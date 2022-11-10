UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (17-3), ranked No. 6 in the final NFHCA Coaches Poll, posted a 1-0 win over No. 16 University at Albany (16-5) in the NCAA quarterfinals to advance to the NCAA semifinals next weekend. The game was played at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. Nittany Lion goalie Brie Barraco earned her second shutout of the weekend and Mackenzie Allessie notched the game's lone goal late in the fourth period to push Penn State into the semis.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO