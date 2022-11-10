Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Not one but two stimulus payments coming your way from the stateJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
NYPD: Suspect open fires at cops in Brooklyn.Newsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire CountryTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
City Harvest volunteers package food for families in lead-up to Thanksgiving
NEW YORK -- In a massive space in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, dozens of volunteers spent hours packing and sorting bags of seasonal food, dry goods, and pantry items to be distributed to around 400 food pantries and soup kitchens around the city. With containers filled to the brim with the goods, employees from various companies participated in City Harvest's work to fight food insecurity. On Thursday alone, workers estimate they packed around 1,000 bags of the rescued food for those in need. "We have some canned vegetables, rice, mac 'n cheese, stuffing, everything that can help make your Thanksgiving table full," Chelsea...
News 12
Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter kicks off ‘pups-giving’ adoption event
Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter kicks off 'pups-giving' adoption event. The Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter kicked off a special adoption weeklong event on Monday. This week is the shelter's "pups-giving," and the shelter in Wantagh is waiving adoption fees for anyone who wants to give a dog or cat a forever home.
News 12
Paterson students commemorate Ruby Bridges’ historic walk into newly integrated school
Students at two Paterson schools marked 62 years since Ruby Bridges, a then-6-year-old girl, walked into an all-white school in New Orleans shortly after it became integrated by a court order. Moses McKenzie, principal at P.S. 20, and Roz Thompson, senior public affairs for AAA Northeast, spent years working on...
New initiative looks to help young adult homeless population in Bridgeport
The initiative, Hernan's Haven for Youth, is specifically geared for young adults who need a place to stay.
City Island community rallies against racist mail sent to businesses
The community of City Island rallied together Saturday after racist and antisemitic mail was sent to at least three local businesses.
Somers teacher returns to classroom after 'white fragility' lesson was stopped mid-way
A Somers High School teacher is back in the classroom today as controversy still brews over her lesson on "white fragility."
News 12
North Rockland SD hopes to recoup $50,000 after it canceled guest speaker Angela Davis
The North Rockland School District could be out of a lot of money after canceling a guest speaker. North Rockland's superintendent of schools spoke with News 12 after we received several complaints and questions from people in the school community about Angela Davis being invited to speak off campus with students next month.
2 women wanted for stealing merchandise from Patchogue HomeGoods
The incident happened on Oct. 8 at the store on Sunrise Highway.
Police warn of rash of home burglaries in Trumbull as days become shorter, holiday season nears
Trumbull police are warning the public of an uptick in home burglaries as the days become shorter and the holiday season nears.
Police: 2 wanted for multiple violent burglaries in Queens
The NYPD is searching for two men linked to a string of robberies in Queens in the past few weeks.
News 12
90-year-old with dementia who left rehab center found by good Samaritan
A family is demanding to know how their elderly loved one with dementia was able to wander out of a rehab center and was later found at a mall. The family says Marie Ciranni, 90, wandered away from the Massapequa Center Rehab facility Thursday night. She later ran into good Samaritan Jeanne Morgan who was able to help out.
NYPD: 3 suspects wanted for shooting in Brooklyn, injuring bystander
Police say the three suspects were walking on East 92nd Street when they began firing at an unknown individual multiple times before running down on Avenue L.
News 12
Westchester Crime Stoppers offers $7,500 reward to help find suspect in June 2021 murder
Westchester Crime Stoppers is offering a $7,500 reward for information that could help solve a murder. Jeremy Logan was fatally shot on June 23, 2021 near 266 South Fulton Ave. in Mount Vernon where a vigil was taking place for one of his friends, who was also killed in a shooting the previous year.
News 12
Ossining teen charged in theft of silver from Bedford store
An Ossining teenager has been arrested for stealing items made of silver from a store in Bedford, according to police. Officials say Ben Cassuto, 18, is charged with taking $1,000 worth of the items from the Penny Pincher boutique last month. Police arrested him on Friday and charged him with...
Paterson revving up fight against illegal ATVs and dirt bikes
Paterson's City Council approved the new measure, one that mirrors previous efforts in places such as Atlantic City.
'A life-changing experience.' Couple leaves Yorktown Heights restaurant minutes before car crashes into eatery
A couple that was sitting right where a car plowed into Pappous Greek Kitchen in Yorktown Heights talked to News 12 about their experience.
Police: Bayonne police captain dies 'unexpectedly' while on duty
Police say 37-year veteran Capt. Paul Jamola-Wicz died on duty Friday night.
News 12
Orange County superintendent resigns amidst controversy
An openly gay superintendent in Orange County has resigned following alleged backlash over his sexual orientation and a series of social media posts. Florida Union School Superintendent Larry Leaven resigned Nov. 1. A Facebook group called Mom’s For Liberty is taking credit and referencing a controversial book about gender identity,...
News 12
Nassau County welcomes 50 new police recruits, 9 new deputy sheriffs
Fifty new Nassau County police recruits were sworn in Monday, and nine officially became deputy sheriffs. Over half of the recruits came from the NYPD to join the Nassau County Police Department. "The NYPD has great training - they have a different environment that they police, and now you come...
