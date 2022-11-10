ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

abc57.com

South Bend Re-Entry Center resident apprehended

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident has been apprehended after walking away from the center on November 1, according to the Indiana Department of Correction. Jessie Hanson, 37, was apprehended without incident at a South Bend residence on Monday morning.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Charges announced in Friday South Bend shooting

A Mishawaka man has been charged with a fatal shooting on Nov. 11 2022 on Vassar Avenue in South Bend. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says Mikail Martinez, 23, of Mishawaka has been charged with murder for his role in the shooting death of 24 year-old Lawrence Witzke of South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend Mayor Mueller talks New Neighborhood Homes Initiative

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Empty lots in South Bend are turning into construction sites as the New Neighborhood Homes Initiative builds momentum. The initiative launched in June and is now being expanded! Both the “Scattered Site Property Request for Proposal” and the “South Bend Infill Development Request for Proposal” were unveiled on Monday.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Pedestrian killed in St. Joseph Township crash

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian in St. Joseph Township, Michigan. The pedestrian was struck just before 6:45 p.m. Sunday while in the South Bend travel lane of Niles Road near Royalton Heights. According to the St. Joseph Charter Township...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend officials announce new proposals for urban housing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Officials with the City of South Bend announced two new proposals on Monday designed to support progress in the city's urban neighborhoods. The Scattered Site Property RFP and the South Bend Infill Development RFP are both part of the New Neighborhood Homes Initiative. The initiative helps support urban neighborhoods by introducing new housing, improving quality of life, and promoting market potential to a wider audience.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

City of South Bend to officially recognize Women's Entrepreneurship Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- City officials will be making history on Monday as Mayor James Mueller is set to sign the first ever special resolution and proclamation that recognizes the efforts of women entrepreneurs in the community. The historic signing will take place at the County-City Building during the city's...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend man severely injured in crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was severely injured after a crash early Sunday morning. According to the authorities, 50-year-old Michael Douglas II was going east on M-60 around 1 a.m. when he lost control of his car and went off the road. Douglas was not able to get out of the car because of his injuries.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Goshen mayor, city officials help rake leaves around the city

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about two local leaders doing their part to keep the city beautiful?. Mayor Jeremy Stutsman joined Chamber of Commerce President Nick Kieffer to rake leaves around Goshen. The duo joined the street department for the day and worked to beautify...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Demi Sue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Demi Sue!. Demi Sue is about 3 years old, does well around other dogs...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Pedestrian killed in crash on Niles Road

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A pedestrian was killed when they were struck by a vehicle on Niles Road Sunday evening, according to the St. Joseph Charter Township Police Department. At 6:42 p.m., police were called to Niles Road and Royalton Heights Road for the incident. According to the investigation, the...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Elkhart Hacienda to Rally for Rio with a Give Back Night

ELKHART, Ind. -- Hacienda has partnered with Rio's Rainbow, an anti-bullying organization, to host a Give Back Night. Starting Tuesday at 11 a.m., Hacienda will give 20% of participant's purchases to Rio's Rainbow. The Give Back applies to dine-in, online, take-out and gift card orders. A Hacienda Give Back photo...
ELKHART, IN
FOX59

16 hurt from school bus crash in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. – A crash between a school bus and semi left three student-athletes in stable condition Saturday evening, police say. The Warsaw Police Department says the crash happened just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Center Street. Police received calls prior to a tractor-trailer swerving into other lanes and speeding. […]
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Goshen Police searching for man in reference to reported theft

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to a reported theft. If you have any information, please contact police by phone at 574-533-8661, by email at [email protected], or through Facebook Messenger. When calling, please reference case 22GOS04032.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police investigating firearm found at Riley High School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a firearm found at Riley High School Friday morning. According to SBPD, school officials received a tip about a possible firearm in the building around 9A.M. this morning. School security staff and the South Bend Police School Resource Officer...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Car crashes into Harrison Township fire house near CR 9 and CR 40

Three people were hurt whan an 18-year-old Elkhart man allegedly ran a stop sign and collided into a car which then crashed into the Harrison Township Fire House. It happened around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, on County Road 9 at County Road 40. According to the Elkhart County...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Michigan City unveils memorial statues in honor of Veterans

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry announced memorial statues in honor of Veterans Day. These pictures come courtesy of city officials. Unveiled at Greenwood and Swan Lake Cemeteries this morning two statues were purchased thanks largely in part from support of generous donors. Mayor Parry wants...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

