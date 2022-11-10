Read full article on original website
Pope lunches with poor, denounces 'sirens of populism'
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis ate lunch with hundreds of refugees, poor and homeless people on Sunday as he called for a renewed commitment to helping society's weakest and denounced the “sirens of populism” that drown out their cries for help. Francis celebrated the Catholic Church’s World...
Appeals court ruling keeps Biden student debt plan on hold
ST. LOUIS (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of borrowers was handed another legal loss Monday when a federal appeals court panel agreed to a preliminary injunction halting the program while an appeal plays out. The ruling by the three-judge panel from the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis came days after a federal judge in Texas blocked the program, saying it usurped Congress’ power to make laws. The Texas case was appealed and the...
