Bearden’s Treadwell signs to play at FSU, Murphy inks NLI to go to South Carolina

BEARDEN, Tenn. (WATE) — The Bearden High School girls soccer team is reaping the rewards of their undefeated season with three Lady Bulldogs signed on Thursday.

Bearden hosted its signing day with seven athletes taking their talents to the collegiate level.

Post Avery Treadwell had three schools she was interested in, Mississippi State, West Virginia and Florida State. The Seminoles grabbed her attention while down in Tallahassee.

“I was on a beach trip and we were in Florida and we went for an unofficial visit,” Treadwell said. “I went there and right after I knew. I committed while I was still at the beach. I didn’t even have to go home. I just knew.”

Treadwell added she plans to play right away when she arrives on campus next year.

Brinley Murphy is staying in SEC country, but she’s heading southeast to Columbia, S.C. While she has roots at the University of Tennessee, the University of South Carolina was a perfect fit.

“Right when I committed everyone was like ‘Why didn’t you go to UT? What’s going on?’ My mom is actually a professor at UT,” Murphy said. “My whole family has been around UT my whole life. Honestly, South Carolina is just so different, and I kinda wanted to go away and do something different than everyone else.”

Goalkeeper Peyton Huber overcame a massive injury to play on the Division I level at Liberty.

“I broke my femur,” Huber said. “I fell off a 45-foot waterfall. I was happy to be alive after my crazy accident, but it’s just kind of surreal noticing all your hard work paid off to go to a D1 school.”

Midfielder Becca Roth is also going to play on the Division I level. She put pen to paper to play at Western Kentucky University. Bearden prepared her to play at a high level.

“Definitely coach (Ryan) Radcliffe and coach Peyton’s (Berry) coaching. They pushed me to be a better player every single day. My players and my teammates helped me push mentally in practice and we were always working hard for each other.”

