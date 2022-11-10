SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was severely injured after a crash early Sunday morning. According to the authorities, 50-year-old Michael Douglas II was going east on M-60 around 1 a.m. when he lost control of his car and went off the road. Douglas was not able to get out of the car because of his injuries.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO