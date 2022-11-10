Read full article on original website
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
newsfromthestates.com
Two NM House races go to automatic recounts
Election office employees put away sample ballots during the conclusion of a ballot counting demonstration at the Multnomah County Elections Office in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. (Photo by Jordan Gale / Oregon Capital Chronicle) Preliminary results in two races for seats in the New Mexico House of...
sandovalsignpost.com
MLG Wins Big Statewide, But In Sandoval… Just Barely
For a while, Mark Ronchetti’s campaign seemed almost certain it could win over a majority of voters and be one of the few Republicans in the country to oust an incumbent Democratic governor in a red wave that ultimately never came. There were even polls (by Republican-leaning firms) showing Ronchetti within striking distance of Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham just a few weeks before Election Day. But, in the end, all the panicked email solicitations for last-minute donations and Democratic hand wringing were for naught. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham sailed to re-election 52-46%, a comfortable statewide margin of 6%. Libertarian Karen Bedonie secured 2% of the statewide vote.
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico’s Conservative Counties did not show up for election
The following is directly from the Secretary of State website. You can look for yourself at the Secretary of State website. In the 2022 general election there was 52% voter turnout statewide. In Lea County (Hobbs) there was 38% turnout. In Eddy County (Carlsbad and Artesia) there was 49% turnout.
pinonpost.com
Data analysis appears to show abnormalities in NM election results
According to data analysis done by data researchers Jeff O’Donnell and Draza Smith, there appear to be many abnormal occurrences in the 2022 midterm elections in New Mexico. Data published by O’Donnell and Smith shows the first ballot dump in New Mexico’s governor’s race gave incumbent Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham 80.3 percent (42,922 ballots), while Republican Mark Ronchetti only got 19.5 percent (10,538 ballots), which is apparently statistically impossible.
sandovalsignpost.com
Governor Makes Surprise Breakfast Stop at The Range in Bernalillo
Being a candidate in a statewide election takes a lot of energy, especially in the final days of a nail-biter campaign like the current governor’s race in New Mexico. Incumbent Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham made an unannounced stop at The Range Cafe in Bernalillo on Friday morning, taking in a quick breakfast and surprising morning diners enjoying their huevos rancheros, those huge cream puffs and coffee.
KFOX 14
$23 million General Obligation bonds approved by Las Cruces approved by voters
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Voters in Las Cruces approved the use of $23 million in bonds to fund four different city projects during the Nov. midterm elections. KFOX14 spoke with several people around town who said they were glad Las Crucens voted to approve four GO bonds on ballot because they believed it would benefit the city in the long run.
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org America First Candidate Loose Except in Otero County
In races across the country, Americans rejected election deniers hoping to win office for the express purpose of overhauling the electoral process. Here’s a closer look at the failure of the “America First” slate. However, that is most lost, except here in Otero County. The District 51 Representative to the New Mexico House claimed to be an America First Candidate.
Couy Griffin is New Mexico’s fly in the ointment
Looking westward and north to Arizona and Colorado, New Mexico should count itself lucky three days after Election Day. Vote counting continues in those states. Here in New Mexico, no major disruptions marred Election Day and the vast majority of contests, including the governor’s race, slipped into history Tuesday night without any drama. Even the state’s marquee federal race, the 2nd Congressional District featuring Democrat Gabe Vasquez and Republican incumbent Yvette Herrell, with its potential national implications, ended quietly with Vasquez winning by 1,300 votes and Herrell conceding defeat.
pinonpost.com
Ronchetti concedes hard-fought governor’s race: Read his statement
On Thursday, Republican former candidate for governor Mark Ronchetti released a formal concession letter via social media after Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was projected to be the winner of the heated gubernatorial contest:. Unfortunately, things did not turn out the way we hoped on Tuesday night. After a long...
KOAT 7
What's next for the Republican Party in New Mexico?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Republican Party took a loss at this year's election. So, what's next for the Republican Party in New Mexico moving forward?. KOAT Political Analyst Brian Sanderoff, believes many factors could've contributed to their loss. "Many people thought that these races would be tighter in the...
KVIA
Gabe Vasquez claims victory in NM Dist. 2 race against incumbent Congresswoman Yvette Herrell
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Former Las Cruces city council Gabe Vasquez is claiming victory Wednesday after squeaking a slim lead over incumbent Yvette Herrell in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District. The razor-tight race had each candidate with 50% of the vote. Vasquez, a democrat, had 1,224 votes more than...
krwg.org
A Republican voter weighs in on election night in New Mexico
At a Republican watch party in Las Cruces, KRWG Public Media's Jonny Coker talked with a GOP voter who shared his thoughts on the election and the Republican effort to connect with voters in southern New Mexico. Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived...
New Mexico expands access to free legal help
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Free legal advice is just a phone call away. Thanks to a new and free helpline, the state is looking to expand access to legal services. The “Modest Means Helpline” (505-797-6013 or 888-856-9935) offers legal advice and referrals for people who may not otherwise be able to afford legal advice. Previously, the […]
KRQE News 13
Mark Ronchetti concedes to Michelle Lujan Grisham in governor’s race
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Republican Mark Ronchetti has conceded in New Mexico’s governor race. His campaign team expected the race to be close, but the spread was too great to overcome in the end. Ronchetti gave his concession speech saying the result was becoming clear. “The reality is,...
KOAT 7
New Mexico 2022 election results: Governor, congressional seats and more
Polls have closed for Tuesday’s Election Day in New Mexico. Voters have cast their ballots in several key races, including governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House districts and more. Click the links below for in-depth election results for your county and other statewide offices. GOVERNOR | U.S. HOUSE | STATEWIDE...
New Mexico’s government pays millions for unused office space
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is paying millions in rent for unused office space, according to an analysis by the Legislative Finance Committee. In some cases, entire buildings are unused, according to the committee. The state’s Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) regularly evaluates the cost of operations and programs across the state. In their latest newsletter, […]
KOAT 7
Las Cruces residents react to close call in CD2 race
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Cafe de Mesilla is a popular breakfast spot located in the heart of Las Cruces. It's a place Shirley Peroutka and Jay Parnes often visit together. Two good friends with a wealth of knowledge. Especially when it comes to politics. "It's hard to avoid. It...
thecentersquare.com
How the New Mexico Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
Las Cruces man says someone else voted in his name; county clerk calls it a clerical error
UPDATE: Sam Infante has informed ABC-7 that he was handed a provisional ballot and was able to vote. He added that he was informed by the County Clerk's office that the other vote should be removed in a couple of days. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces man told ABC-7 that someone else The post Las Cruces man says someone else voted in his name; county clerk calls it a clerical error appeared first on KVIA.
KOAT 7
New Mexico County-By-County Election Results
The polls have closed in New Mexico. Here are the results for races contested in your county during the 2022 election. For full coverage of the 2022 election, click here.
