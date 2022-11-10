Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
The biggest wild card in the climate crisis
CNN — Negative emissions. Carbon capture. Net zero. It can be daunting, and a little exhausting, keeping up with the terminology from the annual UN climate talks, known as COP27, which are taking place in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. But CNN's coverage can help you understand what's at stake, what...
WRAL
Ukrainian women on the front line struggle to find uniforms that fit. One couple aims to fix that
CNN — Andrii Kolesnyk and Kseniia Drahanyuk both beam with excitement as they crouch over a box. They are about to unpack Ukraine's first ever military uniform for pregnant women, which they recently commissioned after a pregnant sniper got in touch. The young couple, both TV journalists before the...
WRAL
Suspect in custody in Istanbul blast that killed 6 and injured 81, officials say
CNN — A suspect is in custody related to an explosion that killed at least six people and injured at least 81 others in Istanbul on Sunday, Turkey's interior ministry said early Monday. The incident has been deemed a terrorist attack, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said Sunday, according...
WRAL
Turkey says Istanbul bomb suspect is Syrian national with ties to Kurdish groups
CNN — The woman detained under suspicion of carrying out the deadly bomb blast in Istanbul on Sunday is a Syrian national who was trained by Kurdish militants, according to Turkish authorities. Turkish police said in a statement that the suspect entered the country through the city of Afrin...
WRAL
100 Ideas to Change the World
14TH OF NOVEMBER 2022 - VARIOUS — STORY: Dubai UAE Prototypes For Humanity 100 Ideas - 100 Ideas to Change the World. "100 IDEAS TO CHANGE THE WORLD" Eco-friendly packaging created from banana waste; A lifesaving flotation chair for flood hit areas; A device to detect cancer cells in 15 seconds; An app that records carbon emissions, A pregnancy test for the visually impaired; A river barrier preventing plastic waste entering the oceans; SMART glasses helping visually impaired children to communicate and learn; Wearable fall detection system for at-risk construction workers; An interactive mirror to promote body positivity and Ginger as a complementary medicine for food allergies…
WRAL
What's at stake for the world's top two economies as Biden and Xi meet
CNN — When President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, there were expectations on both sides of the Pacific that he would back away from the trade war his predecessor started with China nearly three years earlier. Frustrated by China's huge trade surplus and accusing it of stealing...
WRAL
Some see dead space on the side of the road. These groups see a potential haven for wildlife
CNN — This roundabout would have been easily overlooked just a few months ago -- wedged between busy traffic lanes, there wasn't much growing apart from bog-standard grass. But local residents who drove past every day thought it had potential. Now, it's been transformed into a wildflower meadow, buzzing...
Comments / 0