NO. 1 CAL AT NO. 4 STANFORD | AVERY AQUATIC CENTER | STANFORD, CALIF. | LIVE STATS | WATCH LIVE. The No. 1 Cal men's water polo heads to rival No. 4 Stanford for the annual Big Splash on Saturday to close out the regular sea- son. The Bears defeated No. 14 San Jose State 17-4 last week, moving to 18-1 on the season. Stanford had the week off after splitting results the week before, defeating No. 6 Long Beach State and falling to No. 3 USC. The Cardinal handed the Bears their only loss this season when it notched a 12-11 victory in the semifinals of the MPSF Invitational in September. Cal has already clinched the conference regular season championship and will be the No. 1 seed at next week's MPSF Tournament.

