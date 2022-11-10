ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accused St. Patrick’s vandal back on the street due to NY bail laws

By Tina Moore, Mark Lungariello
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

A man accused of tossing a wrench through Cardinal Timothy Dolan’s residence at St. Patrick’s Cathedral was cut loose Thursday in the case – and 14 other incidents – due to the state’s much-criticized cashless bail laws.

Juan Velez, 28, was let go on supervised release for a slew of caught-on-video vandalism — and one troubling incident where he dropped a glass bottle over a second-story railing at the Shops at Columbus Circle as shoppers walked below, officials said.

Velez is facing 14 counts of criminal mischief and one count of reckless endangerment, but the misdemeanor charges aren’t bail eligible, a rep for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told The Post.

“We are also continuing to investigate this case to see whether any of the incidents were motivated by bias,” assistant DA Emilio Hernandez at the arraignment, according to prepared remarks.

Juan Velez is arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on Nov. 11, 2022.
Curtis Means/Pool

It’s hardly the first time Velez was accused of going on a spree of kicking in doors and bashing windows and mirrors of parked cars – but he’s never been convicted. Velez had previously been accused of similar behavior — several times — but those cases were dismissed in misdemeanor mental health court after he completed counseling sessions, according to the DA.

“Given these circumstances, supervised release at the highest level and tier is the least restrictive means to ensure the defendant’s return to court,” Hernandez said.

But some critics are livid.

The vandalism at St. Patrick’s Cathedral was one of 15 incidents Velez was charged with dating back to March.
J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

“Arraigned on 15 different incidents of vandalism today and now he’s walking the streets to do it again under Kathy Hochul’s bail laws,” a law enforcement source fumed. “If you can do this to the Cardinal’s house, I guess nothing’s off limits. That is unreal. What are his consequences? But this is what New Yorkers wanted. They voted her back in. ”

In a March 16 spree, Velez was caught on surveillance footage kicking in a glass door on Central Park South. He’s accused of kicking in other glass doors and windows, smashing a parked car mirror with a skateboard and throwing objects through doors and windows, according to the complaint against him.

In a Sept. 21 incident, he dropped a glass bottle over a second-floor railing at the Shops at Columbus Circle near “multiple people,” the complaint said.

Velez was seen on surveillance footage chucking the wrench at Dolan’s house on Oct. 28 at 12:25 p.m. The wrench broke the glass door and landed in a vestibule, authorities said.

Velez is seen on surveillance footage tossing a wrench at the door of the residence to Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

“We are grateful for the hard work of the NYPD for the serious way they responded to this disturbing incident,” Joe Zwilling, spokesman for the Archdiocese of New York, said in a statement.

Velez is due back in court Dec. 13.

Sonia Lawrence
4d ago

she will i can't see why she allowed it continue. Gov Hochul as a woman to woman i know u saw what that animal did that lady she might lose her sight.

Reply(1)
9
Norma Contestable
4d ago

Thank you voters for Hochul!

Reply(4)
21
 

