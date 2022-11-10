Turning food scraps into fertilizer: Riverhead launches pilot program in partnership with residents and businesses

Read full article on original website
Peconic Bay Medical Center embarks on major emergency department expansion
Peconic Bay Medical Center is embarking on a $20 million expansion of its emergency department. The Riverhead hospital submitted an application to the State Department of Health last month seeking approvals for the expansion, which will provide nine additional treatment rooms and a Level 2 trauma room with direct access to a new CT-scanner.
Learn about slavery on the North Fork from the mid-1600s until N.Y. abolition in 1827
Learn about the history of slavery on the North Fork on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Jamesport Meeting House led by the North Fork Project team. The team will lay out the history of slavery on the North Fork from the mid-1600s until New York State abolition in 1827. An estimated 550 people were enslaved during that time and the team will share the people’s names, their stories, experiences and more.
Riverhead officials remain in a standoff over paying the cost of loose leaf pickup program
As the winter months approach, bringing the potential for snowfall while leaves still lay upon town roads, town officials are scrambling to find a way to resolve what they hope is the final dispute between the Town Board and the highway superintendent over who pays for loose leaf pickup in Riverhead.
Latest real estate transfers
Transfers of real estate in the Town of Riverhead recorded Oct. 6 – Oct. 15, 2022, as reported by Suffolk Research Service. (See editor’s note, below.) J. Harris to Lisa Miller, 87 Cliff Rd, Residential Vacant Land, .09 Ac, $75,000; on Jun. 24, 2022 (rec. Oct. 6, 2022)
Riverhead’s town square is now home to donated 18-foot spruce; Dec. 3 tree-lighting planned
Riverhead’s new town square has a new Christmas tree. Warner Nursery in Baiting Hollow donated the 18-foot-tall Colorado blue spruce to the town. “Every town needs a Christmas tree,” said Jim Warner of Warner’s Nursery. The town square is the perfect place for it, he said. The...
Blaze destroys barn on Main Road in Jamesport
A rapidly spreading fire destroyed a barn in Jamesport last night. The fire at 1795 Main Road in Jamesport was reported at about 9 p.m. Jamesport Fire Department Chief Duffy Griffiths, who was first on scene, said the structure was fully engulfed when he got there. “The roof started collapsing...
Send letters to Santa Nov. 14-Dec. 11
The North Pole Postal Service is open and children can send letters directly to Santa through two letterboxes in Riverhead from Nov. 14 until Dec. 11. The two letterboxes will be located at the park office at Stotzky Memorial Park or at the Town of Riverhead Recreation Office at 60 Shade Tree Lane. For letters are sent before Dec. 11, Santa will send a letter back.
PBMC to close its skilled nursing facility by year’s end, will repurpose space for other clinical needs
Peconic Bay Medical Center is closing its skilled nursing facility before the end of the year. Hospital administrators advised residents and family members at a meeting this morning at the facility. The 60-bed skilled nursing facility, which opened in 1985, will close “on or about” Dec. 22, PBMC Executive Director...
Riverhead honors veterans in ceremonies at War Memorial on Main Street: photos
A ceremony commemorating Veterans Day took place Friday morning at the War Memorial on West Main Street, hosted by the Riverhead Combined Veterans Committee. Overcast skies produced a light rain as the ceremony got underway at 11 a.m. with a prayer offered by John Newman and the performance of the National Anthem by Judy Hettrick.
Riverhead mulls raising income limits for senior citizen and disabled person property tax exemptions
More senior and disabled homeowners in Riverhead could receive property tax exemptions in 2024, if the Town Board increases income eligibility limits authorized by a state law passed this year. If the board raises the eligibility limit, opening up the opportunity for more residents to qualify for partial real property...
Thanksgiving food drive at Twin Fork Beer Co.
Support Island Harvest food bank by donating non-perishable foods at Twin Fork Beer Co. in Riverhead until Nov. 20. Donations of non-perishable goods such as canned vegetables, soup and pasta as well as personal care items such as soap, shampoo and feminine hygiene products would be appreciated. Participants will receive...
Around Town: November 6
Members of the Edward Howell Family Association (EHFA) were delighted to gather for their Annual Meeting in Riverhead in October. The reunion group was headed by Julie Howell Sarno, president of the Edward Howell Family Association. After two years of virtual reunions during the pandemic, the group convened in person for meetings and a tour of Howell family points of interest on October 12 and 13.
Planning Board recommends broad moratorium on all development applications in Calverton’s industrial districts outside the enterprise park
A crowd turned out Thursday evening to watch the Riverhead Planning Board unanimously approve a resolution calling on the Town Board to adopt a moratorium on all development applications in the Industrial A, Industrial B and Industrial C zoning districts in Calverton. Planning Board members agreed at their last meeting...
Quick action by Jamesport Fire Department saves five after boat capsizes off Iron Pier beach
Jamesport Fire Department rescued five people from the Long Island Sound off Iron Pier this morning, after the 16-foot aluminum boat they were riding in capsized. Jamesport Fire Department was dispatched at 11:28 a.m. Firefighters responded and launched the FD rescue boat. Four of the five people in the water,...
Police seek help locating teen missing from Little Flower in Wading River
The Riverhead Town Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate Autumn Tucker, a resident at Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River, who left the facility at about 2 a.m. on Nov. 11 and has not returned, according to a police press release. Police described Tucker...
The annual November argument over loose-leaves pickup in Riverhead is now underway
The saga of loose-leave pickup in the Town of Riverhead has not yet been laid to rest, with town officials still arguing over which town revenue fund should pay for the service. The dispute continues despite an agreement announced last month that funding for the loose-leaves pickup program would, at...
Riverhead’s comprehensive plan must make sea-level rise a top priority
Are we better prepared today than we were a decade ago when Superstorm Sandy ravaged the East Coast, devastating entire communities with massive storm-surge flooding and leaving millions in our region without power for days, even weeks, on end?. Since Sandy, New York has increased its standards for building and...
Retail marijuana zoning rules adopted in Riverhead, over town supervisor’s opposition
A zoning code regulating recreational marijuana businesses in Riverhead, barring them from locating near residences, schools and other family-friendly places, was adopted by the Riverhead Town Board Tuesday. The board voted 4-1 to adopt the code, with Supervisor Yvette Aguiar casting the lone dissenting vote, arguing that it will be...
The Woman’s Club of Riverhead marks another milestone: its 110th anniversary
The Woman’s Club of Riverhead, a decade into its second century, celebrated its 110th birthday last month. The club was established at a time of tremendous and exciting growth in the Riverhead community, an era of expansion and prosperity in the history of the Suffolk County seat of government. Marvels unfolded, like the first 24-hour electric service in the village — provided by the Riverhead Electric Light Company powered street lights in the village and lit up the night sky. Telephone service expanded, and so did Riverhead’s public school on Roanoke Avenue.
Southampton Town Police to host 2023 civilian academy
The Southampton Town Police Department is now accepting applications for its 2023 civilian academy. The academy is a 14-week educational program that provides town residents with training at police headquarters for the purpose of bringing the police department and the community closer together. It opens up the lines of communication and builds trust between the police and the community. The academy dispels misconceptions about how the police department operates and gives the public a better understanding of what their police can and cannot do. There is no physical component to the program.
