ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Republicans flip North Carolina Supreme Court

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mtvbi_0j6WLSlO00

R epublicans flipped control of the North Carolina Supreme Court in their favor, winning back control for the first time in six years.

The GOP managed to flip two seats on the North Carolina Supreme Court bench to their side, shifting the court from the Democrats' 4-3 majority into a 5-2 Republican majority.

CALIFORNIA'S RED SAVE: GOP SCORES UNEXPECTED WINS IN GOLDEN STATE DESPITE NATIONAL FAILURES

"I'm honored and humbled to have been elected to the NC Supreme Court by the people of this great state. Words cannot express my gratitude for the family members, friends, and thousands of volunteers whose support and hard work made this outcome possible. Thank you,North Carolina!" Republican Trey Allen wrote in a tweet.

Allen, a professor and lawyer, bested incumbent Democratic Justice Sam Ervin IV. He was joined by Republican Richard Dietz who vied against Democrat Lucy Inman in the race for the open seat on the bench.

The victory in North Carolina could set the stage for a more favorable court ruling for Republicans on hot-button issues such as abortion and redistricting. Earlier this year, the state Supreme Court tossed out a Republican-backed congressional map.

A lower court in North Carolina supplanted a Republican-backed congressional map with one widely seen as more hospitable to Democrats. It made six districts friendly to Democrats, seven friendly to Republicans, and one swing seat, according to FiveThirtyEight.

The map was used in the midterm elections, but Republicans are expected to be eyeing a challenge when the new court convenes, hoping to craft more favorable apportionment.

Meanwhile, in Ohio, Republicans ran the table on all three state Supreme Court races with Republican Justices Sharon Kennedy, Pat Fischer, and Pat DeWine prevailing. While keeping the 4-3 Republican-to-Democrat breakdown on the court the same, the results could usher in a more conservative court.

Outgoing Republican Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor, who had shown a penchant for bucking the party, particularly on redistricting, is set to retire due to age limits. Associate Justice Sharon Kennedy will be elevated to chief justice in the new court.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

O'Connor was the linchpin vote responsible for the state Supreme Court scrapping a slew of congressional map proposals. Eventually, Republicans ran out the clock and a panel of federal judges intervened in the congressional map melee, ordering a Republican map proposal to be used in the midterm elections.

Republicans have sought to challenge its state court rulings in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Redistricting played a strong role in the midterm cycle, paving the way for key Republican victories in New York in particular. The new state Supreme Court makeups in Ohio and North Carolina could be paramount to future apportionment melees.

Comments / 28

Chuck Cardwell
4d ago

for most of my life I was a Democrat because the Democratic party stood for The working man both state and federal. recently because of the democratic parties failures to make this country strong and great but have ruined my nation I switched to independent and when I went and voted on November 8th I voted a straight red ticket and I will keep doing that as long as the person that is running is upstanding is honest is forthcoming and does the work for us and by the American people and North Carolina thank you God for allowing me to live in a state where I am free or to cast my vote and to make a choice for the betterment of this country God bless America and God bless North Carolina

Reply(3)
30
Guest
3d ago

Because what specific groups are trying to do to America by using violence, intimidation, hate, and our kids to push their crazy and dangerous agendas through and make them a part of America…NO! Americans with common sense are doing what they can to stop them. I still believe in The Democrat Party’s belief but I agree with Republicans also family, constitution, law and order, and all ppl created EQUAL…these “Democrats” are NOT Democrats so until true Dems take their party back from Socialist i and many will vote Republican.

Reply(1)
10
Jrol
3d ago

I’m so proud of North Carolina turning Red. Now all we have is a democratic Governor. In two years we will change that.

Reply
14
Related
WashingtonExaminer

Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out

Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
ARIZONA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Midterm results: Rep. Susan Wild defeats millionaire Lisa Scheller to represent Pennsylvania's 7th District

Incumbent Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) defeated Republican challenger Lisa Scheller in a midterm rematch from their 2020 contest for Pennsylvania's 7th District. The Democrat won her third consecutive term, her second victory over the ex-Lehigh County commissioner, due in no small part to an advantage in fundraising, earning nearly $1 million more than her opponent since July. Wild was able to successfully campaign portraying herself as a centrist with a history of bipartisanship, shrugging off efforts by her opponent to tie her tenure to that of President Joe Biden.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Law & Crime

‘It Is an Injustice’: Justice Thomas Slams Sixth Circuit for ‘Profound Disrespect’ to Death Penalty Jurors, Murder Victims and Even Congress

Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday waged yet another head-on attack on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, penning a furious dissent over the Supreme Court’s refusal to reconsider Shoop v. Cunningham. Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch joined Thomas’ dissent, which slammed the 6th Circuit for...
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

In too deep: John Fetterman's wife claims that swimming is 'very racist'

Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, claimed on a podcast episode that "swimming in America is very racist." On Thursday, Gisele mentioned on the iGen Politics podcast that her husband's Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's mansion came with a pool. The pair used the pool to teach minority children how to swim, said Gisele.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat

Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat.Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with poverty and a single-parent home.The congresswoman first made headlines not as a politician but as a restauranteur. Her establishment, called Shooters, grabbed the public’s attention thanks to its wait staff openly carrying firearms during their shifts. She also refused to stop offering in-door dining during the Covid-19 pandemic.Ms Boebert made...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Philly

Police say a woman hung nooses and stuffed dolls above a sign for a Black NJ candidate

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (CBS) -- Police are looking for a woman who hung rope nooses near campaign materials promoting a Black Congressional candidate Tuesday night.On Election Night in Cape May Court House, the woman was seen on surveillance video exiting a dark-colored sedan and hanging stuffed dolls from a tree, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. The nooses were hung above a sign for Tim Alexander, a Black candidate running to represent New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District in the House of Representatives.The woman who hung the nooses is White, with blond hair. The vehicle seen in surveillance images may be a Buick.Middle Township mayor Tim Donohue released a statement condemning the incident and described it as a potential hate crime."This is not who we are in Middle Township," Donohue said. "We stand united against all forms of racism, hate, threats and intimidation."Alexander, a Democrat, ran against incumbent Republican Jeff Van Drew in the race. Van Drew was the projected winner with over 60% of the votes as of Wednesday.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Washington Examiner

Dead man reelected in Pennsylvania

A Pennsylvania man who died earlier this year was reelected to his position as a state representative. Democrat Tony DeLuca, the longest-running Pennsylvania state representative, at 39 years, died last month at 85 of lymphoma, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Because of his recent death, election authorities were unable to change the ballots, and many voters chose him over Green Party challenger Queonia "Zarah" Livingston, marked by a sizable lead. A special election will be held to choose a proper candidate to take his seat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
252K+
Followers
72K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy