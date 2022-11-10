Read full article on original website
Inflation Worries Bubble Back Up, G20 In Focus While Bitcoin Rises
Warnings from the Federal Reserve that the inflation fight is not yet over set to hang over markets. Investors are in a cautious mood, reflected by mixed trading in Asia but FTSE 100 has opened a notch higher. G20 in focus this week amid hopes that a floor could be...
Investors Seek Bullish Signals From Biden-Xi Meeting
Investors around the world will be scrutinizing the meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping hoping for “bullish signals,” says the CEO and founder of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. deVere Group’s Nigel Green is speaking ahead of the...
China’s Singles Day sales could top 1 trillion yuan even as the economy cools
Hong Kong CNN Business — China’s Singles Day, the world’s biggest annual shopping event, is known for regularly smashing sales records. This year’s bonanza, which wraps up on Friday and is led by internet titans Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD), will likely be no exception: Analysts expect it to rack up 1 trillion yuan ($140.8 billion) in sales for the first time.
S&P 500 Reached 4,000 – Is Bear Market Over?
Stock prices extended their advance on Friday, as the S&P 500 index reached the 4,000 level. We may see a profit-taking action, however, bulls are still in charge. The S&P 500 index gained 0.92% on Friday following its Thursday’s rally of 5.5%. The market remained bullish after the Thursday’s Consumer Price Index release and the broad stock market’s gauge went the highest since September 13. On Friday, the daily high was at 4,001.48.
Does Pinduoduo Own Temu?
Temu is the latest e-commerce platform that is creating a buzz with smart and savvy online shoppers as the platform offers the best value for money with high-quality goods at reasonable prices. As a sister company to Pinduoduo, Temu is able to tap into the same fulfillment chain as the...
Steady Newsflow Leads Retail Traders To Energy Markets
High volumes of geopolitical news encourages increased trading in energy markets; oil and natural gas are most traded commodities on the Capital.com platform. LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, 14 November, 2022 – According to the Q3 2022 Pulse Report published by global retail trading and investing platform Capital.com, commodities trading in the third quarter of 2022 represented 39% of total trades on the platform, versus an average of just 16.25% during the 2021 calendar year.
Little sign of recovery at G20 at either political or economic level
The Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen was struck down by Covid, the Argentine prime minister Alberto Fernández suffered from gastroenteritis and the Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov either did or did not have hospitalising chest pains. Given Indonesia’s G20 slogan plastered all across Bali says: “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”, it was not an auspicious performance by the world’s leaders.
World population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
“We are already overstretching what we have — the housing, roads, the hospitals, schools. Everything is overstretched," said Gyang Dalyop, an urban planning and development consultant in Nigeria.
Hour Loop Rockets To The Top Of The Fintel Short Squeeze Leaderboard! Find Out Why Here
Discusses how the stock moved to the top of the leaderboard and provides some background on the company. Online e-commerce retailer Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) is the latest stock to claim the top spot of Fintel’s Short Squeeze Leaderboard with a score of 97.50. Hour Loop is a US based...
After A $100 Haircut, Is Catalent An Oversold Pharma Play?
Bargain hunters swooped in on Catalent stock after it entered oversold territory. Catalent’s end-market demand appears to be deteriorating. The disappointing start to the year led management to backpedal on its outlook. The company still has valuable partnerships with leading drug makers and consumer health companies. Last fall, Catalent,...
WAHED Coin to Launch on LBank Exchange on December 5
Cranfield, England, 13th November, 2022, Chainwire. WAHED Coin, the native cryptocurrency of the WAHED ecosystem, is to be listed on LBank on December 5. The asset powers a growing array of features within WAHED’s next-generation investment hub. Tiger Global’s Losses Grow On China Sell Off. Tiger Global Management...
Walmart offers to pay $3.1 billion to settle opioid lawsuits
The $3.1 billion proposal follows similar announcements Nov. 2 from the two largest U.S. pharmacy chains, CVS Health and Walgreen Co.
The S&P 500’s Paradigm Shift
S&P 500 confirmed Thursday‘s sharp upswing with more strength, and that‘s great for all of our long portfolio bets. Smashing turn continues in a taking no prisoners style (fresh China corona rules easing speculation helped). Tthe two key fixtures propelling markets higher, are the sharp USD downswing that...
Investors Welcome EPA’s Release Of New Supplemental Regulations And Announcement Of Joint U.S. – EU Agreement To Curb Dangerous Methane Emissions
NEW YORK, NY – MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2022 – Investors welcomed the Biden Administration’s announcement at last week’s COP27 climate summit that it intended to strengthen its proposed standards to cut methane and other harmful air pollutants. The updates, which supplement proposed standards the EPA released...
'Did not end well': New Pence book details split with Trump
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence blames Donald Trump for endangering his family “and all those serving at the Capitol” on Jan. 6 in a new memoir released Tuesday. In “So Help Me God,” Pence recounts, for the first time in his own words, the Republican former president’s extraordinary effort to push him to overturn the results of the 2020 election and shares his account of the day thousands of rioters stormed the Capitol, with some chanting “Hang Mike Pence.” “They had come to protest the result of the election and to prevent Congress from fulfilling its responsibility to open and count the Electoral College votes,” Pence writes. “And, as I later learned, many had come looking for me.” The book, which traces Pence’s life in politics — from serving as youth coordinator for a local Democratic Party to watching then-Vice President Al Gore certify his election loss days after Pence had been sworn in as a member of Congress — largely defends Trump, glossing over and whitewashing many of his most contentious episodes. “I had always been loyal to President Donald Trump,” the book begins.
ARGOS ID presents the World’s First Travel Rule Solution for Unhosted Wallets
Seoul, South Korea, 14th November, 2022, Chainwire. ARGOS ID is delighted to introduce the world’s first Travel Rule solution for crypto wallets. The service brings full coverage on verifying unhosted wallets which virtual asset service providers(VASPs) find challenging in the current stage. How Tokenization Could Change The Asset Management...
Survey Reveals That 44% Of Americans Want A Raise Next Year
New survey from Moneypenny reveals getting a raise is the main career goal for Americans in 2023. Moneypenny conducted a survey which found that 44% of Americans want a raise next year. Other popular goals amongst respondents included getting a promotion, but also feeling stable in their career and improving...
