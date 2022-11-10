ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Downtown’s Blue Flame building to be illuminated red, white and blue in honor of Veterans Day

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pWQE5_0j6WFvNb00

In recognition of Veterans’ Day, Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises (HOME), will illuminate Downtown’s iconic Blue Flame Building in red, white, and blue at sundown on Friday, Nov. 11.

HOME is proud to provide affordable housing to many of El Paso’s veterans and their families. Next week, HOME will hold a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting ceremony for the new 110-unit affordable living community, Patriot Place, in Northeast El Paso. Patriot Place will give preference to housing applicants who are veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.

“By lighting the Blue Flame Building this year, we honor our residents who served our country and thank them for their sacrifice.”

Gerald Cichon, CEO of HOME
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Celebrate the holiday season at Alamo Drafthouse

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Alamo Drafthouse has put together new releases, movie parties and seasonal classics for the whole family to enjoy. This holiday season, you can get your festive spirit going at Alamo Drafthouse Montecillo and East El Paso. Also in November, Alamo Drafthouse is kicking off the holiday season with movie parties […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Longtime El Paso activist, conservationist Judy Ackerman dies at age 69

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Judy Ackerman, a well-known community activist, veteran, conservationist and supporter of voters rights — died on Sunday, Nov. 6, her friends announced in a news release Monday night. She was 69 years old after battling cancer since 2015. Ackerman was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015. She was serving in […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Renowned chefs return to hometown El Paso to help food bank

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ten chefs returned to El Paso on Sunday, Nov. 13, to host a “Family Meal,” which was said to be a special collaborative benefit dinner. The evening was designed to expose local and talented chefs, artists, and musicians while bringing El Paso natives together for an evening of cooking and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Annual tree lighting ceremony takes place at the Outlets

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso is planning to launch the holiday shopping season with this year’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11. at 6 p.m. The festivities will include City of El Paso officials, The El Paso Chamber, Miss El Paso queens, and Santa coming together to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso chamber names LiftFund as its Non-Profit of Year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Greater El Paso Chamber of Commerce named LiftFund as its Non-Profit of the Year at its 2022 Gala. Recently selected chamber CEO Andrea Hutchins recognized the non-profit’s efforts and passion in supporting small businesses in the El Paso community. “I have seen (LiftFund) staff with tears in their eyes, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Veterans enjoy Veterans Day hike and breakfast on Castner Range

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Frontera Land Alliance hosted a Veterans Day hike and breakfast on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11. The hike was led by Janaé Renaud Field, Executive Director of The Frontera Land Alliance, and Scott Cutler, president of the El Paso and Trans-Pecos Audubon Society who is also a volunteer with […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso’s Fire Station 10 to receive renovation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fire Station 10 in Central El Paso is joining the list of firehouses the City of El Paso is renovating as part of the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond. Renovations for Fire Station 10, located at 1801 Montana Ave., is getting upgrades valued at approximately $2.2 million. The renovations include […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers Market hosts Northeast Fall Festival

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department in partnership with Destination El Paso and the El Paso Water Parks will be hosting a Fall Festival Downtown Art and Farmers Market on Saturday Nov. 12. The festival is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso’s WinterFest returns this holiday season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s annual WinterFest is returning on Saturday, Nov. 19 in downtown El Paso.   This year the downtown destination event will be packed with six-weeks of lights, holiday spirit, joy and family-friendly festivities, starting on Nov. 19, 2022, through January 1, 2023. The celebration starts at 2 p.m. with […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Veterans Day Parade takes place Friday in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Flags Across America will be having a Veterans Day Parade on Friday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. The Veterans Day Parade route is as follows: 9100 Gateway North (Texas National Guard parking lot) to Hondo Pass to left on Stahala Street to left onto Diana to right on […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Online auction to benefit APA animal rescue group in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)  – The ACTion Programs for Animals (APA) Second Chance Thrift Store is joining forces with Mesilla Valley Estate Sales for an auction benefitting the non-profit animal rescue organization. The auction begins Wednesday, Nov. 23 and ends Wednesday, Nov. 30. Anyone interested in bidding on items should visit NMauctions.com. “All the proceeds […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

General manager of downtown El Paso bar arrested for accident involving death

EL PASO, Texas -- Hector Saenz, 42, the general manager for The Reagan bar in downtown El Paso, was arrested by El Paso police and charged with accident involving death. On November 6, police say 25-year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was riding an electric bike in the far right lane of I-10 east when he was hit from behind by a black Ford Raptor. Police say the truck left the scene and McCrory was hit by another car that was exiting the freeway. McCrory died at the scene.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Sunland Park Mall opens new ‘Holiday Market’ shop

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The Holiday Market is a pop-up shop located in Sunland Park Mall and will be open through Christmas. The store sells holiday decor, gifts, and toys. The holiday themed store is one of ten of its kind across the United States. The owner, who is from Washington State has previously hosted […]
EL PASO, TX
ktep.org

UTEP Department of Theatre and Dance Presents Zoot Suit

The UTEP Department of Theatre and Dance presents the Luis Valdez classic, Zoot Suit. This still relevant, historical musical tells the story of Henry Reyna and the 38th Street Gang through the eerie Sleepy Lagoon Murders, the following trial, and infamous Zoot Suit Riots. This piece highlights the truths of...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

New veterans transitional living center breaks ground on Veterans Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The opportunity center for the homeless broke ground today on their new Veterans transitional living center. It will house homeless veterans and will be the third location for homeless vets in El Paso. The new facility will be located at 1217 Magoffin Avenue and will be able to house twenty […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy