Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
State Representative Tom Craddick files bill to update outdated terminology for those with intellectual disabilities
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to a press release from State Representative Tom Craddick’s office, today, Representative Craddick filed House Bill 446 to update the Texas statute references for those with intellectual disabilities. By updating the terminology used in statute that refer to intellectual disabilities, it will help in...
KTRE
Former O’Donnell boys basketball coach indicted, charged with enticement of minor
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A former boys basketball coach for O’Donnell ISD has been federally indicted on charges involving inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old student. Nicholas Dominique Bueno, 27, has been indicted on the following:. One count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor. Three counts of the...
Comments / 0