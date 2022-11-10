ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WDBJ7.com

Roanoke College Host ‘Toy Like Me’ event to modify toys for children with disabilities and medical needs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Volunteers gathered at Roanoke’s College Toy Like Me to modify toys for nearly 200 children with disabilities and medical needs. The toys, which will be donated to local hospitals and schools, were updated to allow differently abled children to see themselves reflected in their dolls, action figures and stuffed animals. Changes made during Sunday’s modification day included outfitting toys with cochlear implants, insulin pumps and other assistive devices. Each toy is customized to meet requests made by the organizations and families receiving them.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Business continuity workshop helps build resiliency

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local businesses are invited to join a discussion on planning ahead of time for the next event or disruption at the upcoming Business Continuity Workshop in Roanoke. Wayne Leftwich, Assistant to the City Manager, along with Trevor Shannon, Battalion Chief of Emergency Management and Community Preparedness,...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Shine a Light of Hope for a family at the Ronald McDonald House

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Be a light of hope and love to families this holiday season. Families who have loved ones in the hospital can stay at Ronald McDonald House for free - but they need your help!. The ‘Lights of Hope’ campaign allows donors to make a donation in...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - National Adopt A Senior Pet Month is celebrated during November, reminding people of older cats and dogs that are in shelters and waiting to be adopted. Emily Witt, a volunteer at Franklin County Humane Society, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the benefits of adopting a senior dog or cat, and why there are senior animals available at the shelter.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Gov. Youngkin issues flag order for Tuesday in honor of UVA tragedy

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order for Tuesday, November 15 in honor of the lives lost within the UVA community. According to the Office of the Governor, all flags are to be “flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of the victims of the University of Virginia shooting, their families, and the Charlottesville community.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia leaders react to shooting at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia leaders have released statements after a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night. United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Commonwealth Attorney for the City of Charlottesville Joseph D. Platania, and Commonwealth Attorney for Albemarle County James M. Hingeley released the following statement:. “Today,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Nelson County Care Fair aimed at helping to age in place

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Aging in place can sometimes be a tricky thing to navigate. How might you be able to stay in your home, safely, for longer with the support you need?. The Nelson County Care Fair this week aims to help answer those questions. Gordon Walker is...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

New Burlington store is latest development in upgraded Tanglewood Mall area

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Burlington opened its doors Friday at Tanglewood Mall. The department store is part of a larger development plan for Roanoke County. “We’re very excited to be opening here in this community because we’re excited to be part of the growth and development in this area,” store manager Jodie Byrd said.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Classes at UVA canceled Tuesday in wake of shooting deaths

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - All classes and formal academic activities have been canceled at the University of Virginia for Tuesday, November 15, in the wake of Sunday night’s shooting deaths of three UVA football players on the university’s grounds. The following letter was released late Monday afternoon:. To...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pet Stories - Ellie

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ellie is a five year old mixed breed dog looking for her new home. If you are looking for a new pet, call or visit the Roanoke Valley SPCA’s website.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Police arrest University of Virginia shooting suspect after 12 hour man-hunt

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect is now in custody after a shooting on Sunday night that left three University of Virginia students dead and two more injured. Henrico County police arrested the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. just before 11 a.m. on Monday morning. Officers took Jones into custody nearly 70 miles away from the UVA grounds.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

