FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire CountryTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
This Bronx affordable housing lottery offers extremely low rentsBeth TorresBronx, NY
Brand-new affordable apartments for seniors now available in ParkchesterWelcome2TheBronxManhattan, NY
One man is Shot, Killed as Gunplay Erupts in the Streets of Hackensack NJ in a local barbershop, another man injuredBLOCK WORK MEDIAHackensack, NJ
Homeowners share safety concerns of vacant house in Levittown neighborhood
Homeowners around the neighborhood tell News 12 one house on Clover Lane is still in need of repair.
News 12
Pothole-riddled stretch of Route 9A in Elmsford smoothed over following resident's online petition
It's a much smoother ride for drivers going through Elmsford after complaints about potholes along an uneven stretch of Route 9A. News 12 visited the site back in July after learning about Jennifer Glenn's online petition. "A lot of people all over started sharing it, it just started going everywhere...
Headlines: Purchase car fire, Chester crash, Pearl River hit-and-run
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley this past weekend.
Residents in 18 apartments forced from homes after overnight Essex County fire
The flames were contained to the unit where the fire began, but billowing smoke has made the rest of the building unlivable for the time being.
News 12
Disabled Monticello mom says low-income housing complex refuses to fix 'mold infestation' in her apartment
A News 12 viewer reached out for help with what she says is a mold infestation inside her low-income housing apartment. Shelby Lynn Cooper, a 26-year-old disabled mom, says her furnishings, children’s toys, walls and air-conditioning unit are covered with black mold. “I bleached it, and it just got...
News 12
Ossining teen charged in theft of silver from Bedford store
An Ossining teenager has been arrested for stealing items made of silver from a store in Bedford, according to police. Officials say Ben Cassuto, 18, is charged with taking $1,000 worth of the items from the Penny Pincher boutique last month. Police arrested him on Friday and charged him with...
Orange County BOE still tallying votes in close Assembly District 99 race
The Assembly District 99 contains parts of Orange and Rockland counties.
Completion date announced for Montvale bridge project after complaints
Motorists have had to deal with multiple detours in the area while work has progressed.
News 12
Nassau County welcomes 50 new police recruits, 9 new deputy sheriffs
Fifty new Nassau County police recruits were sworn in Monday, and nine officially became deputy sheriffs. Over half of the recruits came from the NYPD to join the Nassau County Police Department. "The NYPD has great training - they have a different environment that they police, and now you come...
‘Amazing’ Hudson Valley, New York Father Killed Saving Family In Fire
You can help out a Hudson Valley family who lost their father in a home fire. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, officers from the Town of Newburgh Police Department responded to a house fire at a home on Babes Lane in the Town of Newburgh. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In...
City Island community rallies against racist mail sent to businesses
The community of City Island rallied together Saturday after racist and antisemitic mail was sent to at least three local businesses.
News 12
Paterson students commemorate Ruby Bridges’ historic walk into newly integrated school
Students at two Paterson schools marked 62 years since Ruby Bridges, a then-6-year-old girl, walked into an all-white school in New Orleans shortly after it became integrated by a court order. Moses McKenzie, principal at P.S. 20, and Roz Thompson, senior public affairs for AAA Northeast, spent years working on...
News 12
Orange County superintendent resigns amidst controversy
An openly gay superintendent in Orange County has resigned following alleged backlash over his sexual orientation and a series of social media posts. Florida Union School Superintendent Larry Leaven resigned Nov. 1. A Facebook group called Mom’s For Liberty is taking credit and referencing a controversial book about gender identity,...
News 12
Orangetown police ask public to help nab Pearl River hit-and-run driver
Orangetown police are asking for the public’s help to find a hit-and-run driver. They say a person crossing East Central Avenue in Pearl River was struck by a car around 2 a.m. It did not stop after the incident. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
New initiative looks to help young adult homeless population in Bridgeport
The initiative, Hernan's Haven for Youth, is specifically geared for young adults who need a place to stay.
City of New Rochelle names day in honor of autistic child who survived fall from apartment building
The City of New Rochelle named a day after a four-year-old boy with autism who survived falling from an apartment building.
Paterson revving up fight against illegal ATVs and dirt bikes
Paterson's City Council approved the new measure, one that mirrors previous efforts in places such as Atlantic City.
News 12
North Rockland SD hopes to recoup $50,000 after it canceled guest speaker Angela Davis
The North Rockland School District could be out of a lot of money after canceling a guest speaker. North Rockland's superintendent of schools spoke with News 12 after we received several complaints and questions from people in the school community about Angela Davis being invited to speak off campus with students next month.
News 12
Police: Knife wielding man knocked on tenant doors at Harborview Towers in Bridgeport
A man wielding a knife knocked on doors of tenants inside of a building in Bridgeport, police say. The incident happened at the Harborview Towers on Washington Avenue Sunday. Police say residents inside of the building were secured inside of their apartments when they arrived on scene. Police say the...
News 12
Paterson issues law to prevent ATV, dirt bike riders from fueling up at city gas stations
All-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes are already illegal to ride on the streets of Paterson. And now the city is banning these vehicles from fueling up at city gas stations. “It's not safe for the town or for anyone. Not safe for my kids, not safe for my family. Not safe for anyone,” says Hesham Attia, district manager of Chestnut Market.
