ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Medical issue eyed as cause of serious Des Moines crash Thursday

By Natasha Keicher
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00H93C_0j6WKRhc00

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was critically injured in a car vs. utility pole crash Thursday evening.

The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a car that crashed into a utility pole around 4:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Grand Ave. When emergency crews arrived they found one person with critical injuries and transported that person to a nearby hospital.

Both directions of travel on Grand Ave. were shut down while officers investigated the incident.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said as of Friday morning, the driver was still in critical condition.

Preliminary indications are that the driver suffered a medical issue that led them to lose control of the vehicle before it crashed, said Sgt. Parizek.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 KHAK

Two Injured After Scary Semi Crash on Highway 20 [PHOTO]

Last week we showed you an accident between a car and farm equipment that thankfully looked worse than it actually was. Story County Deputies responded to a road accident involving a vehicle and farm equipment. As you can see in the photos, one of the spikes on the equipment, lodged into the windshield of the car.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

1 dead, 1 injured in I-80 crash involving multiple semis

IOWA – One person has been confirmed dead in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down the westbound lanes of I-80 Monday morning. It happened east of Grinnell, near the 187-mile marker, around 7:35 a.m. Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said a mechanical error with a tire on a Chevy pickup truck caused […]
GRINNELL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man Arrested After Police Say He Crashed Into Building Near Downtown Des Moines

(Des Moines, IA) — A man’s arrested after a police chase that ends with him crashing his car into a building just southeast of downtown Des Moines. Police say they tried to pull the suspect over near Southeast 1st Street and MLK Parkway around five o’clock this morning but he took off. Police say he crashed into the side of a nearby building and was arrested. Police say he has multiple outstanding felony warrants.
DES MOINES, IA
KCJJ

Des Moines man accused of assaulting two women at Lone Tree bar

A central Iowa man is accused of assaulting two women at a bar in Lone Tree. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Gussy’s on Devoe Street just before 12:45 Sunday morning for a fight inside the bar. Witnesses allege 55-year-old William Kunsman of Des Moines punched two separate women…a customer and a bartender…during a heated argument.
LONE TREE, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines voided hundreds of parking tickets after system snafus

At least 260 parking tickets were voided by the city of Des Moines due to malfunctions of a new meter system, according to records obtained by Axios.Catch up fast: In April, DSM began modernizing its downtown street parking system with hundreds of kiosks that take multiple forms of payment and can send text alerts prior to a meter's expiration.But there have been some technical glitches that aborted some transactions between May and August.What's happening: The East Village's meter upgrades are being delayed until early next year as a result of the snafus, city traffic engineer John Davis told the city council earlier this month.State of play: The city began tracking the number of tickets it voided during the first week of June.Most of the problems with the system are resolved, Davis told us earlier this month.Of note: People who think they've been wronged by the system can challenge a ticket if they file an appeal within seven days.Most fines are $15.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nursing home worker fired after helping resident call 911 for ambulance

An Iowa nursing home worker who was fired after telling a resident to call 911 in order to get to the hospital is not entitled to unemployment benefits, a judge has ruled. According to state records, Kandus Jellison worked as a nurse aide for Oakwood Specialty Care in Albia when she was fired in June […] The post Nursing home worker fired after helping resident call 911 for ambulance appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ALBIA, IA
WHO 13

Multiple crashes, with injuries on westbound I-80 near Grinnell

IOWA – Traffic is moving again after multiple crashes blocked the westbound lanes of I-80 east of the Grinnell exit for hours Monday morning. Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said the original crash happened near the 187 mile marker and there have been secondary crashes, some related to the traffic back-up on […]
GRINNELL, IA
WHO 13

UPDATE: Missing Altoona Police K-9 has been found

UPDATE: The Altoona Police Department said K-9 Zeke has been found. The department made an update to its Facebook post at 11:16 p.m. Sunday thanking everyone who shared the information and offered encouragement. More information about what happened is expected to be released by Altoona Police later Monday. ORIGINAL POST: INDIANOLA, Iowa — The Indianola […]
ALTOONA, IA
kdsm17.com

A grand new place on Grand Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa — We were there two years ago when the First Church of Christ Scientist made a scene — released from duty after more than 80 years. Headed for a new function only yards, and years, away. But the journey took more turns than expected. The...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Road to recovery: what's ahead for DSM woman hurt in hit-and-run

DES MOINES, Iowa — The boyfriend of the woman seriously injured outside of Crow Tow Wednesday during a hit-and-run incident says she has a long road to recovery ahead. Melissa Quiroz, 48, had to have foot surgery already and will undergo facial reconstruction surgery over the next few days. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the costs of the extensive surgeries Quiroz will have to undergo.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Plea hearing Monday for Ankeny dad charged in 4-year-old’s death

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Ankeny father who is facing charges in the death of his four-year-old daughter will be in court Monday for a plea hearing. Court records show Akeem Holmes is scheduled to enter a guilty plea. Police say Savannah Holmes accidentally shot herself in the head with her father’s gun back on […]
ANKENY, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines Woman in Custody After Hit-and-Run Incident

(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police say a woman is in custody after she injured a woman while trying to retrieve her car that had been towed. Police say 18 year-old Anjlena Achwiel's car was privately towed from an apartment complex on November 9th. Police say she went to the towing service, located her vehicle, and rammed it through two fences, one of which hit a nearby pedestrian as Achweil fled the scene. The pedestrian, a 48 year-old female, was taken to an area hospital with a serious head injury and remains in serious but stable condition. Achweil faces the following charges:
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry Police Report November 13

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers received a report of possible fraud in the 2600 block of McKinley Street. Officers received a report of a vehicle theft in the 1100 block of Second Street. November 9, 2022. Officers received a report of harassment in...
PERRY, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny teacher hurt in bicycle crash able to come home

ANKENY, Iowa — A beloved Ankeny teacher seriouslyhurt in a bicycle crash is on to the next step in his recovery. After weeks of recovery, Greg Lage is finally out of the hospital Friday night. His family said he's now starting what could be a long rehabilitation process at...
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Clive PD apprehends multiple replica handguns off teens

CLIVE, Iowa — Pellet guns with uncanny resemblances to real handguns have been apprehended from multiple teenagers in the span of a week, the Clive Police Department said. According to a post on Facebook, officers with the Clive Police Department have responded to several weapons trip calls where teenagers allegedly pass off pellet guns as […]
CLIVE, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy