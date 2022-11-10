ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Tropical Depression Nicole makes second landfall, storm threat in place for Virginia

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago
UPDATE: Tornado Watch in effect for all of Central Virginia ahead of Nicole’s impact

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tropical Depression Nicole may have been downgraded from its hurricane status, but severe weather is expected to continue as the storm makes its second landfall along the Gulf Coast of Florida this evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K24BW_0j6WKnAi00

Nicole is currently traveling northwest at a speed of 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. After landfall, the remains of the storm will move into the southeast overnight, at which time, it will no longer be a named tropical system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n6IG1_0j6WKnAi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LNkwT_0j6WKnAi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rf9ou_0j6WKnAi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GWyuY_0j6WKnAi00

In Virginia, Friday has the potential to be a particularly stormy day but it will not be consistent. The heaviest rainfall is projected to be over the western part of the state. However, because the rain will be in squalls, predicting what areas will be especially affected will be difficult.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WM3Gr_0j6WKnAi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qppvp_0j6WKnAi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mFSBY_0j6WKnAi00

There is currently a severe weather threat in place throughout Central Virginia — while the area is lower risk, it does include a tornado risk. The risk level will be at its highest later in the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LLLwX_0j6WKnAi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1frI5H_0j6WKnAi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QuGbR_0j6WKnAi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qC7HA_0j6WKnAi00

Friday will begin with showers and maybe some squalls in Central Virginia before breaking later in the early afternoon. In the evening, the area will be faced with the aforementioned severe weather risk. There will also be gusty winds over the area throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 2

Related
NBC Washington

Freeze Warning in Effect Tonight, DC Activates Hypothermia Alert

A freeze warning is in effect from midnight this evening to 9 a.m. Monday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia after several days of unseasonably warm temperatures. The warning is for parts of D.C., Prince George’s County and Charles County in Maryland, and Arlington, Falls Church...
WASHINGTON, DC
wataugaonline.com

NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Sunday November 13, 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-141200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski- Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke- Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- 448 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. southwest Virginia, west central Virginia and southeast West. Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. There is a low probability for widespread hazardous weather. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WHSV

Recapping the tropical trouble Friday

(WHSV) - The remnants of Hurricane Nicole moved up the East Coast on Friday. With that, our area experienced much-needed rain. Some spots of the state of Virginia had severe weather. RAINFALL. The rain started very early in the morning on Friday as the area got a good round of...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Hazardous Beach Conditions Along Central California Coastline Sunday

The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia prepares for weather impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole are being felt across Florida. Though Virginia is hundreds of miles away, emergency organizations are preparing for the impacts the rainfall might bring. “We’re always in kind of a state of readiness just by the nature of our job. Danville...
VIRGINIA STATE
hburgcitizen.com

Flu, respiratory illness hitting central Shenandoah Valley, Virginia hard

Rockingham County Public Schools urged parents last week not to send their children to school with flu-like symptoms as cases of the virus climb across the area and region. Meanwhile, Sentara RMH is seeing more patients with flu-like and respiratory illnesses this fall than in the past couple flu seasons, said Rebecca Brubaker, a nurse with Sentara RMH Medical Center Infection Prevention and Control.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Severe cold and flu season projected

With an unusually severe cold and flu season projected across the nation, health officials are urging extra precautions against these extra-nasty viruses. The top viruses this winter according to health professionals in California, the nation’s most populous state, are the flu, R-S-V and, of course, Covid-19. They recommend getting vaccinated if possible, covering your cough or sneeze, wearing a mask, staying home if you don’t feel well and, of course, washing your hands.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

On the Farm: Virginia sheep numbers on the rise

Virginia sheep numbers are up, but U.S. numbers are down. Virginia sheep numbers are up, but U.S. numbers are down. Agritourism gets boost in Virginia, giving farmers a chance to expand business. Bedford Veteran illustrates Vietnam War experience …. John Ketwig wrote “…And a Hard Rain Fell” over a decade...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy