Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
GoPSUsports.com
No. 14 Penn State Football’s Contest at Rutgers to Kick at 3:30 p.m.
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – No. 14 Penn State Football's kick time has been set for Saturday's game at Rutgers. The contest will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET and be aired on BTN. Penn State (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) is coming off a shutout of Maryland, 30-0, Saturday at Beaver Stadium in front of a crowd of 108,796.
GoPSUsports.com
Women’s Basketball Hosts Youngstown State Tuesday at Home
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's basketball team plays Youngstown State at Bryce Jordan Center Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the third game of the 2022-23 season. Listen: Penn State Sports Network with Justin Antweil and Joe Putnam – 93.3 FM, 1390 AM and online. GAMEDAY INFO. Parking.
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Hosts Butler in Gavitt Tipoff Games Monday Night
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team faces an early-season test Monday night when the Nittany Lions host Butler in the Gavitt Tipoff Games inside the Bryce Jordan Center. Tipoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. and the game will air nationally on FS1. The 2022-23 Penn State men's basketball season is presented by Highmark Health.
GoPSUsports.com
Football Shuts Out Terrapins 30-0 in Dominant Victory
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 14/15/14 Penn State football team (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) shutout Maryland (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten), 30-0, Saturday at Beaver Stadium in front of a crowd of 108,796. Sean Clifford had a record-breaking afternoon as he took over the top spot on Penn State's...
GoPSUsports.com
Pierce Leads Penn State Contingent at Binghamton’s Bearcat Open
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lion wrestling team sent 12 wrestlers to Binghamton's Bearcat Open on Sunday, Nov. 13, in Binghamton, N.Y. The Nittany Lions had two-thirds of their participants place at the event. Connor Pierce led the Nittany Lion charge with a runner-up finish at...
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Advances to NCAA Semifinals with Win over UAlbany in Ann Arbor
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (17-3), ranked No. 6 in the final NFHCA Coaches Poll, posted a 1-0 win over No. 16 University at Albany (16-5) in the NCAA quarterfinals to advance to the NCAA semifinals next weekend. The game was played at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. Nittany Lion goalie Brie Barraco earned her second shutout of the weekend and Mackenzie Allessie notched the game's lone goal late in the fourth period to push Penn State into the semis.
GoPSUsports.com
No. 2 Seed Women’s Soccer Advances to NCAA Second Round, Beats Bobcats, 4-1
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The No. 2 seed Penn State women's soccer program defeated Quinnipiac 4-1 in the NCAA Championship First Round on Sunday afternoon at Jeffrey Field. In their first ever matchup with the Bobcats, the Nittany Lions posted a season-high 25 shots and limited Quinnipiac to just four shots, the least PSU has allowed all year.
GoPSUsports.com
No. 2 Seed Women’s Soccer Ready for NCAA First Round
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 2 seed Nittany Lions will host Quinnapiac in the first round of the NCAA Women's Soccer Championship beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Jeffrey Field. It is the Penn State women's soccer program's 28th straight trip to the NCAA...
GoPSUsports.com
#12/12 Women's Ice Hockey Welcomes Brown Sunday
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- The No. 12/12 Penn State women's ice hockey team welcomes Brown for a two-game series beginning Sunday at 6 p.m. Game Notes: Penn State Game Notes (PDF) Brown will be the third non-conference opponent that Penn State has faced at home this season. They are 3-3 in these matchups.
GoPSUsports.com
#12/12 Women's Ice Hockey Shuts Out Brown 3-0
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- The #12/12 Penn State women's ice hockey team fired three goals to secure a 3-0 shutout victory over Brown on Sunday. The Nittany Lions jumped out on the scoreboard first off a goal in front of the net by Olivia Wallin with 5:16 remaining in the first period.
Comments / 0