Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Is Kuma's Corner as good as it used to need to be?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Whole Foods in Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Englewood is permanently closedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Celebrate National Pickle Day in Chicago With Free Pickles from Potbelly Sandwich ShopsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Sewa Diwali food donation and recognition at NapervilleStealthy2009Naperville, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue
A couple of important Cubs (and MLB) roster deadlines come up this week
As you know if you’ve followed along with my 2022-23 MLB offseason calendar, two important roster deadlines are approaching. On Tuesday, November 15 (tomorrow!) teams must add eligible minor leaguers to their 40-man rosters or risk losing them in the Rule 5 Draft. College players drafted no later than 2019 and high school players drafted no later than 2018 are Rule 5 Draft eligible this year, as well as players signed internationally no later than 2018.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
The Cubs have given Jason Heyward his unconditional release
This roster move has been expected ever since Jed Hoyer announced last August that Jason Heyward would not be with the team in 2023. I don’t have a lot more to say today than what I wrote in appreciation of Heyward back in August, but I thought I’d post this excerpt from it, which followed a portion of Tom Verducci’s book about the World Series that cited how Heyward’s clubhouse speech during Game 7 helped fire up Cubs players (then, please go read the rest of it):
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks stands in the hourglass
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. I am assuming you’re up on the roster moves, reported elsewhere on the front...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks shortens up
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs batters' longest futility streaks
A previous post looked at some of the longest batting streaks by Cubs other than hits and home runs, including Hank Sauer scoring runs in 15 games in a row, Stan Hack making singles in 22 straight and Ray Grimes driving home runs in 17. It also featured 1 string...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
The Cubs will play Canada in a WBC Spring Training game
When the Cubs’ 2023 Spring Training schedule was released last August, one game against a World Baseball Classic team was listed, March 8, as “TBD.”. I couldn’t find any official announcement of a WBC exhibition schedule, but lo and behold, checking the Cubs’ Spring Training schedule, they are now listed as playing Team Canada Wednesday, March 8 at 2:05 p.m. CT (1:05 p.m. Arizona time) at Sloan Park.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Wrigley Field history: Curt Flood makes a catch
I don’t actually need to sleuth the date of this game, because it’s right in this tweet, which is where I found the photo:. In fact, it’s impossible for me to tell you exactly when this happened, because in that game, won by the Cubs 4-3, Flood made three putouts. He caught fly balls by Nelson Mathews and Moe Thacker in the second inning and another one by Mathews in the fourth.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: Jerry Martin edition
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Dave Concepcion leaps over Chicago Cubs Gary Martin as he slides in at 2nd, on the front end of a double play, during the second inning of the first game of a doubleheader in Chicago, Illinois. Well, first of all, the name of the Cubs player is...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Baseball history unpacked, November 14
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
