Person killed after being hit by a car in Avon
AVON, Conn. (WTNH) – Avon police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian on Monday morning. Police said just after 6 a.m., officers responded to the area of East Main Street for the report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Police said the pedestrian was attempting to cross East Main Street when they were […]
longisland.com
Man Seriously Injured After Falling Off Ladder in Ridge, Authorities Say
Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating after a man fell from a ladder while working at a residence and was seriously injured on the morning of Sunday, November 13. Darren Harris was standing at the top of an 8-foot ladder while installing gutters at 34 Conservation Circus in...
Man Dies After 2-Vehicle Crash On Route 6 In Killingly
An investigation is underway after a 64-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash in Connecticut. The crash happened in Windham County at about 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, on Route 6 at the intersection of Cucumber Hill Road in Killingly near the Rhode Island border, Connecticut State Police reported.
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News
Emergency crews called to construction accident in Simsbury
SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - Reports of a construction accident in Simsbury prompted a response from emergency personnel. Crews were called to 20 Riley Rd. on Monday morning. Police confirmed that they were called to the scene. However, they did not release any details about what happened. Refresh this page and...
NBC Connecticut
Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Getting Struck by Vehicle in Stratford
A man has serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Stratford on Friday night. Officers were called to West Broad Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. after getting a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a car. When police arrived, they said they found a 48-year-old...
longisland.com
Motorcyclist Dies in Single Vehicle Crash on Sunrise Highway
On November 12, 2022, just after 3:30 PM, the State Police responded to a motorcycle crash on Sunrise Highway eastbound east of County Road 111 (Eastport Manor Road) in the town of Southampton, Suffolk County. Preliminary investigation revealed, a 1984 Harley Davidson, driven by Donald Ellers, 64 of Patchogue, NY,...
Eyewitness News
Man’s death not considered suspicious after body found in Glastonbury open space
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man who was reported missing was found dead in an open space area in Glastonbury. Glastonbury police said they were looking for Howard Wilmes on Saturday. He was reported missing earlier in the day by police in East Hartford. A Silver Alert was issued by...
News 12
Police: Knife wielding man knocked on tenant doors at Harborview Towers in Bridgeport
A man wielding a knife knocked on doors of tenants inside of a building in Bridgeport, police say. The incident happened at the Harborview Towers on Washington Avenue Sunday. Police say residents inside of the building were secured inside of their apartments when they arrived on scene. Police say the...
longisland.com
The State Police Responded to Two Separate Fatal Crashes Overnight
On November 12, 2022, before 1:00 AM, the State Police responded to a crash on the eastbound Southern State Parkway west of exit 42S, town of Islip, Suffolk County. Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2020 Toyota Scion, driven by Gustavo Santos, 25 of Bayshore, NY, was traveling eastbound on the Southern State Parkway in the right lane when he went off the roadway onto the right shoulder. Santos’ vehicle then spun around and struck a tree on the driver’s side, killing Santos instantly.
Long Island father dead, son injured after car crash: police
ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island father died and his son was injured in a car crash in Suffolk County Saturday, police said. The crash happened on a Sagtikos State Parkway ramp in Islip around 5:30 a.m., according to New York State Police. The 29-year-old son was driving the car eastbound on the Southern […]
Eyewitness News
New Haven police investigate shooting
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police investigated a shooting at the Yale Bowl liquor store. Police said they received a call that a person had been shot at 85 Derby Ave. Saturday evening. Responding officers said they located a the store clerk, a 53-year old Wallingford man. He...
Eyewitness News
Meriden man dies following head-on collision on Route 4 in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A Meriden man is dead after a head-on collision on Route 4 in Burlington. According to state police, the accident occurred just after 6:00 am on Friday. A Chevrolet was driving westbound on Route 4 when it crossed over the median into oncoming traffic in the...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield Dispatcher Saves Man’s Life
Proving once again that the first first responder is the dispatcher, a Southport man was choking and unable to breath. Fairfield Dispatcher gave over the phone instructions on how to perform the Heimlich maneuver, saving the man’s life. I’ll have more information on this hopefully by Monday. HOW...
27east.com
Truck Driver Describes Multi-car Crash on County Road 39 in Southampton
Heading east on County Road 39 with a delivery, truck driver Lamar Robinson of Yaphank was listening to Amazon Music and cruising under clear skies on the morning of Wednesday,... more. In the final installment of The Express News Group’s series, “Innovating Health Care on the ... by Staff Writer...
Calling hours held for fallen New Haven firefighter
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling hours were held to honor the life of a New Haven firefighter on Monday who died in a highway car crash earlier this month. A viewing for the late 27-year-old Thomas Mieles was held at the Celentano Funeral Home in New Haven. Family members paid their respects between 1 […]
NBC Connecticut
Eyewitness News
Downed trees reported on roads across the state
(WFSB) - Public works and transportation crews reported down trees and limbs on roads all over the state on Saturday morning. Channel 3′s Early Warning Weather Tracker found limbs on roads in Colchester and Glastonbury. Firefighters closed a road near Route 4 in Harwinton. “There is a tree and...
27east.com
Police Chase in Sagaponack Results in DWI Arrest
UPDATE: Sunday, November 13, 4:35 p.m. Southampton Town Police provided additional details of the incident at Gibson Beach today. They’d been alerted by Suffolk County Police to be on the... more. A motorcyclist was killed instantly when he was thrown off his 1984 Harley Davidson on Sunrise Highway just...
