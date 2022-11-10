Read full article on original website
I took the new, 8-hour Amtrak train to Burlington, Vermont. Here’s why it was worth it.
When Amtrak announced it’d be adding Burlington, Vermont to its recently reborn Ethan Allen Express, a whole new weekend getaway was unlocked. As a New Yorker without a car, leaving the city can be tricky. We are either beholden to train schedules and their routes or temperamental rental car prices. The Ethan Allen Express takes about eight hours to make its way from NYC’s Penn Station/Moynihan Train Hall to Burlington, Vermont. The long trip is certainly a trade-off for not renting a car (it’s about six hours via car), but I’ve found it was worth the ride. Thanks to the new addition, I was able to spend a little more than 24 hours in a new place and experience the best of Vermont’s most cosmopolitan city.
WCAX
New housing option for Vermont seniors opens in South Hero
SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - A retirement community is expanding into its 27th location in Vermont to help seniors who need a place to go. “We are just so thrilled to be able to be here and to let folks remain in the islands as they age, and now they can,” said Kim Fitzgerald, the CEO of Cathedral Square.
WCAX
GlobalFoundries warns workers of layoffs; unclear if Vermont plant impacted
WCAX
South Burlington City Council approves design for pedestrian bridge over I-89
WCAX
Vt. crafters use quilts to send warm, welcoming message to new Americans
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Vermont Fluid Art
K Bowley Woodcraft products are works of art, but the guy making them doesn’t think of himself as an artist. Max Holzman is a big “boards” guy. He’s been snowboarding since the ‘80s and skateboarding for a long time, too. Updated: Sep. 26, 2022 at...
WCAX
Grain silo explosion
WCAX
Vermont to get $4M in settlement over Google's location tracking practices
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Swanton, Vermont
SWANTON, Vt. — In Franklin County, Vermont, sits the town and village of Swanton, Vermont — two separate governmental entities. Town Administrator Brian Savage is born and raised in Swanton and spent nearly 30 years volunteering with the Swanton Fire Department. Though he's nearing the end of his...
WCAX
Chemistry in the spotlight at St. Michael's College magic show
WCAX
Vermonters elect more women to House and Senate than ever before
Vermont police announce holiday safety initiative
Vermont law enforcement will be cracking down on impaired driving and people not wearing seatbelts this Thanksgiving holiday.
‘Northern Nosh’ gives Vermont Jews a taste of tradition
More than 25 volunteers prepared the array of food for Sunday’s festival.
Richmond company makes a bike bottle that uses no plastic
Bivo is marketing its products to avid cyclists, with an eye on expanding to other sports. Read the story on VTDigger here: Richmond company makes a bike bottle that uses no plastic.
WCAX
In the Garden: High-maintenance indoor plants
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a visit to the greenhouse, you may feel inspired to adopt some fancy indoor plants but some require extra care. Garden expert Charlie Nardozzi and our Sharon Meyer have some advice in this “In the Garden.”
The Bike Thieves of Burlington, Vermont
The body of a shooting victim is removed from the scene of the crime, in Burlington, Vt., Oct. 3, 2022. (Andres Kudacki/The New York Times) Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
WCAX
Balint in Washington for orientation, says she's ready to work for Vermonters
GlobalFoundries warns employees of job cuts
The company is not saying whether employees at its Essex Junction plant will be affected. Read the story on VTDigger here: GlobalFoundries warns employees of job cuts.
With its bond approved, Burlington school district shifts focus to the Statehouse for aid
The Legislature set aside $32 million earlier this year to deal with PCBs in schools but has not directed where the money will go. Burlington school officials plan to make the case that $22 million should go toward Burlington High School. Read the story on VTDigger here: With its bond approved, Burlington school district shifts focus to the Statehouse for aid.
mynbc5.com
Four arrested for stealing 200 catalytic converters
BRADFORD, Vt. — Investigators have arrested four people, including a juvenile, who are accused of stealing about 200 catalytic converters in Vermont and New Hampshire. The Bradford Police Department said more than a dozen communities were affected by the thefts, including residents in Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. According...
