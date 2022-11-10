This roster move has been expected ever since Jed Hoyer announced last August that Jason Heyward would not be with the team in 2023. I don’t have a lot more to say today than what I wrote in appreciation of Heyward back in August, but I thought I’d post this excerpt from it, which followed a portion of Tom Verducci’s book about the World Series that cited how Heyward’s clubhouse speech during Game 7 helped fire up Cubs players (then, please go read the rest of it):

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO