ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Falcons ‘full attention’ on taking down defending champ Lansing Catholic

By Andrew McDonald
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W5u70_0j6WKETP00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When it comes to expectations for the West Catholic football program, it’s no secret where the bar is set.

The Falcons (10-1, 6-1 O-K Blue) have been searching for a path back to the highest level of MHSAA football since 2017 — the last time they won a state championship.

This season has felt like there is a real shot at that happening again. With Air Force running back commit Tim Kloska leading the offense and a defense that has forced three shutouts on the season while not allowing a team to score more than 24 points, the Falcons seem poised to make a run back to Ford Field.

If you asked first-year head coach Landon Grove, he’d say ‘not so fast.’ In order to be the best, you have to beat the best.

Football Frenzy preview: Regional championships

“We play Lansing Catholic this week and for us, it’s been a pretty easy sell to stay focused,” Grove said. “Because for us, until someone else proves otherwise, Lansing Catholic is the state champs. We have to take down the defending champion and they have to come to our place. Our kids have done a really good job of understanding that.

“Needless to say, they have our full attention.”

Grove went on to say jokingly that the kids on his team have done a better job than the community surrounding it by staying locked into this week instead of looking ahead to that potential state championship game.

It’s hard to blame the community. The West Catholic faithful saw runs of five consecutive years with a state title appearance — winning four of them — from 2012 to 2017.

That’s part of what has made this experience so special for Grove in his first go around: The community supports his team unlike anywhere else he’s coached at.

‘Hard hat, lunch pail’ Forest Hills Central team eyes regional title

“If you come to a game here it’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” Grove said. “The support we get, the tailgate we get, the student section we get, the place is packed every time. The fans are always engaged with all aspects of the program. I told our kids this is the last chance the 2022 team gets to play under the lights at Falcon Stadium, that’s a special night in itself.”

The visitors from Lansing Catholic will be doing everything in their power to spoil the Falcons last showing at home. While their record looks middling at 6-5, the Cougars have won four in a row heading into this contest, including a 20-0 shutout of Ovid-Elsie in the district title game.

The Falcons know they will need more out of Kloska, who had 198 yards on 17 carries with five touchdowns in the 50-24 district title game over Constantine. With two good defenses colliding and offenses that are capable of lighting up the scoreboard, this has the makings of a well-played regional final in Division 6.

“We have to keep trusting our standards,” Grove said. “If we prepare harder than anyone else and play harder than anyone else, whether that’s true or not I don’t know but that’s what we believe. But our kids have bought into that and trusted that all season, we’ve been tested but kept believing and it’s really shown now.”

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at Falcon Stadium. Winner heads to the Division 6 State semifinal game on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga

CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football

ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan State vs. Michigan tunnel assault investigation completed

Michigan vs. Michigan State: On October 29, Michigan may have defeated MSU by a score of 29-7, but anyone who watched the game knows the final score did not tell the whole story about how the Wolverines dominated the Spartans at the Big House. The Spartans did not have much fight in them during the game, but some players sure had some fight in them after the game was already over. As you have probably seen by now on the videos circulating on social media, a group of MSU players assaulted a couple of Michigan players, leading to multiple Spartan players being suspended.
EAST LANSING, MI
1077 WRKR

There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland

Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
HOLLAND, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan’s ‘Absolute Best’ Nachos Are at This Restaurant

Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Michigan we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
MICHIGAN STATE
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter oral surgeon killed in rollover crash

The Dexter business community lost one of its own on November 12 with the passing of Dr. Omar Salamen, of Dexter Oral Surgery and Implant Center. He and his wife died in a tragic auto accident near Northville. The Northville Township Police issued a press release about the accident, which...
DEXTER, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy