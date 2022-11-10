14TH OF NOVEMBER 2022 - VARIOUS — STORY: Dubai UAE Prototypes For Humanity 100 Ideas - 100 Ideas to Change the World. "100 IDEAS TO CHANGE THE WORLD" Eco-friendly packaging created from banana waste; A lifesaving flotation chair for flood hit areas; A device to detect cancer cells in 15 seconds; An app that records carbon emissions, A pregnancy test for the visually impaired; A river barrier preventing plastic waste entering the oceans; SMART glasses helping visually impaired children to communicate and learn; Wearable fall detection system for at-risk construction workers; An interactive mirror to promote body positivity and Ginger as a complementary medicine for food allergies…

20 HOURS AGO