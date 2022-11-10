ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

CBS New York

City Harvest volunteers package food for families in lead-up to Thanksgiving

NEW YORK -- In a massive space in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, dozens of volunteers spent hours packing and sorting bags of seasonal food, dry goods, and pantry items to be distributed to around 400 food pantries and soup kitchens around the city. With containers filled to the brim with the goods, employees from various companies participated in City Harvest's work to fight food insecurity. On Thursday alone, workers estimate they packed around 1,000 bags of the rescued food for those in need. "We have some canned vegetables, rice, mac 'n cheese, stuffing, everything that can help make your Thanksgiving table full," Chelsea...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter kicks off ‘pups-giving’ adoption event

Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter kicks off 'pups-giving' adoption event. The Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter kicked off a special adoption weeklong event on Monday. This week is the shelter's "pups-giving," and the shelter in Wantagh is waiving adoption fees for anyone who wants to give a dog or cat a forever home.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
News 12

90-year-old with dementia who left rehab center found by good Samaritan

A family is demanding to know how their elderly loved one with dementia was able to wander out of a rehab center and was later found at a mall. The family says Marie Ciranni, 90, wandered away from the Massapequa Center Rehab facility Thursday night. She later ran into good Samaritan Jeanne Morgan who was able to help out.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
News 12

Ossining teen charged in theft of silver from Bedford store

An Ossining teenager has been arrested for stealing items made of silver from a store in Bedford, according to police. Officials say Ben Cassuto, 18, is charged with taking $1,000 worth of the items from the Penny Pincher boutique last month. Police arrested him on Friday and charged him with...
BEDFORD, NY
News 12

Orange County superintendent resigns amidst controversy

An openly gay superintendent in Orange County has resigned following alleged backlash over his sexual orientation and a series of social media posts. Florida Union School Superintendent Larry Leaven resigned Nov. 1. A Facebook group called Mom’s For Liberty is taking credit and referencing a controversial book about gender identity,...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

