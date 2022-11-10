Read full article on original website
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenRoseland, VA
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
WDBJ7.com
T4Tactics offers a free situational awareness class to increase safety in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -T4Tactics is making strides to prevent violence and increase safety in the community. The firearm safety academy is offering a free situational awareness class Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The class will teach indicators of an attack, de-escalation techniques, and how to handle stress while...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke College Host ‘Toy Like Me’ event to modify toys for children with disabilities and medical needs
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Volunteers gathered at Roanoke’s College Toy Like Me to modify toys for nearly 200 children with disabilities and medical needs. The toys, which will be donated to local hospitals and schools, were updated to allow differently abled children to see themselves reflected in their dolls, action figures and stuffed animals. Changes made during Sunday’s modification day included outfitting toys with cochlear implants, insulin pumps and other assistive devices. Each toy is customized to meet requests made by the organizations and families receiving them.
WDBJ7.com
Business continuity workshop helps build resiliency
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local businesses are invited to join a discussion on planning ahead of time for the next event or disruption at the upcoming Business Continuity Workshop in Roanoke. Wayne Leftwich, Assistant to the City Manager, along with Trevor Shannon, Battalion Chief of Emergency Management and Community Preparedness,...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Virginia should be put on your list of places to eat.
WDBJ7.com
Shine a Light of Hope for a family at the Ronald McDonald House
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Be a light of hope and love to families this holiday season. Families who have loved ones in the hospital can stay at Ronald McDonald House for free - but they need your help!. The ‘Lights of Hope’ campaign allows donors to make a donation in...
WDBJ7.com
November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - National Adopt A Senior Pet Month is celebrated during November, reminding people of older cats and dogs that are in shelters and waiting to be adopted. Emily Witt, a volunteer at Franklin County Humane Society, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the benefits of adopting a senior dog or cat, and why there are senior animals available at the shelter.
WDBJ7.com
Gov. Youngkin issues flag order for Tuesday in honor of UVA tragedy
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order for Tuesday, November 15 in honor of the lives lost within the UVA community. According to the Office of the Governor, all flags are to be “flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of the victims of the University of Virginia shooting, their families, and the Charlottesville community.”
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power partners with Roanoke County to help Center for Research and Technology
ROANOKE CO, Va. (WDBJ) - A project that has been in the works for more than 5 years in Roanoke County is complete. Appalachian Power is putting the finishing touches on its new office building and substation in the Roanoke County Center for Research and Technology. The substation will power...
WSET
Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg community continues to show support for the Iron and Ale family after Friday night shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The community is continuing to leave flowers, cards and other small gifts in front of the restaurant as a show of love and support for the Iron and Ale family. 28-year-old Tyler Johnson was shot and killed at Iron and Ale Friday night. The suspect Derek...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia leaders react to shooting at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia leaders have released statements after a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night. United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Commonwealth Attorney for the City of Charlottesville Joseph D. Platania, and Commonwealth Attorney for Albemarle County James M. Hingeley released the following statement:. “Today,...
WDBJ7.com
Nelson County Care Fair aimed at helping to age in place
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Aging in place can sometimes be a tricky thing to navigate. How might you be able to stay in your home, safely, for longer with the support you need?. The Nelson County Care Fair this week aims to help answer those questions. Gordon Walker is...
WDBJ7.com
New Burlington store is latest development in upgraded Tanglewood Mall area
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Burlington opened its doors Friday at Tanglewood Mall. The department store is part of a larger development plan for Roanoke County. “We’re very excited to be opening here in this community because we’re excited to be part of the growth and development in this area,” store manager Jodie Byrd said.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia’s Veterans Parade gave thanks to all those who have served with bravery
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The parade is a chance to honor all the men and women who’ve served our country in uniform. It kicked off at 11 a.m. Saturday in downtown Roanoke. The U.S. Air Force 27th Fighter Squadron also flew over in F-22 Raptors just after the kickoff.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg community comes together after fatal shooting at restaurant
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg community is mourning the loss of Tyler Johnson after Friday night’s shooting at the Iron and Ale Restaurant. Johnson was the son of the restaurant’s co-owners. “He welcomed people. He loved people. He was a kind kind young man, and he will...
WDBJ7.com
Classes at UVA canceled Tuesday in wake of shooting deaths
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - All classes and formal academic activities have been canceled at the University of Virginia for Tuesday, November 15, in the wake of Sunday night’s shooting deaths of three UVA football players on the university’s grounds. The following letter was released late Monday afternoon:. To...
WDBJ7.com
Pet Stories - Ellie
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ellie is a five year old mixed breed dog looking for her new home. If you are looking for a new pet, call or visit the Roanoke Valley SPCA’s website.
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in Virginia
Looking for a perfect getaway? These three towns in Virginia are just that. Packed with local charm, great food, and a varied landscape, there's something for everyone to explore.
WDBJ7.com
Police arrest University of Virginia shooting suspect after 12 hour man-hunt
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect is now in custody after a shooting on Sunday night that left three University of Virginia students dead and two more injured. Henrico County police arrested the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. just before 11 a.m. on Monday morning. Officers took Jones into custody nearly 70 miles away from the UVA grounds.
realcrozetva.com
Expanding Mobile Home Park, and a new Augusta Health sign
I get these emails from Albemarle County, I guess because I’m now on the CCAC and I’m glad I do — better to know know what’s happening in our community. Not every announcement is a “big” one, and often it’s the aggregate of the small ones that matter.
