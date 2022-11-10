ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Bearden’s Treadwell signs to play at FSU, Murphy inks NLI to go to South Carolina

By Reece Van Haaften
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bf88c_0j6WJUJa00

BEARDEN, Tenn. (WATE) — The Bearden High School girls soccer team is reaping the rewards of their undefeated season with three Lady Bulldogs signed on Thursday.

Bearden hosted its signing day with seven athletes taking their talents to the collegiate level.

Knoxville Catholic’s Daniel Parris signs to play baseball at Tennessee

Post Avery Treadwell had three schools she was interested in, Mississippi State, West Virginia and Florida State. The Seminoles grabbed her attention while down in Tallahassee.

“I was on a beach trip and we were in Florida and we went for an unofficial visit,” Treadwell said. “I went there and right after I knew. I committed while I was still at the beach. I didn’t even have to go home. I just knew.”

Treadwell added she plans to play right away when she arrives on campus next year.

Vol great Todd Helton donates $1 million to Tennessee baseball stadium renovations

Brinley Murphy is staying in SEC country, but she’s heading southeast to Columbia, S.C. While she has roots at the University of Tennessee, the University of South Carolina was a perfect fit.

“Right when I committed everyone was like ‘Why didn’t you go to UT? What’s going on?’ My mom is actually a professor at UT,” Murphy said. “My whole family has been around UT my whole life. Honestly, South Carolina is just so different, and I kinda wanted to go away and do something different than everyone else.”

Goalkeeper Peyton Huber overcame a massive injury to play on the Division I level at Liberty.

WATCH NOW: Peyton Huber speaks after surviving a 45-foot fall

“I broke my femur,” Huber said. “I fell off a 45-foot waterfall. I was happy to be alive after my crazy accident, but it’s just kind of surreal noticing all your hard work paid off to go to a D1 school.”

Midfielder Becca Roth is also going to play on the Division I level. She put pen to paper to play at Western Kentucky University. Bearden prepared her to play at a high level.

WATCH NOW: Becca Roth explains how Bearden soccer prepared her to play Division I

“Definitely coach (Ryan) Radcliffe and coach Peyton’s (Berry) coaching. They pushed me to be a better player every single day. My players and my teammates helped me push mentally in practice and we were always working hard for each other.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Nation’s top JUCO running back ‘feeling great about’ South Carolina after offer

South Carolina running backs coach Montario Hardesty has focused in on a junior college running back. Robert Henry (5-10, 194) is a native of Lumberton, Mississippi and attends Jones College in the same state. Henry just completed his second year at Jones, his first playing for the team, and rushed for 1,302 yards and 18 touchdowns. Both figures lead the National Junior College Athletic Association.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

AP Top 25: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford showdown set

South Carolina passed its first test of the season and now the top-ranked Gamecocks have a tougher challenge: a visit to No. 2 Stanford on Sunday. South Carolina remained the unanimous choice as the top team in first regular-season Top 25 women's basketball poll from The Associated Press. Texas, Iowa and UConn round out the first five in the poll released Monday.
COLUMBIA, SC
atozsports.com

A Josh Heupel quote from this past summer is making the rounds again after the way Tennessee beat Missouri

There’s a great Josh Heupel quote from back in the summer that’s making the rounds again after the Tennessee Vols‘ 66-24 win against the Missouri Tigers. With the game already decided, and less than a minute remaining on the clock, Heupel chose to continue running his offense. And the Vols put 7 more points on the board via a two-yard touchdown run from running back Dylan Sampson.
COLUMBIA, MO
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina reveals uniform combo for Saturday's game at Florida

Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to make it 2 in a row over Florida. The Gamecocks are in Gainesville to take on the Gators. Before kickoff, South Carolina’s Twitter account revealed Beamer’s squad will sport garnet helmets and white pants with the traditional road white jerseys.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Newberry College wins South Atlantic Conference Championship game

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Dre Harris threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Washington with 2:45 left in regulation, helping Newberry College to defeat Mars Hill 27-24 in the inaugural South Atlantic Conference championship game. The Wolves trailed 24-20 but were given one last chance for a go-ahead score when...
NEWBERRY, SC
mutigers.com

Football Drops Game At No. 5 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – After the Missouri Tigers (4-6, 2-5 SEC) closed to within 28-24 on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Brady Cook to Dominic Lovett early in the second half, the fifth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (9-1, 5-1) hit the Tigers with three quick touchdown drives and cruised to a 66-24 victory before a sellout crowd of 101,915 at Neyland Stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Lady Vols win close game against UMass in home opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The No. 5 Lady Vols hit the court for their home opener on Thursday following a loss on the road to Ohio State earlier in the week.  It was back and forth between Tennessee and Massachusetts from the start, the Lady Vols were able to put together their biggest lead together […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Sweepstakes Scam

Investigative story by Don Dare. High flu activity in TN, double homicide trial, Vols …. 0:00 CDC puts Tennessee in worst category for Flu activity 1:45 CDC: Tennessee has a "very high" flu level 2:51 Double homicide trial ends in Hung Jury 3:30 Arrested in Knoxville burglary 4:08 Person taken to Trauma Center following fire 4:47 New roundabout in Hardin Valley 5:13 Vols prepare for South Carolina game.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

WATE

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy