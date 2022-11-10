ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL

The biggest wild card in the climate crisis

CNN — Negative emissions. Carbon capture. Net zero. It can be daunting, and a little exhausting, keeping up with the terminology from the annual UN climate talks, known as COP27, which are taking place in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. But CNN's coverage can help you understand what's at stake, what...
WRAL

Suspect in custody in Istanbul blast that killed 6 and injured 81, officials say

CNN — A suspect is in custody related to an explosion that killed at least six people and injured at least 81 others in Istanbul on Sunday, Turkey's interior ministry said early Monday. The incident has been deemed a terrorist attack, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said Sunday, according...
WRAL

Turkey says Istanbul bomb suspect is Syrian national with ties to Kurdish groups

CNN — The woman detained under suspicion of carrying out the deadly bomb blast in Istanbul on Sunday is a Syrian national who was trained by Kurdish militants, according to Turkish authorities. Turkish police said in a statement that the suspect entered the country through the city of Afrin...
WRAL

100 Ideas to Change the World

14TH OF NOVEMBER 2022 - VARIOUS — STORY: Dubai UAE Prototypes For Humanity 100 Ideas - 100 Ideas to Change the World. "100 IDEAS TO CHANGE THE WORLD" Eco-friendly packaging created from banana waste; A lifesaving flotation chair for flood hit areas; A device to detect cancer cells in 15 seconds; An app that records carbon emissions, A pregnancy test for the visually impaired; A river barrier preventing plastic waste entering the oceans; SMART glasses helping visually impaired children to communicate and learn; Wearable fall detection system for at-risk construction workers; An interactive mirror to promote body positivity and Ginger as a complementary medicine for food allergies…
WRAL

What's at stake for the world's top two economies as Biden and Xi meet

CNN — When President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, there were expectations on both sides of the Pacific that he would back away from the trade war his predecessor started with China nearly three years earlier. Frustrated by China's huge trade surplus and accusing it of stealing...

