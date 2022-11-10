Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Caddo Clerk of Court: District B race did not end in tie; 2 candidates in runoff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On election night, the race for Shreveport City Council District B ended in what appeared to be a second-place tie, now the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court is providing details about what caused the dead heat in the race. Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike...
KTBS
Arceneaux, Tarver dial up support to start mayoral runoff
SHREVEPORT, La. -- On day one of the sprint to the city's mayoral runoff election, Republican Tom Arceneaux and Democrat Greg Tarver, were busy on the phones to round up more campaign contributions and support. In Tarver's case, he says he got messages into Mayor Adrian Perkins, as well as...
KTBS
Shreveport City Council District B race now down to 2-person runoff
SHREVEPORT, La. - When unofficial votes were counted Tuesday night, it looked like there was going to be a rare three-way runoff between the top three candidates. However, a problem with a voting machine cartridge prompted a check, thus the vote count changed Wednesday. Now, instead of Democrat Gary Brooks,...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins doesn’t make runoff election
Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins has been ousted after just one term. Perkins did not make the runoff election. LSU-Shreveport Political science professor Jeff Sadow says Perkins committed misstep after misstep. “Within a year you knew that he was going to have problems unless he changed course and he never really...
ktalnews.com
Retired Shreveport firefighter claims millions are missing from their pension fund
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Retired firefighters addressed the city council about missing deposits from their pension funds. During this week’s city council meeting, retired assistant fire chief Bill Wilson addressed the council and claimed millions of dollars have not been going into the police and fire pension fund that is required under state law. Wilson sits on the Police Pension and Relief Board and said under Mayor Ollie Tyler’s administration; a financial officer would present them with quarterly reports, which stopped under Mayor Adrian Perkins’ administration.
KSLA
Fuller, Perkins concede mayoral race; Tarver and Arceneaux to meet in runoff Dec. 10
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The voters have spoken, and Shreveport will have a new mayor. Adrian Perkins, the incumbent, conceded the race around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. LeVette Fuller also conceded just before the incumbent mayor. When asked which candidate Perkins is now supporting, he declined to answer, saying everything was...
Shreveport Will Have a New Mayor – Election Results
The election is over and the votes are being counted. A steady stream of voters made it to the polls all across Shreveport and Bossier City throughout the day. The polls closed at 8pm and that's when the numbers started rolling in. Experts were predicting a voter turnout of about 40% for this election.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston remembers veterans during heroes celebration
Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker won’t allow his city to forget Veteran’s Day. During Friday morning’s Veteran’s Day Celebration at Railroad Park, Walker recalled his first year as the mayor of Ruston. “When I became mayor eight years ago, Veteran’s Day rolled around and we didn’t have...
3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport
Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
KSLA
Shreveport-Bossier rolls out Holidays on the Red
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport and Bossier City officials kicked off the holiday season Monday (Nov. 14) by rolling out the Holidays on the Red campaign. The initiative created by the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau is designed to highlight existing, enhanced and new events taking place this year. Multiple booths were set up during a news conference at Sci-Port Discovery Center in Shreveport to showcase a sampling of the upcoming events and holiday treats.
KTBS
Earthquake confirmed in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a whole lot of shaking going on in Caddo Parish Sunday afternoon. Residents around Blanchard, Louisiana felt earthquake-like effects around their homes. The United States Geological Service has since confirmed a 3.0 earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins concedes; Tarver, Arceneaux in run-off
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters will have to cast another vote for the mayor of Shreveport as election night returns point to a run-off between Greg Tarver and Tom Arceneaux in December. Ten candidates were on the ballot to become the Mayor of Shreveport, including incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins,...
Shreveport has twice national average of meth in its wastewater
A report shows Shreveport’s wastewater contains double the amount of meth in the system than anywhere else in the country. Nick Goeders, Executive Director of the Louisiana Addiction Research Center, said it does not surprise him whatsoever.
ktalnews.com
Caddo Parish election results
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters in Caddo Parish supported five of six prosed millages on election night. School board seats and other races in towns and villages throughout the parish were also decided. Five of the six millages on the ballot were decided by majority votes. Votes for...
KSLA
Some Caddo Parish residents feel the Earth tremble
The nonprofit, Moms on a Mission, held a day of healing in the new space. They have distributed 4,200 disaster emergency supply items like tarps, rakes and shovels, 4,300 snacks and 370 cases of water.
ktalnews.com
Bienville Parish election results
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four of the seven seats on the Bienville Parish School Board were up for grabs after the challenger for District 5 dropped out of the race. Voters in Bienville Parish also had a parish-wide millage to consider. Enter the name of your town or...
KSLA
Grand jury to hear Ronald Greene case Monday in Union Parish
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A grand jury in Union Parish will decide Monday, November 14, whether anyone could face charges for the death of Ronald Greene. Third Judicial District Attorney John Belton confirmed a grand jury will be convened to begin hearing evidence about the case. Greene died in...
ktalnews.com
Haughton shocks Airline in playoff rematch
SWEPCO along with Triton Stone Group of Shreveport gave back to the local organization for Veterans Day. Minden students honor the nations veterans with a …. Minden High School JOTC students placed flags from each branch of the military around the campus in honor of Veterans Day. Veteran’s Day parade...
Several Shreveport Parents Arrested for Truancy Violations
On November 8th and 9th 2022, Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Abatement Team and Warrant Unit Members combined with Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, Caddo Parish Juvenile Services, Truancy Assessment Services Center, Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office in a joint Truancy operation to combat juvenile criminal activities. The purpose of...
KSLA
Court lifts temporary restraining order for Cindie’s
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo District Court judge has partially lifted the temporary restraining order that forced the closure of two adult stores in Shreveport and prevented another from opening. The court order signed Nov. 9 by Judge Ramon Lafitte allows Cindie’s #26 and Cindie’s Lingerie to resume...
