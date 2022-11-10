Read full article on original website
Homeowners share safety concerns of vacant house in Levittown neighborhood
Homeowners around the neighborhood tell News 12 one house on Clover Lane is still in need of repair.
East End: Fall at Blue Duck Bakery in Southold
News 12's Doug Geed visited Blue Duck Bakery in Southold to see what they're baking for the holidays at the popular bakery.
Power restored to Hicksville LIRR station following hours-long outage
Some passengers had to navigate the station in the dark as the power outage that occurred in the afternoon turned off the lights, creating what some said was an unsafe condition.
News 12
Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter kicks off ‘pups-giving’ adoption event
Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter kicks off 'pups-giving' adoption event. The Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter kicked off a special adoption weeklong event on Monday. This week is the shelter's "pups-giving," and the shelter in Wantagh is waiving adoption fees for anyone who wants to give a dog or cat a forever home.
2 women wanted for stealing merchandise from Patchogue HomeGoods
The incident happened on Oct. 8 at the store on Sunrise Highway.
News 12
Police: Knife wielding man knocked on tenant doors at Harborview Towers in Bridgeport
A man wielding a knife knocked on doors of tenants inside of a building in Bridgeport, police say. The incident happened at the Harborview Towers on Washington Avenue Sunday. Police say residents inside of the building were secured inside of their apartments when they arrived on scene. Police say the...
New initiative looks to help young adult homeless population in Bridgeport
The initiative, Hernan's Haven for Youth, is specifically geared for young adults who need a place to stay.
Police warn of rash of home burglaries in Trumbull as days become shorter, holiday season nears
Trumbull police are warning the public of an uptick in home burglaries as the days become shorter and the holiday season nears.
Vigil held in Baldwin for 19-year-old stabbing victim Tyler Lewis
Family and friends held a vigil Sunday for Tyler Lewis, the 19-year-old college student from Baldwin who was fatally stabbed in Buffalo nearly a month ago.
News 12
90-year-old with dementia who left rehab center found by good Samaritan
A family is demanding to know how their elderly loved one with dementia was able to wander out of a rehab center and was later found at a mall. The family says Marie Ciranni, 90, wandered away from the Massapequa Center Rehab facility Thursday night. She later ran into good Samaritan Jeanne Morgan who was able to help out.
Victims come forward in alleged check washing scheme at Merrick Post Office
News 12 first reported about the issue Thursday after a man said his check was stolen after he dropped it into the mailbox on Fisher Avenue.
News 12
Nassau County welcomes 50 new police recruits, 9 new deputy sheriffs
Fifty new Nassau County police recruits were sworn in Monday, and nine officially became deputy sheriffs. Over half of the recruits came from the NYPD to join the Nassau County Police Department. "The NYPD has great training - they have a different environment that they police, and now you come...
News 12
Long Island Nets player, GM give advice to Uniondale students part of My Brother's Keeper program
The Long Island Nets took a break between games Monday to give back to the community of Uniondale. Students at Uniondale High School who are part of the My Brother's Keeper program spent the day with Nets player Treveon Graham and general manager J.R. Holden. The program was launched by...
Police: Man arrested for stabbing roommate over loud music in Bellmore
Frank Liguori is charged with multiple counts of assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
News 12
Former Stamford Democratic party chairman sentenced in voter fraud case
Former Stamford Democratic party chairman John Mallozzi went before a judge Monday for sentencing in an absentee ballot fraud case stemming from the 2015 local elections. "I think he's shown his nobility and what he has done for this community," said former Stamford Mayor David Martin. Martin was one of...
