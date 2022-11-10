ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

WLBT

Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vehicle of a missing Greenwood woman was found in a Jackson apartment complex Sunday afternoon. The Jackson Police Department discovered the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was supposed to attend an event in Indianola, Mississippi...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Victim of shooting at Raymond High School identified

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on the shooting that took place after a Raymond High School basketball game against Terry High school Friday night. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones tells 3 On Your Side the shooting victim is identified as 21-year-old...
RAYMOND, MS
WLBT

Funeral, graveside services Monday for longtime Hinds County circuit clerk

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Funeral services have been set for Barbara Dunn, the longtime circuit clerk for Hinds County. Funeral services are Monday, November 14 at 11 a.m., at St. Columb’s Episcopal Church in Ridgeland. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. at Lakewood South Cemetery at 430 McCluer Rd., Jackson, according to the Wright & Ferguson website.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Jackson waterline breaks near church in Clinton

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson waterline broke near Wildwood Baptist Church in Clinton Monday. “All northbound traffic is being rerouted to Springridge Road via South McRaven Road > Siwell Road > McRaven Road before returning to Springridge Road,” the City of Clinton said in a Facebook post. According...
CLINTON, MS
WLBT

Investigation of stolen airplane engine leads to recovery of large cache of stolen equipment in Sunflower Co.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Friday, November 4, an engine was stolen from an airplane that was stored in a crop-duster hanger in Valley Park in Issaquena County. The theft of the plane engine was reported to the Issaquena Sheriff’s Office. The Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau was asked to assist in the theft investigation.
SUNFLOWER COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Gulfport family collecting cases of water to donate to Jackson residents

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One family in Gulfport is doing their part to help with the water crisis in Jackson. Eric Childres and his two sons are collecting cases of water to help Jackson residents. They started last week and continued this weekend standing outside of Payless on Highway 49 collecting donations. So far, they’ve received more than 100 cases of water.
GULFPORT, MS
WLBT

EPA leader making third trip to Jackson in response to water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The head of the Environmental Protection Agency is slated to make another stop in the capital city, and again his visit will be focused on Jackson water. Tuesday, EPA Administrator Michael Regan is on tap to meet with local officials involved in the response to Jackson’s...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Monday, November 14

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Miss Mississippi 2022 Emmie Perkins is preparing to take the stage...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: showers likley later this evening and overnight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another chilly afternoon is in store for the area today as temperatures remain cooler than average. Highs this afternoon will likely reach the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. Clouds will also be building in from the west ahead of our next weather maker. While a few showers could start to creep in across the Mississippi River late this afternoon/early evening, most of the rain will hold off until after sunset. Scattered showers and potentially a few rumbles of thunder are expected to pass through tonight as an area of low-pressure rides along the Gulf Coastline. It won’t get as cold tonight with the rain and clouds around with lows in the middle 40s.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

The End Zone: Jackson Prep, MRA advance to MAIS 6A State Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two semifinal playoff matchups between MAIS 6A powerhouses highlight week 13 of Mississippi high school football on a day full of postseason action. To see the full list of scores, click here. GOTW: Hartfield Academy (9-3) at Jackson Prep (11-1) The Jackson Prep Patriots outlast the...
JACKSON, MS

