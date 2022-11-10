Read full article on original website
calbears.com
Cal Wins Ninth PAC Rugby 7s Championship
STANFORD, Calif. – California rugby claimed its ninth PAC Rugby 7s championship title on Sunday afternoon, the program's fourth year in a row clinching the conference championships in fall sevens action. The Bears entered day two of the tournament with an unbeaten record, after they defeated Stanford (58-0), Utah...
Vegas odds are set for WVU-Kansas State
It's Sunday! And that means it is time for Las Vegas to set the odds for next week's college football games. On Saturday, West Virginia ended their three-game losing streak by defeating Oklahoma for the first time since the teams became conference mates back in 2012. This week, they're back home again for Kansas State. According to Caesars Sportsbook, West Virginia opened as 6.5-point underdogs, and the over/under has been set at 56.5 points.
calbears.com
Grote Makes Golden Bear History
LOS ANGELES – After posting 28 kills on Thursday night against UCLA, something no Golden Bear has done in 12 years, junior Lydia Grote had no intentions of slowing down. Just two days later, Cal's biggest offensive star matched that 28-kill total while recording an astonishing 94 attacks, the latter of which set a new program record that has stood since Mia Jerkov's 91-attack outing in 2002.
Kansas State's top 10 performers against Baylor
Coming into Saturday night's game against Kansas State, Baylor was riding a three-game winning streak and hoping to extend it to four games. Things couldn't have gone further off course for the Bears. K-State dominated in all three phases with backup quarterback Will Howard calling the shots for the Wildcats....
calbears.com
Cal Tops Pool On Day One Of PAC Rugby 7s
STANFORD, Calif. – California rugby went unbeaten on day one of the PAC Rugby 7s tournament, sweeping its pool to advance to the Cup Semifinals round tomorrow. Cal was the only team to win all three of its matches on day one from both pools. The Bears opened the...
K-State Wildcats vs. Cal Golden Bears: Basketball lineups, TV, time, score prediction
Jerome Tang will take Kansas State on the road for the first time this season tonight against Cal.
calbears.com
Bears Face Broncos In First Round Of NCAA Championship
BERKELEY – California women's soccer kicks off the postseason with a Bay Area rivalry match with Santa Clara in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Championship on Saturday. The game will be held on Buck Shaw Field at Stevens Stadium in Santa Clara at 1 p.m. The Broncos...
Markquis Nowell rescues Kansas State in win over Cal
Markquis Nowell had a critical four-point play, helping Kansas State withstand a furious charge by Cal in a 63-54 victory
Breaking: Adrian Martinez reportedly out multiple weeks, Kobe Savage likely done for year
After coming out of Saturday night's game at Baylor with what appeared to be a lower leg injury, on Sunday night, sources have said Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez is likely to be sidelined for multiple weeks, potentially through the end of the regular season, with a lower leg injury.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Kansas State Men’s Basketball Starts Assembling 2023 Recruiting Class
The Kansas State Wildcats men’s basketball team began assembling talent for its 2023-24 team as the NCAA’s early-signing period opened on Wednesday. The Wildcats, led by coach first-year coach Jerome Tang, are coming off a losing season in 2021-22, one that led to coach Bruce Weber’s resignation.
calbears.com
No. 1 Bears Ready For Big Splash
NO. 1 CAL AT NO. 4 STANFORD | AVERY AQUATIC CENTER | STANFORD, CALIF. | LIVE STATS | WATCH LIVE. The No. 1 Cal men's water polo heads to rival No. 4 Stanford for the annual Big Splash on Saturday to close out the regular sea- son. The Bears defeated No. 14 San Jose State 17-4 last week, moving to 18-1 on the season. Stanford had the week off after splitting results the week before, defeating No. 6 Long Beach State and falling to No. 3 USC. The Cardinal handed the Bears their only loss this season when it notched a 12-11 victory in the semifinals of the MPSF Invitational in September. Cal has already clinched the conference regular season championship and will be the No. 1 seed at next week's MPSF Tournament.
calbears.com
Bears Bound For PAC Rugby 7s Championship
BERKELEY – California rugby is set for its final competition of the fall sevens season at the PAC Rugby 7s Championship tournament hosted by Stanford on Nov. 12-13. The two-day event will be aired on the Pac-12 Networks. The Bears have claimed eight out of the nine championship titles...
LIVE: Kansas State 31, Baylor 3 FINAL
Following a home loss to Texas, Kansas State looks to turn the page as the Wildcats battle Baylor. Saturday night's game is available on FS1 and will kickoff shortly after 6 p.m. Follow along on GoPowercat for live updates between the Wildcats and Bears. FIRST QUARTER:. 15:00 KSU 0, BAY...
RJ Jones signs with Kansas State
Kansas State has received its third and final National Letter of Intent in the 2023 class with Friday's signing of RJ Jones. The four-star prospect committed to K-State on Aug. 7, which was just three days after a visit to Manhattan. Jones chose the Wildcats over Oklahoma, Colorado, Texas A&M,...
K-State inks highly regarded three-man 2023 signing class
MANHATTAN – Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang announced the signing of three highly-touted high school seniors – Darrin “Dai Dai” Ames (Chicago, Ill./Kenwood Academy), Robert “R.J.” Jones (Denton, Texas/Wasatch Academy [Utah]) and Macaleab “Buddy” Rich (East St. Louis, Mo./East Saint Louis [Ill.]) – to National Letters of Intent during the Fall National Signing Period on Friday afternoon (November 11).
How to watch Kansas State’s basketball game at Cal even though it’s on Pac-12 Network
With these easy steps you can watch Kansas State’s next basketball game against Cal ... even though it’s only available on Pac-12 Network
Please Bear with Me: Blake Blackmar joins to look at Kansas State
Baylor is bowl eligible after a hard fought 38-35 win in Norman against the Sooners. The Bears have now won back-to-back road games and back-to-back games vs Oklahoma. Only 3 times has a team to beat OU in back-to-back years since 2010 and Baylor has now done it twice. Former...
calbears.com
Bears Fall To Broncos In Overtime Stunner
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The California women's soccer team dominated possession for most of the afternoon but in the end fell victim to a tap in header by Santa Clara's Izzy D'Aquila with 26 seconds remaining in the second overtime. Cal (10-5-6) and the Broncos (11-6-3) battled to a...
calbears.com
Cal Closes Cross Country Season At NCAA West Regionals
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WASH. – California men's and women's cross country teams closed out their fall season at the NCAA West Regionals in University Place, Wash. on Friday morning. The men's team takes home 21st place, while the women's collects 23rd-place and numerous personal records. The full results from the meet can be found here.
calbears.com
Cal Makes Changes To Coaching Staff
BERKELEY – Travers Family Head Football Coach Justin Wilcox announced Sunday that offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure have been relieved of their duties, effective immediately. Both were in their third season on the Golden Bears' coaching staff. "I felt these changes to our coaching...
