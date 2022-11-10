Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
EV chargers at Routt County’s new building will be open to public
Routt County is submitting a grant application to the Colorado Energy Office to add two electric vehicle charging stations at the new Health and Human Services building, the first of several planned near county buildings. Demand for these new publicly available charging stations — accommodating as many as four vehicles...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Parks and Rec reviews Yampa River closure policies
The Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Commission completed its annual review of commercial river operations for the Yampa River on Wednesday, Nov. 9, rehashing the back-and-forth of the summer of 2022 in which the river was closed and reopened many times. “The closures were strictly adhered to by the public,”...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Proposed mixed-use development on Yampa Street moves forward
In a unanimous vote, the Steamboat Springs Planning Commission recommended approval for a three-story mixed-use development at 608 Yampa Street. The 13,738-square-foot structure would be on the corner of Sixth and Yampa streets, and adjacent to the section of Butcherknife Creek that runs through the parking lot south of Clyde’s Pies.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Oak Creek to bid out Sheriff Reservoir fixes again, now with Routt County, state support
Routt County approved more support to complete upgrades at Sheriff Reservoir on Tuesday, Nov. 8, this time for installation of a new head gate at Oak Creek’s nearly 70-year-old water source. The $80,000 from the county will be used with an equal amount of town funding to get a...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County, Steamboat Creates reveal selected artists for new Health and Human Services building interior
On Monday, Nov. 14, Routt County and Steamboat Creates announced the artists who have been selected to create pieces for the interior of the new Health and Human Services building under construction at Oak and Sixth streets downtown. “Public art is one of my favorite programs due to the vast...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Officials consider ways to improve Routt County’s Purchase of Development Rights program
After Routt County voters overwhelmingly supported reauthorization of the county’s Purchase of Development Rights program last week, officials are discussing how the program can be adapted into the future. Of the 13,250 votes cast, just 2,000 voters weren’t supportive of continuing the program that was first approved in 1996...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Cold weather won’t bring much snow, but it could boost snowmaking
While Steamboat Springs may not get much snow the week before Steamboat Resorts’ planned opening on Nov. 23, cold temperatures should make conditions ripe for snowmaking. Local Meteorologist Mike Weissbluth said there would be some chances for natural powder, but that storms coming through likely don’t have the moisture needed to significantly add to the snowpack.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Thrive Together presentation addresses importance of a post-COVID reset for overworked nervous systems
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people experienced heightened emotions and the bombardment of unfamiliar inputs. The strain may have pushed them to feel like deer caught in headlights, resulting in nervous system dysregulation, said Licensed Clinical Social Worker Angela Melzer, owner of Minds in Motion in Steamboat Springs. The grazing...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Monday Medical: Winter sports preparation
Whether you’re a teen, a senior or somewhere in between, a little planning and preparation can ensure that snow and cold temperatures won’t shut down your athletic pursuits. “You have to be prepared for whatever is thrown your way in the winter,” said Justine Elder, a certified athletic...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
SSWSC adds new Olympic sport to its program roster
The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club is introducing a new snow sports program this winter season. Ski mountaineering, known as skimo, is an endurance sport that requires athletes to ski up and down a mountain faster than their opponents. Similar to other endurance sports, the distances and terrains vary based on which mountain is being raced.
