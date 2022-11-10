ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EV chargers at Routt County’s new building will be open to public

Routt County is submitting a grant application to the Colorado Energy Office to add two electric vehicle charging stations at the new Health and Human Services building, the first of several planned near county buildings. Demand for these new publicly available charging stations — accommodating as many as four vehicles...
Steamboat Parks and Rec reviews Yampa River closure policies

The Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Commission completed its annual review of commercial river operations for the Yampa River on Wednesday, Nov. 9, rehashing the back-and-forth of the summer of 2022 in which the river was closed and reopened many times. “The closures were strictly adhered to by the public,”...
Proposed mixed-use development on Yampa Street moves forward

In a unanimous vote, the Steamboat Springs Planning Commission recommended approval for a three-story mixed-use development at 608 Yampa Street. The 13,738-square-foot structure would be on the corner of Sixth and Yampa streets, and adjacent to the section of Butcherknife Creek that runs through the parking lot south of Clyde’s Pies.
Cold weather won’t bring much snow, but it could boost snowmaking

While Steamboat Springs may not get much snow the week before Steamboat Resorts’ planned opening on Nov. 23, cold temperatures should make conditions ripe for snowmaking. Local Meteorologist Mike Weissbluth said there would be some chances for natural powder, but that storms coming through likely don’t have the moisture needed to significantly add to the snowpack.
Thrive Together presentation addresses importance of a post-COVID reset for overworked nervous systems

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people experienced heightened emotions and the bombardment of unfamiliar inputs. The strain may have pushed them to feel like deer caught in headlights, resulting in nervous system dysregulation, said Licensed Clinical Social Worker Angela Melzer, owner of Minds in Motion in Steamboat Springs. The grazing...
Monday Medical: Winter sports preparation

Whether you’re a teen, a senior or somewhere in between, a little planning and preparation can ensure that snow and cold temperatures won’t shut down your athletic pursuits. “You have to be prepared for whatever is thrown your way in the winter,” said Justine Elder, a certified athletic...
SSWSC adds new Olympic sport to its program roster

The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club is introducing a new snow sports program this winter season. Ski mountaineering, known as skimo, is an endurance sport that requires athletes to ski up and down a mountain faster than their opponents. Similar to other endurance sports, the distances and terrains vary based on which mountain is being raced.
