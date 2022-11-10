Read full article on original website
longbeachstate.com
Chacon Notches Seventh Double-Double but Beach Falls to UC Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Despite an impressive third set comeback victory, Long Beach State could not hold the momentum at the Thunderdome on Saturday night, falling in four sets [14-25, 21-25, 25-23, 19-25] to UC Santa Barbara. The Beach (16-8, 11-5 Big West) recorded more kills than the Gauchos...
longbeachstate.com
Beach Tops Golden Coast Conference Again After Black And Blue Blowout
IRVINE, Calif. – After a second quarter where Long Beach State outscored UC Irvine 6-1, the Beach went on to cruise to a 14-6 win against their Black and Blue Rivals and claiming a share in the Golden Coast Conference championship in the process. Saturday's victory put No. 6...
longbeachstate.com
Long Beach State Sweeps CSUN on the Road
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – — Everything was working for the Long Beach State Women's Volleyball team on Friday night at Premier America Credit Union as the Beach hit a season-high .333 as they rolled passed CSUN in straight sets [25-22, 25-16, 25-18]. Long Beach (16-7, 11-4 Big West) led...
longbeachstate.com
Beach Women’s Basketball Rolls Past La Sierra in Home Opener
LONG BEACH, Calif. – — Long Beach State opened the game on a 9-0 run and never looked back as the Beach downed La Sierra, 79-34, in the team's home opener on Saturday night at the Walter Pyramid. The Beach (1-1) shot 45.6-percent from the field, while the...
longbeachstate.com
LBSU Falls In Home Opener To Montana State
LONG BEACH, Calif. – In front of a fired up crowd for the team's return to the Walter Pyramid, the Beach got a lift from two of their returners in Joel Murray and Aboubacar Traore, but a hot stretch early from Montana State proved to be too much in a 70-57 loss on Sunday.
longbeachstate.com
Three Beach Tennis Athletes Advance to Semifinals
LAS VEGAS, Nev.- Long Beach State Tennis opened play at the Watanabe Classic on Friday, with three Beach athletes advancing to the semifinal round in their respective flights. To begin the day in doubles action, the duo Sheena Masuda and Rhona Cook fell short in their matchup against Goncharova-Lopez of Utah, with a competitive score of 6-4.
longbeachstate.com
Scimia Leads the Way as Cross Country Closes 2022 Season at NCAA West Regionals
SEATTLE, Wash. – Long Beach State Cross Country had their season come to an end on Friday morning, competing in the NCAA West Regionals. The meet took place at Chambers Creek Regional Park hosted by the University of Washington. Women's 6K Results | Men's 10K Results. The women's team...
longbeachstate.com
Men’s Basketball Unable To Keep Up With No. 8 UCLA
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Long Beach State got off to a quick start, but No. 8 UCLA had the stronger responding run, opening up a 15-point halftime lead on the way to a 93-69 home defense against the Beach Friday night in Pauley Pavilion. Quick baskets from Lassina Traore...
ocsportszone.com
CIF football playoff final scores for quarterfinal round OC games Friday, Nov. 11
It’s a big night of high school football as the quarterfinal round of the CIF playoffs takes place for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
UCLA-USC Game To Start at 5 p.m.
The UCLA-USC football game next Saturday at the Rose Bowl will begin at 5 p.m. and be televised by Fox, the Pac-12 Conference announced tonight.
Search for missing California mom Rachel Castillo after 'significant amount of blood' found
Rachel Castillo was reported missing Thursday evening after her sister, who lives with her, came home to an alarming scene.
These 37 California restaurants just got Michelin recognition
Three dozen restaurants around California have been added to the delicious and prestigious pages of the official Michelin Guide.
nomadlawyer.org
Glendale: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glendale, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Glendale California. When traveling to Glendale, California, be sure to explore its museums and parks. The Verdugo Mountains are also an option, providing equestrian trails and the Deukmejian Wilderness Park is situated in the foothills. The city’s climate is Mediterranean. High temperatures average in...
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast says
VICTORVILLE – Inflation, rising interest rates and changing migration patterns make it “hard to predict the future”, says the USC Casden Multifamily Forecast report. Rents are predicted to rise fastest in the High Desert – by 17% to $1,543 a month by the summer of 2024.
NBC San Diego
Baby Sea Lion Spotted on Video Crossing PCH in Huntington Beach
Why did the sea lion cross the road? It’s not necessarily a common question but new video has residents in Orange County wondering why such an animal boldly did so. Video taken by John Dunay shows a juvenile sea lion crossing a major street in Huntington Beach. It wasn’t just any normal road, but arguably one of the most popular seaside roads in California – the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH).
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass now leads Rick Caruso by 9,000 votes
Rep. Karen Bass has taken a slim lead in the race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles. The latest batch of results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office Saturday showed Bass jumping in front of Rick Caruso by more than 9,400 votes. Saturday’s vote totals showed Bass holding with 306,990 votes, […]
LA mayor race: Karen Bass widens lead over Rick Caruso, latest numbers show
Congresswoman Karen Bass widened her lead to more than 9,000 votes Saturday over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral election as ballots continue to be counted.
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Long Beach, California – (With Photos)
Known by the locals as “LBC,” Long beach is a lively port city in southern Los Angeles. The city has a small-town provincial vibe despite it being the sixth largest in California and the 42nd-most populous in the United States. With its bike-friendly streets, active neighborhood community, and artists collectives, this city attracts tourists from all over the globe.
Santa Monica Daily Press
COVID on the rise again across LA
The turning of the seasons from summer to fall is often associated with apple cider, falling leaves and, for the last few years, an increase in COVID-19 cases. The same is true this year, with recorded case rates ticking up for the first time since July. “During the past week,...
