Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
GlobalFoundries warns workers of layoffs; unclear if Vermont plant impacted
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Are job cuts coming to Vermont’s largest employer? Chipmaker GlobalFoundries sent a memo to employees saying that they will soon downsize their workforce footprint. GlobalFoundries confirms they are freezing all new hires and are beginning what they call “focused actions” to reduce the size...
vermontbiz.com
Project engineers Hart, LeClair join ReArch Company
ReArch Company(link is external) recently welcomed project engineers Austin Hart and Sarah LeClair to the South Burlington-based construction management firm. Working with ReArch’s project managers, the pair will be responsible for controlling the flow of information between the field staff and the design team. Hart brings nearly a decade...
I took the new, 8-hour Amtrak train to Burlington, Vermont. Here’s why it was worth it.
When Amtrak announced it’d be adding Burlington, Vermont to its recently reborn Ethan Allen Express, a whole new weekend getaway was unlocked. As a New Yorker without a car, leaving the city can be tricky. We are either beholden to train schedules and their routes or temperamental rental car prices. The Ethan Allen Express takes about eight hours to make its way from NYC’s Penn Station/Moynihan Train Hall to Burlington, Vermont. The long trip is certainly a trade-off for not renting a car (it’s about six hours via car), but I’ve found it was worth the ride. Thanks to the new addition, I was able to spend a little more than 24 hours in a new place and experience the best of Vermont’s most cosmopolitan city.
WCAX
Vt. crafters use quilts to send warm, welcoming message to new Americans
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Political advocacy takes many forms, and here in Vermont, one group is using crafting skills to send a message. Indivisible Mad River Valley is a group of liberal Vermonters who use their spare time and energy to advocate for what they believe in. They usually do things like phone banks, sending postcards and even protesting to promote their agenda. While they don’t typically use crafts to advocate for causes, this winter, they’re taking to quilting to give refugees a warm welcome.
WCAX
New housing option for Vermont seniors opens in South Hero
SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - A retirement community is expanding into its 27th location in Vermont to help seniors who need a place to go. “We are just so thrilled to be able to be here and to let folks remain in the islands as they age, and now they can,” said Kim Fitzgerald, the CEO of Cathedral Square.
WCAX
Work gets underway at Burlington’s long-stalled CityPlace project
Town officials resign in Chelsea, leaving winter jobs at stake. DCF expands eligibility for emergency housing this winter. DCF expands eligibility for emergency housing this winter. Explosive balloons. Updated: 5 hours ago. Chemistry will be in the spotlight at a special magic show happening Tuesday at St. Michael's College in...
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Vermont Fluid Art
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - A pandemic art project has turned into a hobby and side hustle for a Richmond woman. Our Elissa Borden introduces you to Vermont Fluid Art. When we think of painting, a hairdryer isn’t usually the application method that comes to mind. “That’s all I’m going...
Richmond company makes a bike bottle that uses no plastic
Bivo is marketing its products to avid cyclists, with an eye on expanding to other sports. Read the story on VTDigger here: Richmond company makes a bike bottle that uses no plastic.
WCAX
Northern Nosh event shares kosher foods and culture
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Jewish community came together on Sunday for an afternoon of food, music and culture. The event was called the Northern Nosh. It’s a collaborative project of Jewish organizations and individuals to share and celebrate Jewish food and culture. This inaugural festival took place at the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue. People in attendance got the chance to try a variety of Jewish foods made by both community members and professionals.
WCAX
South Burlington City Council approves design for pedestrian bridge over I-89
Chemistry will be in the spotlight at a special magic show happening Tuesday at St. Michael's College in Colchester. A pandemic art project has turned into a hobby and side hustle for a Richmond woman. Our Elissa Borden introduces you to Vermont Fluid Art. Monday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago.
WCAX
Vermont to get $4M in settlement over Google's location tracking practices
Chemistry will be in the spotlight at a special magic show happening Tuesday at St. Michael's College in Colchester. A pandemic art project has turned into a hobby and side hustle for a Richmond woman. Our Elissa Borden introduces you to Vermont Fluid Art. Monday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago.
WCAX
In the Garden: High-maintenance indoor plants
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a visit to the greenhouse, you may feel inspired to adopt some fancy indoor plants but some require extra care. Garden expert Charlie Nardozzi and our Sharon Meyer have some advice in this “In the Garden.”
NECN
These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US
Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
Vermont restaurants may be packed, but Covid still affects staffing
“Just one person being out can affect a lot of business because we’re running pretty tight with our staffing,” said Cara Tobin, owner of Honey Road in Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont restaurants may be packed, but Covid still affects staffing.
‘Northern Nosh’ gives Vermont Jews a taste of tradition
More than 25 volunteers prepared the array of food for Sunday’s festival.
New England is home to 5 of the 20 best ski resorts in North America
WATERVILLE VALLEY, N.H. — New England is home to five of the 20 best ski resorts in all of North America, according to a new ranking. Conde Nast Traveler recently published “The Best Ski Resorts in the U.S. and Canada: 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards” and the snow-covered peaks of northern New England were well represented.
The Bike Thieves of Burlington, Vermont
The body of a shooting victim is removed from the scene of the crime, in Burlington, Vt., Oct. 3, 2022. (Andres Kudacki/The New York Times) Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
WCAX
Chemistry in the spotlight at St. Michael's College magic show
Chemistry will be in the spotlight at a special magic show happening Tuesday at St. Michael's College in Colchester. A pandemic art project has turned into a hobby and side hustle for a Richmond woman. Our Elissa Borden introduces you to Vermont Fluid Art. Monday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago.
With its bond approved, Burlington school district shifts focus to the Statehouse for aid
The Legislature set aside $32 million earlier this year to deal with PCBs in schools but has not directed where the money will go. Burlington school officials plan to make the case that $22 million should go toward Burlington High School. Read the story on VTDigger here: With its bond approved, Burlington school district shifts focus to the Statehouse for aid.
WCAX
Church Street Marketplace looking for next Christmas tree
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Do you have a Colorado Blue Spruce in your yard in the greater Burlington area? Are you willing to let it go to see it lit up on Church Street?. The Church Street Marketplace is on the hunt for its Christmas tree for this holiday season. The city says it has been unusually hard to find a tree this year and they need to cut it down November 18th.
Comments / 0