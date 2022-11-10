JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another chilly afternoon is in store for the area today as temperatures remain cooler than average. Highs this afternoon will likely reach the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. Clouds will also be building in from the west ahead of our next weather maker. While a few showers could start to creep in across the Mississippi River late this afternoon/early evening, most of the rain will hold off until after sunset. Scattered showers and potentially a few rumbles of thunder are expected to pass through tonight as an area of low-pressure rides along the Gulf Coastline. It won’t get as cold tonight with the rain and clouds around with lows in the middle 40s.

JACKSON, MS ・ 11 HOURS AGO