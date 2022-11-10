Read full article on original website
South Bend Re-Entry Center resident apprehended
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident has been apprehended after walking away from the center on November 1, according to the Indiana Department of Correction. Jessie Hanson, 37, was apprehended without incident at a South Bend residence on Monday morning.
Charges announced in Friday South Bend shooting
A Mishawaka man has been charged with a fatal shooting on Nov. 11 2022 on Vassar Avenue in South Bend. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says Mikail Martinez, 23, of Mishawaka has been charged with murder for his role in the shooting death of 24 year-old Lawrence Witzke of South Bend.
South Bend Mayor Mueller talks New Neighborhood Homes Initiative
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Empty lots in South Bend are turning into construction sites as the New Neighborhood Homes Initiative builds momentum. The initiative launched in June and is now being expanded! Both the “Scattered Site Property Request for Proposal” and the “South Bend Infill Development Request for Proposal” were unveiled on Monday.
Pedestrian killed in St. Joseph Township crash
ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian in St. Joseph Township, Michigan. The pedestrian was struck just before 6:45 p.m. Sunday while in the South Bend travel lane of Niles Road near Royalton Heights. According to the St. Joseph Charter Township...
South Bend officials announce new proposals for urban housing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Officials with the City of South Bend announced two new proposals on Monday designed to support progress in the city's urban neighborhoods. The Scattered Site Property RFP and the South Bend Infill Development RFP are both part of the New Neighborhood Homes Initiative. The initiative helps support urban neighborhoods by introducing new housing, improving quality of life, and promoting market potential to a wider audience.
City of South Bend to officially recognize Women's Entrepreneurship Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- City officials will be making history on Monday as Mayor James Mueller is set to sign the first ever special resolution and proclamation that recognizes the efforts of women entrepreneurs in the community. The historic signing will take place at the County-City Building during the city's...
South Bend man severely injured in crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was severely injured after a crash early Sunday morning. According to the authorities, 50-year-old Michael Douglas II was going east on M-60 around 1 a.m. when he lost control of his car and went off the road. Douglas was not able to get out of the car because of his injuries.
Two students buy, sell handgun on school property at Rise Up Academy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A gun was apparently bought and sold inside a South Bend High School last week. Police say it happened at the Rise Up Academy at 740 N. Eddy St. Rise Up is an alternative high school for students who are behind in getting the credits they need to graduate.
Goshen mayor, city officials help rake leaves around the city
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about two local leaders doing their part to keep the city beautiful?. Mayor Jeremy Stutsman joined Chamber of Commerce President Nick Kieffer to rake leaves around Goshen. The duo joined the street department for the day and worked to beautify...
Free Thanksgiving turkey pickup available for Michiana families in need
(WNDU) - Our distribution list for our Turkeys on the Table Challenge is here!. Turkey distribution will take place on Friday, Nov. 18, and Monday, Nov. 21. The turkeys are free of charge, first come first served, and while supplies last. It is limited to one turkey per household. Distribution...
2nd Chance Pet: Demi Sue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Demi Sue!. Demi Sue is about 3 years old, does well around other dogs...
Pedestrian killed in crash on Niles Road
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A pedestrian was killed when they were struck by a vehicle on Niles Road Sunday evening, according to the St. Joseph Charter Township Police Department. At 6:42 p.m., police were called to Niles Road and Royalton Heights Road for the incident. According to the investigation, the...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Southwest Michigan
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed while walking on Niles Road in St. Joseph Township, police said. The victim’s name has not been released. The crash was reported at 6:42 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on Niles Road and Royalton Heights Road,...
Elkhart Hacienda to Rally for Rio with a Give Back Night
ELKHART, Ind. -- Hacienda has partnered with Rio's Rainbow, an anti-bullying organization, to host a Give Back Night. Starting Tuesday at 11 a.m., Hacienda will give 20% of participant's purchases to Rio's Rainbow. The Give Back applies to dine-in, online, take-out and gift card orders. A Hacienda Give Back photo...
Michigan Man Gets Trapped In Snow-Covered Car For 8 Hours Following Crash
He was stuck in the vehicle overnight.
16 hurt from school bus crash in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. – A crash between a school bus and semi left three student-athletes in stable condition Saturday evening, police say. The Warsaw Police Department says the crash happened just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Center Street. Police received calls prior to a tractor-trailer swerving into other lanes and speeding. […]
Goshen Police searching for man in reference to reported theft
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to a reported theft. If you have any information, please contact police by phone at 574-533-8661, by email at [email protected], or through Facebook Messenger. When calling, please reference case 22GOS04032.
South Bend Police investigating firearm found at Riley High School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a firearm found at Riley High School Friday morning. According to SBPD, school officials received a tip about a possible firearm in the building around 9A.M. this morning. School security staff and the South Bend Police School Resource Officer...
Car crashes into Harrison Township fire house near CR 9 and CR 40
Three people were hurt whan an 18-year-old Elkhart man allegedly ran a stop sign and collided into a car which then crashed into the Harrison Township Fire House. It happened around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, on County Road 9 at County Road 40. According to the Elkhart County...
Michigan City unveils memorial statues in honor of Veterans
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry announced memorial statues in honor of Veterans Day. These pictures come courtesy of city officials. Unveiled at Greenwood and Swan Lake Cemeteries this morning two statues were purchased thanks largely in part from support of generous donors. Mayor Parry wants...
