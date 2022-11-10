ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calbears.com

Cal Wins Ninth PAC Rugby 7s Championship

STANFORD, Calif. – California rugby claimed its ninth PAC Rugby 7s championship title on Sunday afternoon, the program's fourth year in a row clinching the conference championships in fall sevens action. The Bears entered day two of the tournament with an unbeaten record, after they defeated Stanford (58-0), Utah...
STANFORD, CA
247Sports

Vegas odds are set for WVU-Kansas State

It's Sunday! And that means it is time for Las Vegas to set the odds for next week's college football games. On Saturday, West Virginia ended their three-game losing streak by defeating Oklahoma for the first time since the teams became conference mates back in 2012. This week, they're back home again for Kansas State. According to Caesars Sportsbook, West Virginia opened as 6.5-point underdogs, and the over/under has been set at 56.5 points.
MORGANTOWN, WV
calbears.com

Grote Makes Golden Bear History

LOS ANGELES – After posting 28 kills on Thursday night against UCLA, something no Golden Bear has done in 12 years, junior Lydia Grote had no intentions of slowing down. Just two days later, Cal's biggest offensive star matched that 28-kill total while recording an astonishing 94 attacks, the latter of which set a new program record that has stood since Mia Jerkov's 91-attack outing in 2002.
BERKELEY, CA
247Sports

Kansas State's top 10 performers against Baylor

Coming into Saturday night's game against Kansas State, Baylor was riding a three-game winning streak and hoping to extend it to four games. Things couldn't have gone further off course for the Bears. K-State dominated in all three phases with backup quarterback Will Howard calling the shots for the Wildcats....
MANHATTAN, KS
calbears.com

Cal Tops Pool On Day One Of PAC Rugby 7s

STANFORD, Calif. – California rugby went unbeaten on day one of the PAC Rugby 7s tournament, sweeping its pool to advance to the Cup Semifinals round tomorrow. Cal was the only team to win all three of its matches on day one from both pools. The Bears opened the...
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Bears Face Broncos In First Round Of NCAA Championship

BERKELEY – California women's soccer kicks off the postseason with a Bay Area rivalry match with Santa Clara in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Championship on Saturday. The game will be held on Buck Shaw Field at Stevens Stadium in Santa Clara at 1 p.m. The Broncos...
BERKELEY, CA
heartlandcollegesports.com

Kansas State Men’s Basketball Starts Assembling 2023 Recruiting Class

The Kansas State Wildcats men’s basketball team began assembling talent for its 2023-24 team as the NCAA’s early-signing period opened on Wednesday. The Wildcats, led by coach first-year coach Jerome Tang, are coming off a losing season in 2021-22, one that led to coach Bruce Weber’s resignation.
MANHATTAN, KS
calbears.com

No. 1 Bears Ready For Big Splash

NO. 1 CAL AT NO. 4 STANFORD | AVERY AQUATIC CENTER | STANFORD, CALIF. | LIVE STATS | WATCH LIVE. The No. 1 Cal men's water polo heads to rival No. 4 Stanford for the annual Big Splash on Saturday to close out the regular sea- son. The Bears defeated No. 14 San Jose State 17-4 last week, moving to 18-1 on the season. Stanford had the week off after splitting results the week before, defeating No. 6 Long Beach State and falling to No. 3 USC. The Cardinal handed the Bears their only loss this season when it notched a 12-11 victory in the semifinals of the MPSF Invitational in September. Cal has already clinched the conference regular season championship and will be the No. 1 seed at next week's MPSF Tournament.
STANFORD, CA
calbears.com

Bears Bound For PAC Rugby 7s Championship

BERKELEY – California rugby is set for its final competition of the fall sevens season at the PAC Rugby 7s Championship tournament hosted by Stanford on Nov. 12-13. The two-day event will be aired on the Pac-12 Networks. The Bears have claimed eight out of the nine championship titles...
BERKELEY, CA
247Sports

LIVE: Kansas State 31, Baylor 3 FINAL

Following a home loss to Texas, Kansas State looks to turn the page as the Wildcats battle Baylor. Saturday night's game is available on FS1 and will kickoff shortly after 6 p.m. Follow along on GoPowercat for live updates between the Wildcats and Bears. FIRST QUARTER:. 15:00 KSU 0, BAY...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

RJ Jones signs with Kansas State

Kansas State has received its third and final National Letter of Intent in the 2023 class with Friday's signing of RJ Jones. The four-star prospect committed to K-State on Aug. 7, which was just three days after a visit to Manhattan. Jones chose the Wildcats over Oklahoma, Colorado, Texas A&M,...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

K-State inks highly regarded three-man 2023 signing class

MANHATTAN – Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang announced the signing of three highly-touted high school seniors – Darrin “Dai Dai” Ames (Chicago, Ill./Kenwood Academy), Robert “R.J.” Jones (Denton, Texas/Wasatch Academy [Utah]) and Macaleab “Buddy” Rich (East St. Louis, Mo./East Saint Louis [Ill.]) – to National Letters of Intent during the Fall National Signing Period on Friday afternoon (November 11).
MANHATTAN, KS
calbears.com

Bears Fall To Broncos In Overtime Stunner

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The California women's soccer team dominated possession for most of the afternoon but in the end fell victim to a tap in header by Santa Clara's Izzy D'Aquila with 26 seconds remaining in the second overtime. Cal (10-5-6) and the Broncos (11-6-3) battled to a...
SANTA CLARA, CA
calbears.com

Cal Closes Cross Country Season At NCAA West Regionals

UNIVERSITY PLACE, WASH. – California men's and women's cross country teams closed out their fall season at the NCAA West Regionals in University Place, Wash. on Friday morning. The men's team takes home 21st place, while the women's collects 23rd-place and numerous personal records. The full results from the meet can be found here.
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Cal Makes Changes To Coaching Staff

BERKELEY – Travers Family Head Football Coach Justin Wilcox announced Sunday that offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave and offensive line coach Angus McClure have been relieved of their duties, effective immediately. Both were in their third season on the Golden Bears' coaching staff. "I felt these changes to our coaching...
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy