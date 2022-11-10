ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Remains of Diver Recovered in Underwater Cave off Santa Cruz Island

The remains of a diver were recovered Friday in an underwater cave system near Painted Cave on Santa Cruz Island, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday. While the county coroner has yet to confirm the identity of the diver, the Sheriff’s Office noted that the remains were recovered near the same location where a missing diver was last seen alive nearly two years ago.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Sedgwick TREX Training Burn to Occur Today

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. WHAT: In partnership with the UCSB Cooperative Extension. Approximately 20 acres will be burned over 1-2 days. A mixture of grasses and shrubs will be burned. WHEN: In the morning of November 14, 2022, depending on conditions. WHERE: This...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

36th Annual Santa Barbara Parade of Lights Scheduled for December 11

SANTA BARBARA, CA – 11/14/2022 On Sunday, December 11, come enjoy one of Santa Barbara’s signature holiday events – the 36th Annual Parade of Lights. All event activities are FREE!. Beginning at noon families can visit a Winter Wonderland on the City Pier in Santa Barbara Harbor....
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Preserve the Preserve and Connect the Gap

Contrary to what everyone may believe, Community Association for the Modoc Preserve (CAMP) is not opposed to Phase II of the Multi-use Path project. We would like to see the project completed without compromising the Modoc Preserve or the trees along Modoc Road. The reason for this open letter to...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

A New Coming-of-Age Novel From One of Santa Barbara’s Famous Sons

Monte Schulz is the author of the Jazz Age trilogy Crossing Eden, and Down by the River, among other works. Owner of the Santa Barbara Writers Conference, Schulz, who is the eldest son of late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, the creator of Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang, wrote his coming-of-age novel, Metropolis, over a span of many years.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Daughtry to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez Valley

Along the rolling hills of wine country, the acclaimed band Daughtry will be bringing their “Dearly Beloved Tour” to the Chumash Casino Resort, and with this, an unforgettable night of rock music. Taking place on November 18, Daughtry will be providing a glimpse into their sixth studio album,...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Things That Make You Go ‘Ooh’ at the Zoo!

Lions and tigers and bears and lights! Families will want to check out the thousands of handcrafted, silk-covered lanterns now aglow with more than 50,000 LED bulbs for the Santa Barbara Zoo’s new ZooLights installation. Featuring penguins, peacocks, lions, tigers, elephants, butterflies, birds, and more, these larger-than-life animal and wildlife scenes light up the nights from 4:30-8:30 p.m. through January 15, 2023.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

