Riverhead, NY

Turning food scraps into fertilizer: Riverhead launches pilot program in partnership with residents and businesses

By Alek Lewis
riverheadlocal
riverheadlocal
 4 days ago
riverheadlocal

Learn about slavery on the North Fork from the mid-1600s until N.Y. abolition in 1827

Learn about the history of slavery on the North Fork on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Jamesport Meeting House led by the North Fork Project team. The team will lay out the history of slavery on the North Fork from the mid-1600s until New York State abolition in 1827. An estimated 550 people were enslaved during that time and the team will share the people’s names, their stories, experiences and more.
JAMESPORT, NY
riverheadlocal

Latest real estate transfers

Transfers of real estate in the Town of Riverhead recorded Oct. 6 – Oct. 15, 2022, as reported by Suffolk Research Service. (See editor’s note, below.) J. Harris to Lisa Miller, 87 Cliff Rd, Residential Vacant Land, .09 Ac, $75,000; on Jun. 24, 2022 (rec. Oct. 6, 2022)
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Blaze destroys barn on Main Road in Jamesport

A rapidly spreading fire destroyed a barn in Jamesport last night. The fire at 1795 Main Road in Jamesport was reported at about 9 p.m. Jamesport Fire Department Chief Duffy Griffiths, who was first on scene, said the structure was fully engulfed when he got there. “The roof started collapsing...
JAMESPORT, NY
riverheadlocal

Send letters to Santa Nov. 14-Dec. 11

The North Pole Postal Service is open and children can send letters directly to Santa through two letterboxes in Riverhead from Nov. 14 until Dec. 11. The two letterboxes will be located at the park office at Stotzky Memorial Park or at the Town of Riverhead Recreation Office at 60 Shade Tree Lane. For letters are sent before Dec. 11, Santa will send a letter back.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Thanksgiving food drive at Twin Fork Beer Co.

Support Island Harvest food bank by donating non-perishable foods at Twin Fork Beer Co. in Riverhead until Nov. 20. Donations of non-perishable goods such as canned vegetables, soup and pasta as well as personal care items such as soap, shampoo and feminine hygiene products would be appreciated. Participants will receive...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Around Town: November 6

Members of the Edward Howell Family Association (EHFA) were delighted to gather for their Annual Meeting in Riverhead in October. The reunion group was headed by Julie Howell Sarno, president of the Edward Howell Family Association. After two years of virtual reunions during the pandemic, the group convened in person for meetings and a tour of Howell family points of interest on October 12 and 13.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Planning Board recommends broad moratorium on all development applications in Calverton’s industrial districts outside the enterprise park

A crowd turned out Thursday evening to watch the Riverhead Planning Board unanimously approve a resolution calling on the Town Board to adopt a moratorium on all development applications in the Industrial A, Industrial B and Industrial C zoning districts in Calverton. Planning Board members agreed at their last meeting...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

The Woman’s Club of Riverhead marks another milestone: its 110th anniversary

The Woman’s Club of Riverhead, a decade into its second century, celebrated its 110th birthday last month. The club was established at a time of tremendous and exciting growth in the Riverhead community, an era of expansion and prosperity in the history of the Suffolk County seat of government. Marvels unfolded, like the first 24-hour electric service in the village — provided by the Riverhead Electric Light Company powered street lights in the village and lit up the night sky. Telephone service expanded, and so did Riverhead’s public school on Roanoke Avenue.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Southampton Town Police to host 2023 civilian academy

The Southampton Town Police Department is now accepting applications for its 2023 civilian academy. The academy is a 14-week educational program that provides town residents with training at police headquarters for the purpose of bringing the police department and the community closer together. It opens up the lines of communication and builds trust between the police and the community. The academy dispels misconceptions about how the police department operates and gives the public a better understanding of what their police can and cannot do. There is no physical component to the program.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

Riverhead, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

 https://riverheadlocal.com

