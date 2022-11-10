ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Clerks: Record number of voters in Kent and Ottawa counties

By Ken Kolker
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47iLvW_0j6WH3ss00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A record number of voters cast ballots in this week’s election in Kent and Ottawa counties, a turnout driven in part by a hotly contested governor’s race and three statewide proposals, clerks said.

That’s also the case across the state, which reported a record of about 4.5 million votes cast .

In Kent County, more than 301,000 showed up to vote, about 20,000 more than the last midterm election in 2018, Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons told News 8.

SOS: 2022 midterm Michigan’s largest ever

The majority of voters in Kent County went for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and all three proposals, which covered term limits , voting reforms and adding abortion rights to the state constitution .

“I think it’s safe to say that certainly these proposals energized voters on both sides of the aisle to come out and cast their ballots,” the county clerk said Thursday. “There’s just a lot of interest in making their voices heard, whether they’re for a proposal or against a proposal.”

Ken Kollman, a political science professor at the University of Michigan, said that the record turnout surprised him, given that it was a midterm election.

“I think these are a bit surprising,” he said. “It was a governor’s race and the propositions, especially Prop 3, probably turned out people that maybe otherwise wouldn’t have.”

According to exit poll data from NBC News , the top issues voters said impacted their vote was abortion and inflation.

Gen Z heads to the polls in large numbers to vote blue

Strictly looking at percentages, the 59% turnout Tuesday was not a record for a midterm in Kent County. That happened in 2018, when 62% turned out. But there are a lot more people now registered to vote in Kent County — more than 510,000.

“We just have a lot more interest in what’s going on in our political sphere and our self-governance,” Posthumus Lyons said.

In Byron Township, first-time voters 19-year-old sisters Hannah and Grace Hoorn said they were brought out by Proposal 3 (the abortion question) and the governor’s race. Both voted for Proposal 3 and Whitmer.

Grace, a student at Grand Valley State University, said she was encouraged by on-campus get-out-the-vote drives.

“I’ve been to a lot of informational sessions on voting, on the importance of voting, especially for the younger generation, so that kind of encouraged me to come out to vote,” she said.

Boards of canvassers begin election confirmation

In Ottawa County, voters went for Whitmer’s Republican challenger Tudor Dixon and against all three proposals.

Ottawa County reported a record 146,000 voters, though a slightly lower percentage turnout (64%) than the (68%) record set four years ago.

“We did see the largest single number of voters in a midterm,” County Clerk Justin Roebuck said. “It’s always encouraging to see voters engaging in the process. As an election administrator, that’s something that we’re very passionate about.”

Clerks said the big numbers led to occasional long lines but few glitches.

“Very smooth day. We had no equipment issues,” Roebuck said. “Voters were active, engaged, lined up from time to time. We did see some lines but overall people were getting through those lines quickly and a lot of people participating.”

Kollman said Michiganders and the country as a whole may start seeing higher voter turnout every two years.

“We might be in a new normal,” he said.

—News 8’s Phil Pinarski contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 2

Related
bridgemi.com

Gretchen Whitmer’s path to victory: Expanding support in Michigan suburbs

Whitmer won by growing her wins in vote-rich Oakland, Macomb and Kent counties. Tudor Dixon outperformed 2018 GOP nominee Bill Schuette in 47 counties. Historic turnout, propelled by an abortion-rights measure, helped Whitmer turn back Republican challenger. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won a second term Tuesday buoyed by historic turnout,...
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan's 7th District viewing parties capture different moods in hours preceding Slotkin's victory

The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Asso﻿ciated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy