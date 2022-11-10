Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Norfolk Collegiate students learn the importance of Veterans Day
NORFOLK, Va. — The best way to keep traditions alive is to teach them to the next generation. On Thursday, students at Norfolk Collegiate got a history lesson from a special guest ahead of Veterans Day: former Secretary of the Navy and former Deputy Secretary of Defense Gordon England.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth announces community partnership with local food banks
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Rivers Casino Portsmouth is partnering with two local food banks for a special food drive ahead of Thanksgiving. The casino is joining the Mayflower Marathon Food Drive, the favorite event of the year for the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore and the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.
Captains for Hoos, Hokies for Hoos | Virginia colleges show solidarity with University of Virginia after shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The University of Virginia community is in mourning after a gunman killed three people and hurt two others late Sunday night. UVA canceled classes through Tuesday and has been offering mental health services to people who need them. Both student groups and Charlottesville faith organizations held vigils on Monday night.
Rainy weather leads to changes, cancellations for Veterans Day events
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Across Hampton Roads, Veterans Day events had to be postponed, moved indoors, or canceled altogether. Virginia Beach city leaders announced they had to cancel the Veterans Day Memorial parade for Friday. The parade, which has been run for more than 30 years, just made a re-appearance in 2021 following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aaron Rouse will run for Virginia Senate seat held by Jen Kiggans
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Former pro football player and Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse announced he will run for a Virginia Senate seat in the 7th District, which is currently held by U.S. Rep.-elect Jen Kiggans. He made the announcement at Virginia Wesleyan University in Virginia Beach Monday morning...
Carnival to double cruise operations out of Norfolk in 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — In an announcement at the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center at Nauticus Monday morning, officials laid out Carnival Cruise Line's plans for Norfolk sailings in 2023 and beyond. The company will double cruise operations out of Norfolk next year, extending sailings to a consecutive six-month...
'The magic of HBCUs' | How a Hampton University alum's new line of dolls is creating a path of possibilities
HAMPTON, Va. — With 18 inches in height and various pieces of clothing, the size of the doll and what it's wearing is not what stands out to people who see this large-eyed toy now sitting on store shelves. The various skin tones and hair are making young girls...
Youngkin visits tourism summit in Norfolk, announces grants for small businesses
NORFOLK, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin came to Downtown Norfolk Monday morning to speak at the VA1 Governor's Tourism Summit. Youngkin painted a picture of an economy that was bouncing back nicely, with some new business opportunities in the wings. He said although the hotel industry faced some challenges...
Commanding officer of USS Normandy relieved of duties
NORFOLK, Va. — The commanding officer of the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) was relieved of his duties Tuesday, according to the Navy. Rear Adm. Greg Huffman relieved Capt. Simon McKeon due to "a loss of confidence in his ability to command," the Navy said. Capt. McKeon had...
School in Norfolk is getting 50-foot 'bioswale' to combat flooding
NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation worked with volunteers to combat flooding at a Norfolk elementary school Saturday, a spokesperson for CBF said. Volunteers and CBF staff planted more than 300 native plants in a 50-foot-long bioswale aimed at soaking up floodwaters that disrupt students as they try to walk about the school, the spokesperson said.
Annual Grand Illumination Parade returns to Norfolk with holiday magic
NORFOLK, Va. — Downtown Norfolk is kicking off the holiday season in a big, bright way. For the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The 36th Annual Grand Illumination Parade will return on November 19 at 7 p.m. The festivities will begin at the corner of...
Hundreds of Jeep drivers cruise on the beach for inaugural ‘Jeep Fest’
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the first time, members of the public got to drive their cars on the sand at the Virginia Beach oceanfront for the city’s inaugural Jeep Festival. Event organizer William Younce said they had a big showing of Jeep enthusiasts. “Virginia Beach does not...
Concerns over 'environmental injustice' after Hampton approves rezoning of historic school site
HAMPTON, Va. — As developers now have a clear path to redevelop a historic plot of land in Hampton, other community stakeholders are raising concerns about questions over the environmental impact. On Wednesday, Hampton's City Council approved in a 6-1 vote the rezoning of the former site of the...
Marine Corps veteran Phillip Jones wins race for Newport News mayor
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Phillip Jones is now the newly elected mayor of Newport News. With 98% of precincts counted, the Marine Corps veteran and businessman had the edge with 40% of the votes Tuesday night. "I think, on a personal note, I'm looking forward to bringing the city...
Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern shore receives over 13,000 pounds of food at Franklin location
FRANKLIN, Va. — With the holidays just around the corner, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern shore received a large donation at one of their newest branches. In September, the Foodbank opened to provide assistance in Franklin. On Friday, International Paper's Franklin Mill team completely stocked its...
The lack of affordable housing becomes a growing crisis in Hampton Roads
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — For six months 52-year-old Richard of Newport News has been trying to find a place to live and just can't afford it. "I've been homeless for a long time and a lot of people helped me out," said Richard. He works at a car repair...
Say hello to Newport News' newly elected Mayor Phillip Jones
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — In the 2022 November General Election, voters in Newport News elected businessman and Marine Corps veteran Phillip Jones as their next mayor, after McKinley Price opted not to run for another term at the helm. Jones, 33, becomes the youngest African American to win the...
Portsmouth social media campaign encourages nightly check-in routine with children
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Indefinitely every night, administrators of the Portsmouth Police Department (PPD) Facebook page will post "9 o'clock check-in" reminders. Part of the goal is to help parents build a routine with their children. "Get people to communicate. Get kids accountable, get their parents accountable, get the community...
Newly elected leaders hope to infuse fresh ideas for Newport News City Council
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The November elections spelled a new chapter of leadership in Newport News. Four new faces, including the mayor, will take a seat on Newport News City Council, come January. At 33, Phillip Jones will be one of the city’s youngest mayors in history, along with three newly elected council members.
Virginia Beach completes first election with new system. How did it go?
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tuesday was the first time voters in Virginia Beach used the 10-1 voting system. That means instead of voting in an "at-large" system for every member on city council and school board, residents could only vote for the candidate representing their district. The new system...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0