ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longbeachstate.com

Long Beach State Sweeps CSUN on the Road

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – — Everything was working for the Long Beach State Women's Volleyball team on Friday night at Premier America Credit Union as the Beach hit a season-high .333 as they rolled passed CSUN in straight sets [25-22, 25-16, 25-18]. Long Beach (16-7, 11-4 Big West) led...
LONG BEACH, CA
longbeachstate.com

Beach Women’s Basketball Rolls Past La Sierra in Home Opener

LONG BEACH, Calif. – — Long Beach State opened the game on a 9-0 run and never looked back as the Beach downed La Sierra, 79-34, in the team's home opener on Saturday night at the Walter Pyramid. The Beach (1-1) shot 45.6-percent from the field, while the...
LONG BEACH, CA
longbeachstate.com

LBSU Falls In Home Opener To Montana State

LONG BEACH, Calif. – In front of a fired up crowd for the team's return to the Walter Pyramid, the Beach got a lift from two of their returners in Joel Murray and Aboubacar Traore, but a hot stretch early from Montana State proved to be too much in a 70-57 loss on Sunday.
LONG BEACH, CA
longbeachstate.com

Three Beach Tennis Athletes Advance to Semifinals

LAS VEGAS, Nev.- Long Beach State Tennis opened play at the Watanabe Classic on Friday, with three Beach athletes advancing to the semifinal round in their respective flights. To begin the day in doubles action, the duo Sheena Masuda and Rhona Cook fell short in their matchup against Goncharova-Lopez of Utah, with a competitive score of 6-4.
LAS VEGAS, NV
longbeachstate.com

Men’s Basketball Unable To Keep Up With No. 8 UCLA

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Long Beach State got off to a quick start, but No. 8 UCLA had the stronger responding run, opening up a 15-point halftime lead on the way to a 93-69 home defense against the Beach Friday night in Pauley Pavilion. Quick baskets from Lassina Traore...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ocsportszone.com

CIF football playoff final scores for quarterfinal round OC games Friday, Nov. 11

It’s a big night of high school football as the quarterfinal round of the CIF playoffs takes place for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Glendale: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glendale, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Glendale California. When traveling to Glendale, California, be sure to explore its museums and parks. The Verdugo Mountains are also an option, providing equestrian trails and the Deukmejian Wilderness Park is situated in the foothills. The city’s climate is Mediterranean. High temperatures average in...
GLENDALE, CA
NBC San Diego

Baby Sea Lion Spotted on Video Crossing PCH in Huntington Beach

Why did the sea lion cross the road? It’s not necessarily a common question but new video has residents in Orange County wondering why such an animal boldly did so. Video taken by John Dunay shows a juvenile sea lion crossing a major street in Huntington Beach. It wasn’t just any normal road, but arguably one of the most popular seaside roads in California – the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH).
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Long Beach, California – (With Photos)

Known by the locals as “LBC,” Long beach is a lively port city in southern Los Angeles. The city has a small-town provincial vibe despite it being the sixth largest in California and the 42nd-most populous in the United States. With its bike-friendly streets, active neighborhood community, and artists collectives, this city attracts tourists from all over the globe.
LONG BEACH, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

COVID on the rise again across LA

The turning of the seasons from summer to fall is often associated with apple cider, falling leaves and, for the last few years, an increase in COVID-19 cases. The same is true this year, with recorded case rates ticking up for the first time since July. “During the past week,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy