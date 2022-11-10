For a while, Mark Ronchetti’s campaign seemed almost certain it could win over a majority of voters and be one of the few Republicans in the country to oust an incumbent Democratic governor in a red wave that ultimately never came. There were even polls (by Republican-leaning firms) showing Ronchetti within striking distance of Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham just a few weeks before Election Day. But, in the end, all the panicked email solicitations for last-minute donations and Democratic hand wringing were for naught. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham sailed to re-election 52-46%, a comfortable statewide margin of 6%. Libertarian Karen Bedonie secured 2% of the statewide vote.

SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO