On November 12, 2022, before 1:00 AM, the State Police responded to a crash on the eastbound Southern State Parkway west of exit 42S, town of Islip, Suffolk County. Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2020 Toyota Scion, driven by Gustavo Santos, 25 of Bayshore, NY, was traveling eastbound on the Southern State Parkway in the right lane when he went off the roadway onto the right shoulder. Santos’ vehicle then spun around and struck a tree on the driver’s side, killing Santos instantly.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO