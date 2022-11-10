Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Remains of Diver Recovered in Underwater Cave off Santa Cruz Island
The remains of a diver were recovered Friday in an underwater cave system near Painted Cave on Santa Cruz Island, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday. While the county coroner has yet to confirm the identity of the diver, the Sheriff’s Office noted that the remains were recovered near the same location where a missing diver was last seen alive nearly two years ago.
Santa Barbara Independent
Hospice of Santa Barbara Celebrates their 39th Annual Light up a Life Back in Person
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Ca, Nov. 14, 2022 – Every year, Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) brings the communities of Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria together for their Annual Light Up a Life to remember and honor those missed during the holiday season.
Santa Barbara Independent
Sedgwick TREX Training Burn to Occur Today
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. WHAT: In partnership with the UCSB Cooperative Extension. Approximately 20 acres will be burned over 1-2 days. A mixture of grasses and shrubs will be burned. WHEN: In the morning of November 14, 2022, depending on conditions. WHERE: This...
Santa Barbara Independent
Ortega Park Update: City of Santa Barbara Says Plans Almost ‘Shovel Ready’
The final plans for Ortega Park’s estimated $14 million makeover are nearly “shovel ready,” according to Project Manager Justin Van Mullem, who revealed the latest updates during a community event hosted by the City of Santa Barbara at the Eastside park’s Welcome House over the weekend.
Santa Barbara Independent
36th Annual Santa Barbara Parade of Lights Scheduled for December 11
SANTA BARBARA, CA – 11/14/2022 On Sunday, December 11, come enjoy one of Santa Barbara’s signature holiday events – the 36th Annual Parade of Lights. All event activities are FREE!. Beginning at noon families can visit a Winter Wonderland on the City Pier in Santa Barbara Harbor....
Santa Barbara Independent
Preserve the Preserve and Connect the Gap
Contrary to what everyone may believe, Community Association for the Modoc Preserve (CAMP) is not opposed to Phase II of the Multi-use Path project. We would like to see the project completed without compromising the Modoc Preserve or the trees along Modoc Road. The reason for this open letter to...
calcoastnews.com
Voter reports alleged misconduct by poll workers in San Luis Obispo
After poll workers at a multiple polling places in San Luis Obispo County refused to provide voters ballots, several voters contacted both the SLO County Clerk Recorder and the FBI regarding the worker’s failures to follow election laws. Voters are permitted to vote at the polls, and many exchange...
Santa Barbara Independent
A New Coming-of-Age Novel From One of Santa Barbara’s Famous Sons
Monte Schulz is the author of the Jazz Age trilogy Crossing Eden, and Down by the River, among other works. Owner of the Santa Barbara Writers Conference, Schulz, who is the eldest son of late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, the creator of Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang, wrote his coming-of-age novel, Metropolis, over a span of many years.
Santa Barbara Independent
Daughtry to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez Valley
Along the rolling hills of wine country, the acclaimed band Daughtry will be bringing their “Dearly Beloved Tour” to the Chumash Casino Resort, and with this, an unforgettable night of rock music. Taking place on November 18, Daughtry will be providing a glimpse into their sixth studio album,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Things That Make You Go ‘Ooh’ at the Zoo!
Lions and tigers and bears and lights! Families will want to check out the thousands of handcrafted, silk-covered lanterns now aglow with more than 50,000 LED bulbs for the Santa Barbara Zoo’s new ZooLights installation. Featuring penguins, peacocks, lions, tigers, elephants, butterflies, birds, and more, these larger-than-life animal and wildlife scenes light up the nights from 4:30-8:30 p.m. through January 15, 2023.
Santa Barbara Independent
Bishop Diego Defeats El Modena and Advances to CIF-SS Division 3 Semifinals
Three close losses in the regular season laid the groundwork for the Bishop Diego football team to thrive in the CIF-SS Division 3 playoffs. Ther Cardinals outlasted previously unbeaten El Modena and punched their ticket to the semifinals with a 31-21 victory on Saturday night at La Playa Stadium. “They...
Comments / 0