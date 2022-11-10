Medical issue eyed as cause of serious Des Moines crash Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was critically injured in a car vs. utility pole crash Thursday evening.

The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a car that crashed into a utility pole around 4:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Grand Ave. When emergency crews arrived they found one person with critical injuries and transported that person to a nearby hospital.

Both directions of travel on Grand Ave. were shut down while officers investigated the incident.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said as of Friday morning, the driver was still in critical condition.

Preliminary indications are that the driver suffered a medical issue that led them to lose control of the vehicle before it crashed, said Sgt. Parizek.

