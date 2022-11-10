Read full article on original website
WLBT
Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vehicle of a missing Greenwood woman was found in a Jackson apartment complex Sunday afternoon. The Jackson Police Department discovered the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was supposed to attend an event in Indianola, Mississippi...
WLBT
Victim of shooting at Raymond High School identified
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on the shooting that took place after a Raymond High School basketball game against Terry High school Friday night. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones tells 3 On Your Side the shooting victim is identified as 21-year-old...
WLBT
Funeral, graveside services Monday for longtime Hinds County circuit clerk
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Funeral services have been set for Barbara Dunn, the longtime circuit clerk for Hinds County. Funeral services are Monday, November 14 at 11 a.m., at St. Columb’s Episcopal Church in Ridgeland. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. at Lakewood South Cemetery at 430 McCluer Rd., Jackson, according to the Wright & Ferguson website.
WLBT
Jackson waterline breaks near church in Clinton
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson waterline broke near Wildwood Baptist Church in Clinton Monday. “All northbound traffic is being rerouted to Springridge Road via South McRaven Road > Siwell Road > McRaven Road before returning to Springridge Road,” the City of Clinton said in a Facebook post. According...
WLBT
Investigation of stolen airplane engine leads to recovery of large cache of stolen equipment in Sunflower Co.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Friday, November 4, an engine was stolen from an airplane that was stored in a crop-duster hanger in Valley Park in Issaquena County. The theft of the plane engine was reported to the Issaquena Sheriff’s Office. The Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau was asked to assist in the theft investigation.
WLBT
Gulfport family collecting cases of water to donate to Jackson residents
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One family in Gulfport is doing their part to help with the water crisis in Jackson. Eric Childres and his two sons are collecting cases of water to help Jackson residents. They started last week and continued this weekend standing outside of Payless on Highway 49 collecting donations. So far, they’ve received more than 100 cases of water.
WLBT
Miss Mississippi 2022 Emmie Perkins heads to the Miss America competition in a few weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi 2022 Emmie Perkins is preparing to take the stage at the Miss America competition in just a few weeks. Sunday afternoon in Vicksburg, supporters gathered for the official Miss Mississippi Send-Off with lots of encouragement and hope that Mississippi will be the 5th state representative to win the Miss America crown.
WLBT
Water treatment plant described as functioning but fragile as city prepares takeover
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fewer than a third of the people needed to staff Jackson’s main water treatment plant were on duty the day after equipment failures there left tens of thousands of people without water, so says a top health official involved in the state’s response effort.
WLBT
EPA leader making third trip to Jackson in response to water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The head of the Environmental Protection Agency is slated to make another stop in the capital city, and again his visit will be focused on Jackson water. Tuesday, EPA Administrator Michael Regan is on tap to meet with local officials involved in the response to Jackson’s...
WLBT
Things To Know Monday, November 14
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Miss Mississippi 2022 Emmie Perkins is preparing to take the stage...
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: showers likley later this evening and overnight
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another chilly afternoon is in store for the area today as temperatures remain cooler than average. Highs this afternoon will likely reach the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. Clouds will also be building in from the west ahead of our next weather maker. While a few showers could start to creep in across the Mississippi River late this afternoon/early evening, most of the rain will hold off until after sunset. Scattered showers and potentially a few rumbles of thunder are expected to pass through tonight as an area of low-pressure rides along the Gulf Coastline. It won’t get as cold tonight with the rain and clouds around with lows in the middle 40s.
WLBT
Veterans receive free flights to show appreciation for their sacrifice and service.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Saturday, flights were coming in and out of the John Bell Williams Airport in Raymond. However, these weren’t your usual flights, there was a unique twist. All service members were able to fly for free in honor of Veteran’s Day weekend. ”We’ve got...
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: Chilly weather conditions this morning as our cold front moves through the area. Highs will struggle to get to the low 50s today.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday morning!. We are experiencing cooler temperatures this AM as the front moves through. Rain chances continue to stay the heaviest South of I-20 at the moment. Rain should be mostly off towards our north and east between 7 and 8 AM. Behind the rain...
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: Our cold weather continues as we head into the week, and we are seeing rain return to the forecast Monday and Tuesday!
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Sunday morning!. Many areas are experiencing frost and freeze conditions this morning. Clear skies and low wind helped the frost set in across the viewing area. Our freeze warning will continue until 8 AM. Sunday will continue our cold weather trend as Highs struggle to...
WLBT
The End Zone: Jackson Prep, MRA advance to MAIS 6A State Championship
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two semifinal playoff matchups between MAIS 6A powerhouses highlight week 13 of Mississippi high school football on a day full of postseason action. To see the full list of scores, click here. GOTW: Hartfield Academy (9-3) at Jackson Prep (11-1) The Jackson Prep Patriots outlast the...
