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue was called just after 3 a.m. to an area near Bates and Indiana, in the Arnett-Benson area. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported. This...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Arson threats posted online lead to federal indictment for Lubbock man

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man had been federally indicted after allegedly threatening to burn down a building on Texas Tech campus. In February of this year, Ian James Farrell posted the threat on social media app Yik Yak, according to federal documents. Court documents say Farrell posted this:
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

This Might Be the Most Extravagant Home For Sale in Lubbock

Who says Lubbock is a boring place to live? Definitely not the people that live in this extravagant Lubbock home. With masonry in nearly every room, highly specialized design choices, and more, this Lubbock home is unlike anything I've ever seen in the Hub City. Keep scrolling to take a look inside.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Few light wintry showers possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another cold front moves through the South Plains area this morning. Lubbock area temperatures generally will peak around midday, and then gradually fall through the afternoon. Also falling, potentially, rain drops and snow flakes. Sprinkles and even a few snowflakes may fall in and near Lubbock...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Colder weather to remain through the week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Clear skies and cold temperatures again overnight for all the South Plains. Temps in the teens will blanket the north and northwest counties while the remainder of the region will experience lows from 20 to 28 degrees. Tuesday will be less windy, sunny, and slightly warmer...
LUBBOCK, TX

