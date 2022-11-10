ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Captains for Hoos, Hokies for Hoos | Virginia colleges show solidarity with University of Virginia after shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The University of Virginia community is in mourning after a gunman killed three people and hurt two others late Sunday night. UVA canceled classes through Tuesday and has been offering mental health services to people who need them. Both student groups and Charlottesville faith organizations held vigils on Monday night.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Rainy weather leads to changes, cancellations for Veterans Day events

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Across Hampton Roads, Veterans Day events had to be postponed, moved indoors, or canceled altogether. Virginia Beach city leaders announced they had to cancel the Veterans Day Memorial parade for Friday. The parade, which has been run for more than 30 years, just made a re-appearance in 2021 following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Carnival to double cruise operations out of Norfolk in 2023

NORFOLK, Va. — In an announcement at the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center at Nauticus Monday morning, officials laid out Carnival Cruise Line's plans for Norfolk sailings in 2023 and beyond. The company will double cruise operations out of Norfolk next year, extending sailings to a consecutive six-month...
NORFOLK, VA
Commanding officer of USS Normandy relieved of duties

NORFOLK, Va. — The commanding officer of the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) was relieved of his duties Tuesday, according to the Navy. Rear Adm. Greg Huffman relieved Capt. Simon McKeon due to "a loss of confidence in his ability to command," the Navy said. Capt. McKeon had...
NORFOLK, VA
School in Norfolk is getting 50-foot 'bioswale' to combat flooding

NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation worked with volunteers to combat flooding at a Norfolk elementary school Saturday, a spokesperson for CBF said. Volunteers and CBF staff planted more than 300 native plants in a 50-foot-long bioswale aimed at soaking up floodwaters that disrupt students as they try to walk about the school, the spokesperson said.
NORFOLK, VA
